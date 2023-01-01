Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in New Rochelle

Go
New Rochelle restaurants
Toast

New Rochelle restaurants that serve lobsters

Banner pic

 

Krave - 8 S Division Street

8 S Division Street, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab & Lobster Rolls$16.00
More about Krave - 8 S Division Street
Consumer pic

 

Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle - 2 Pelham Rd

2 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sp. Half Order Lobster Ravioli$15.00
More about Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle - 2 Pelham Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in New Rochelle

White Pizza

Cheesecake

Chili

Sliders

Jerk Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Margherita Pizza

Kale Salad

Map

More near New Rochelle to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2159 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston