Grilled chicken in New Rochelle

New Rochelle restaurants
New Rochelle restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Roc N Ramen image

SOUPS • SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Roc N Ramen

19 Anderson St., New Rochelle

Avg 4.3 (2031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Ramen$18.00
More about Roc N Ramen
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AJ's Burgers

542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE

Avg 4.6 (1499 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Char-Grilled Chicken Dinner$22.00
Freshly char-grilled chicken with rice pilaf and market roasted veggies
Char-Grilled Chicken & Cheese with Caramelized Onions$13.00
American cheese lots of sweet onions cooked low & slow served on Martin's potato roll
Char-Grilled Chicken Cutlet Dinner for 2$40.00
Available Everyday! Take-Out Only! Tender juicy hand trimmed char-grilled chicken cutlets served with rice, black beans, market roasted vegetables, large salad, bread and our homemade bread & brownies!
More about AJ's Burgers

