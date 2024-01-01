Scallops in New Smyrna Beach
New Smyrna Beach restaurants that serve scallops
More about SONAPA GRILLE- New Smyrna Beach -
SONAPA GRILLE- New Smyrna Beach -
3406 S. Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach
|Bacon Wrapped Scallops
|$22.90
Lemon chardonnay butter sauce.
More about JB's Fish Camp
SEAFOOD
JB's Fish Camp
859 Pompano Ave, New Smyrna Beach
|Scallop & Shrimp
|$20.00
A platter of crispy fried shrimp and bay scallops (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
More about Norwood's
Norwood's
400 E 2ND AVENUE, NEW SMYNRA BEACH
|SHRIMP & SCALLOP ALFREDO
|$27.00
Seared scallops and shrimp served with roasted tomatoes and fresh basil tossed in alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta.
|BROILED SEA SCALLOPS
|$30.00
Sea scallops broiled with beurre blanc sauce. Served with mixed steamed vegetables and a choice of a side. GF
|BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS
|$18.00
Grilled & glazed with a pomegranate reduction and served with a soba noddle salad. GFO