Go
A map showing the location of The Sons Of Sicily Eatery

The Sons Of Sicily Eatery

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

508A Lincoln Ave

Saugus, MA 01906

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

508A Lincoln Ave, Saugus MA 01906

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Kane's Donuts

No reviews yet

Kane's Donuts are love!

Victor's Italian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

J & M Italian American Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kane's Donuts

No reviews yet

Kane's Donuts is an iconic New England shop serving an unparalleled variety of artisanal donuts that are made fresh daily, and using the finest local and regional ingredients when possible.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Sons Of Sicily Eatery

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston