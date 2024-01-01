Octopus in New Rochelle
New Rochelle restaurants that serve octopus
179 BAR AND GRILL
179 Main St., New Rochelle
|Grilled Octopus
|$39.00
Sauteed Asparagus, Jalapeno Chorizo, Tomatoes, Olives, Potatoes. GF
Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle - 2 Pelham Rd
2 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle
|Charred Octopus
|$20.00
Served with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Calabrian Peppers, Cannellini Beans and an Orange Vinaigrette
Maria Restaurant
11 Huguenot St,, New Rochelle
|Grilled Spanish Octopus
|$30.00
Capriccio di Pesce-Braised Beans, Fennel Salad