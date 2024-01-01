Cheeseburgers in New Tripoli

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lynnville Hotel

8148 Bausch Road, New Tripoli

Bacon Cheeseburger$12.95
House Made Patty Topped with your Choice of Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise Served on a Fireking Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
Classic Cheeseburger$11.95
House Made Patty Topped with your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise Served on a Toasted Fireking Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
Don Corleone’s

6301 route 309, New Tripoli

Cheeseburger Deluxe$11.25
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo,
Large Cheeseburger Pizza ( burger, american cheese, ketchup, bacon, and cheddar cheese.)$20.95
