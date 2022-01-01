Tacos in New Smyrna Beach

Outriggers image

 

Outriggers

300 Boat Yard Street, New Smyrna Beach

Marina Tacos$14.00
OUR FAMOUS TACO YOUR CHOICE~MAHI~SHRIMP~PULLED PORK
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

1610 S Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach

2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Deluxe Taco Salad image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

1960 State Route 44, New Smyrna Beach

Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
Shrimp Tacos$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
