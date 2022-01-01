Tacos in New Smyrna Beach
New Smyrna Beach restaurants that serve tacos
Outriggers
300 Boat Yard Street, New Smyrna Beach
|Marina Tacos
|$14.00
OUR FAMOUS TACO YOUR CHOICE~MAHI~SHRIMP~PULLED PORK
Beef 'O' Brady's
1610 S Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
1960 State Route 44, New Smyrna Beach
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99