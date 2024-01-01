Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach restaurants
Toast

New Smyrna Beach restaurants that serve salmon

SONAPA GRILLE- New Smyrna Beach -

3406 S. Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach

Dinner Feature: Salmon & Sea Scallops$36.90
More about SONAPA GRILLE- New Smyrna Beach -
Norwood's

400 E 2ND AVENUE, NEW SMYNRA BEACH

MEDITERRANEAN SALMON$34.25
7oz Salmon charbroiled, topped with mediterranean inspired vegetables & feta cheese. Served on roasted garlic mashed potatoes. GF
SALMON SALAD$21.00
Blackened Scottish salmon, cashew crusted goat cheese, dried fruit, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion, sunflower seeds & horseradish louie dressing. GF
More about Norwood's

