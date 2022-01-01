Nachos in New Smyrna Beach
New Smyrna Beach restaurants that serve nachos
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
1610 S Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Cafe del Soul
Cafe del Soul
105 Magnolia St., New Smyrna Beach
|Nachos de Maria...
|$12.61
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
|Nachos del Soul...
|$13.69
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.