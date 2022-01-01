Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in New Rochelle

New Rochelle restaurants
New Rochelle restaurants that serve penne

Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle

2 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne a la Vodka$20.00
with Diced Prosciutto, Tomato Sauce and a Touch of Heavy Cream
More about Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AJ's Burgers

542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE

Avg 4.6 (1499 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Penne ala Vodka$22.00
Imported penne topped with the best vodka sauce! Our vodka sauce is made with prosciutto, garlic, shallots, onions, mushrooms, imported Italian tomatoes, fresh basil and seasonings.
Baked Penne$50.00
Penne Primavera Dinner for 2$35.00
Available Everyday! Take-Out Only! Market roasted vegetables in EVOO, garlic and herbs tossed with imported penne rigate pasta. Comes with a large salad, garlic bread and our homemade bread & brownies!
More about AJ's Burgers

