Eggplant parm in New Rochelle
New Rochelle restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Pizzeria La Rosa
Pizzeria La Rosa
12 Russell Ave, New Rochelle
|Eggplant Parm Hero
|$10.00
breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella all on homemade bread
|Stacked Eggplant Parm
|$15.00
layers of eggplant, not-too-spicy sauce, homemade mozzarella; can also add a side of pasta
More about AJ's Burgers
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AJ's Burgers
542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE
|Eggplant Parmigiana with Linguine
|$19.00
lightly battered eggplant, mozzarella, homemade marinara served over imported linguine with hmemade bread
|Eggplant Parmigiana with Linguine
|$19.00
lightly battered eggplant, mozzarella, homemade marinara served over imported linguine with hmemade bread
|Eggplant Parmigiana Wedge * Hero * Sub
|$15.00
lightly battered eggplant, mozzarella, homemade marinara with our artisan flatbread on the side