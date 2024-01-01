Italian subs in New Smyrna Beach
New Smyrna Beach restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Beachside Pizza - 3318 South Atlantic Avenue
Beachside Pizza - 3318 South Atlantic Avenue
3318 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach
|Italian Combo Sub
|$11.25
Ham/Salami/Genoa Salami/Pepperoni with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil and Vinegar
More about Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli Beachside - 636 East 3rd Avenue
Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli Beachside - 636 East 3rd Avenue
636 East 3rd Avenue, New Smyrna Beach
|Italian Hoagie
|$11.99
Hot Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Soppressata & Provolone
|Old World Italian Hoagie
|$14.99
12" Italian Hoagie Roll With Genoa Salami, Proscuitto, Soppressata, Imported Sharp Provolone, Hot Capicola Ham, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Salt & Pepper