Eggplant parm in New Rochelle

New Rochelle restaurants
New Rochelle restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Pizzeria La Rosa

12 Russell Ave, New Rochelle

TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parm Hero$10.00
breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella all on homemade bread
Stacked Eggplant Parm$15.00
layers of eggplant, not-too-spicy sauce, homemade mozzarella; can also add a side of pasta
More about Pizzeria La Rosa
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AJ's Burgers

542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE

Avg 4.6 (1499 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Parmigiana with Linguine$19.00
lightly battered eggplant, mozzarella, homemade marinara served over imported linguine with hmemade bread
Eggplant Parmigiana Wedge * Hero * Sub$15.00
lightly battered eggplant, mozzarella, homemade marinara with our artisan flatbread on the side
More about AJ's Burgers

