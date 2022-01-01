New State Burgers & Spirits
Hip spot with the most delicious burgers and regional favorites. Unique cocktails and extensive bar.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1705 NW 16th Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1705 NW 16th Street
Oklahoma City OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MA DER LAO KITCHEN
Come in and enjoy!
Neon
Coffee and Donuts
Lua Plaza
Come in and enjoy!