Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in New Smyrna Beach

Go
New Smyrna Beach restaurants
Toast

New Smyrna Beach restaurants that serve scallops

Banner pic

 

SONAPA GRILLE- New Smyrna Beach -

3406 S. Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Scallops$22.90
Lemon chardonnay butter sauce.
More about SONAPA GRILLE- New Smyrna Beach -
Item pic

SEAFOOD

JB's Fish Camp

859 Pompano Ave, New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.4 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop & Shrimp$20.00
A platter of crispy fried shrimp and bay scallops (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
More about JB's Fish Camp
Banner pic

 

Norwood's

400 E 2ND AVENUE, NEW SMYNRA BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP & SCALLOP ALFREDO$27.00
Seared scallops and shrimp served with roasted tomatoes and fresh basil tossed in alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta.
BROILED SEA SCALLOPS$30.00
Sea scallops broiled with beurre blanc sauce. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF
BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS$18.00
Grilled & glazed with a pomegranate reduction and served with a soba noddle salad. GFO
More about Norwood's

Browse other tasty dishes in New Smyrna Beach

Tacos

Calamari

Nachos

Home Fries

Quesadillas

Chili

Burritos

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near New Smyrna Beach to explore

Daytona Beach

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Ormond Beach

No reviews yet

Deland

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Orange City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Port Orange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (810 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (250 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (591 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston