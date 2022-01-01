Fajitas in New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach restaurants that serve fajitas

Beef 'O' Brady's

1610 S Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach

Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

1960 State Route 44, New Smyrna Beach

Chicken Fajitas$22.00
Steak Fajitas$23.00
Fajita Sampler$26.50
