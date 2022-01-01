Quesadillas in New Smyrna Beach
New Smyrna Beach restaurants that serve quesadillas
Beef 'O' Brady's
1610 S Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Cafe del Soul
105 Magnolia St., New Smyrna Beach
|Quinoa Quesadilla...
|$12.07
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
1960 State Route 44, New Smyrna Beach
|K - Mini Quesadilla
|$6.95
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.