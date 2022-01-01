Nachos in New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach restaurants that serve nachos

Beef 'O' Brady's

1610 S Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach

Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Cafe del Soul

105 Magnolia St., New Smyrna Beach

Nachos de Maria...$12.61
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Nachos del Soul...$13.69
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

1960 State Route 44, New Smyrna Beach

Nachos Azteca$13.00
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.
