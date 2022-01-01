Go
New State Burgers & Spirits

Hip spot with the most delicious burgers and regional favorites. Unique cocktails and extensive bar.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1705 NW 16th Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (523 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$3.00
Cheese Fries$5.00
The Cheeseburger$9.99
Cheese Tots$5.00
New State Nuggets$7.99
Single Patty Cheeseburger$7.00
Beyond Burger$9.99
Brussels$4.00
Kid Cheeseburger$7.00
Tots$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1705 NW 16th Street

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
