Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in New Rochelle

Go
New Rochelle restaurants
Toast

New Rochelle restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

179 BAR AND GRILL

179 Main St., New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$39.00
Sauteed Asparagus, Jalapeno Chorizo, Tomatoes, Olives, Potatoes. GF
More about 179 BAR AND GRILL
Item pic

 

Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle - 2 Pelham Rd

2 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Charred Octopus$20.00
Served with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Calabrian Peppers, Cannellini Beans and an Orange Vinaigrette
More about Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle - 2 Pelham Rd
Item pic

 

Maria Restaurant

11 Huguenot St,, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Spanish Octopus$30.00
Capriccio di Pesce-Braised Beans, Fennel Salad
More about Maria Restaurant
Item pic

 

Dubrovnik Restaurant - 721 Main Street

721 Main Street, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nona's Octopus Salad$19.00
Steamed Octopus with Capers, Red Onions, Fresh Arugula, Potatoes, Croatian Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Red Wine Vinegar
More about Dubrovnik Restaurant - 721 Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in New Rochelle

Eggplant Parm

Waffles

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Penne

Chicken Wraps

Dumplings

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti

Map

More near New Rochelle to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2593 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (213 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston