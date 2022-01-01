Penne in New Rochelle
New Rochelle restaurants that serve penne
Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle
2 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle
|Penne a la Vodka
|$20.00
with Diced Prosciutto, Tomato Sauce and a Touch of Heavy Cream
AJ's Burgers
542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE
|Penne ala Vodka
|$22.00
Imported penne topped with the best vodka sauce! Our vodka sauce is made with prosciutto, garlic, shallots, onions, mushrooms, imported Italian tomatoes, fresh basil and seasonings.
|Baked Penne
|$50.00
|Penne Primavera Dinner for 2
|$35.00
Available Everyday! Take-Out Only! Market roasted vegetables in EVOO, garlic and herbs tossed with imported penne rigate pasta. Comes with a large salad, garlic bread and our homemade bread & brownies!