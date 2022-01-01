New Wave Burritos
Quirky burrito restaurant offering take out & delivery. Plus beer, margaritas, pinball, & New Wave music.
BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES
3311 Preston Highway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3311 Preston Highway
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue
Come in and enjoy!
Derby City Pizza Co.
Welcome to Derby City Pizza Co. Family is spoken here. You will find Italian food with a main focus on pizza “Southern Style”. All our locations offer fast and casual fare for lunch and dinner. Value is the name of the game. Whether it’s for lunch or dinner, eating alone or bringing a family, you can count on finding good Italian food, reasonably priced.
Oskar's Slider Bar
American sliders and Scandinavian-influenced bites in a cool, northern-themed full bar.
The Merryweather
Come in and enjoy!