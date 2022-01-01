Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in New Smyrna Beach

Go
New Smyrna Beach restaurants
Toast

New Smyrna Beach restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Tin and Taco NSB

102 S Cooper St, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Burrito$9.75
More about Tin and Taco NSB
Macho Burrito image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

1960 State Route 44, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
L - Macho Burrito$11.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
Burrito Blanco$15.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese (not spicy, just delicious), white rice, rancho beans and grilled chicken breast. Finished with Azteca’s salsa a la crema, cheddar and cotija cheese.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in New Smyrna Beach

Quesadillas

Nachos

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Steak Fajitas

Curry

Chicken Fajitas

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near New Smyrna Beach to explore

Daytona Beach

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ormond Beach

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Deland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orange City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Port Orange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston