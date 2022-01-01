New Smyrna Beach restaurants you'll love

New Smyrna Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New Smyrna Beach

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try New Smyrna Beach restaurants

Outriggers image

 

Outriggers

300 Boat Yard Street, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Rigg Burger$15.00
8OZ CHEF SELECT BLEND OF BRISKET ~ SHORT RIB ~ CHUCK
Coastal Coconut Shrimp$16.00
COCONUT CRUSTED CRISPY FRIED ~ DATIL PEPPER KEY LIME DIPPING SAUCE
Marina Tacos$14.00
OUR FAMOUS TACO YOUR CHOICE~MAHI~SHRIMP~PULLED PORK
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

1610 S Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach image

 

Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach

301 Flagler Ave, New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.7 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ginger Soy Ahi Tuna$22.00
Seared Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna with Jasmine Rice, Grilled Green Onion, Red Peppers, Avocado, and a Spicy Jalapeno Ginger Sauce
Hummus & Tabbouleh$9.00
Served with Carrots, Cucumbers and Pita Chips
Curry$16.00
Mild, Medium or Spicy, Organic Black Rice, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Butternut Squash, Potato, Cherry Tomatoes, in Yellow Thai Coconut Milk Sauce, Add Chicken, Shrimp, Tofu, or Veggie
Cafe del Soul image

 

Cafe del Soul

105 Magnolia St., New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Sunrise...$9.64
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Nachos de Maria...$12.61
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Yummy Tummy Wrap...$7.64
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

1960 State Route 44, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Azteca Queso Dip$9.50
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
La Terraza image

 

La Terraza

1414 S. Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Spott - New Smyrna Beach image

 

The Spott - New Smyrna Beach

424 Canal Street, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
JB's Fish Camp image

SEAFOOD

JB's Fish Camp

859 Pompano Ave, New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.4 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Limoncello South

737 E. 3rd Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Clancy's Cantina

301 Flagler Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.1 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Norwood's image

 

Norwood's

400 E 2ND AVENUE, NEW SMYNRA BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Colt's Pig Stand - NSB

723 East 3rd Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Ciao Bella

103 S. Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas

Tacos

Chicken Fajitas

Nachos

Fajitas

Curry

