Cheeseburgers in New Tripoli

Lynnville Hotel
8148 Bausch Road, New Tripoli
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.95
House Made Patty Topped with your Choice of Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise Served on a Fireking Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.95
House Made Patty Topped with your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise Served on a Toasted Fireking Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.