Italian subs in New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach restaurants
New Smyrna Beach restaurants that serve italian subs

Beachside Pizza - 3318 South Atlantic Avenue

3318 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Combo Sub$11.25
Ham/Salami/Genoa Salami/Pepperoni with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil and Vinegar
More about Beachside Pizza - 3318 South Atlantic Avenue
Restaurant banner

 

Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli Beachside - 636 East 3rd Avenue

636 East 3rd Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Hoagie$11.99
Hot Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Soppressata & Provolone
Old World Italian Hoagie$14.99
12" Italian Hoagie Roll With Genoa Salami, Proscuitto, Soppressata, Imported Sharp Provolone, Hot Capicola Ham, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Salt & Pepper
More about Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli Beachside - 636 East 3rd Avenue

