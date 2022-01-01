New Smyrna Beach Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
New Smyrna Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in New Smyrna Beach

Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach image

 

Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach

301 Flagler Ave, New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.7 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ginger Soy Ahi Tuna$22.00
Seared Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna with Jasmine Rice, Grilled Green Onion, Red Peppers, Avocado, and a Spicy Jalapeno Ginger Sauce
Hummus & Tabbouleh$9.00
Served with Carrots, Cucumbers and Pita Chips
Curry$16.00
Mild, Medium or Spicy, Organic Black Rice, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Butternut Squash, Potato, Cherry Tomatoes, in Yellow Thai Coconut Milk Sauce, Add Chicken, Shrimp, Tofu, or Veggie
More about Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

1960 State Route 44, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas a la Crema$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
Ceviche$14.50
Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro
Sopa Azteca
Hearty pieces of tender chicken breast and fresh avocado with tortilla strips and shredded cheese in a rich chicken Broth.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
La Terraza image

 

La Terraza

1414 S. Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about La Terraza
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Clancy's Cantina

301 Flagler Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.1 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
More about Clancy's Cantina

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Smyrna Beach

Quesadillas

Nachos

Tacos

Steak Fajitas

Curry

Chicken Fajitas

Fajitas

Map

More near New Smyrna Beach to explore

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Daytona Beach

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ormond Beach

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Deland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Port Orange

No reviews yet

Orange City

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston