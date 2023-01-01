Taco salad in New Smyrna Beach
New Smyrna Beach restaurants that serve taco salad
Tin and Taco NSB - 102 S Cooper St
102 S Cooper St, New Smyrna Beach
|Taco Bomb Salad
|$11.95
SEASONED GROUND BEEF / WHITE CHEDDAR / CRAFT BEER QUESO / PICO DE GALLO / SOUR CREAM / POTATO STICKS
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - New Smyrna
1960 State Route 44, New Smyrna Beach
|Taco Salad
|$15.00
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Black Beans, sour cream and fresh guacamole.
