New Wave Burritos

Quirky burrito restaurant offering take out & delivery. Plus beer, margaritas, pinball, & New Wave music.

BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES

3311 Preston Highway • $$

Avg 4.6 (1494 reviews)

Popular Items

The Vacation$12.00
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, tater tots, queso, pickled red onions, sour cream, monterey jack cheese, green onions
Queso$2.50
House made queso (chips sold separately). Regular size (3oz), Mega size (8oz), or Uber size (16oz)
The Garbage$12.00
Taco-spiced ground beef, refried beans, Fritos, queso, sour cream, rice, pickled jalapenos, monterey jack cheese, green onions
The Tourist$11.50
Ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, crunchy slaw, monterey jack cheese, green onions
Chips
Ranch and lime flavored tortilla chips. Dips sold separately
The Basher$11.50
Adobo braised pork, black beans, rice, pickled red onions, monterey jack cheese, green onions
The Clive$10.75
Roasted corn salad, black beans, rice, guacamole, salsa, queso fresco, green onions (add fried plantains in your burrito for $2)
The Hooter$13.50
Marinated flank steak with onions, tater tots, banana peppers, chipotle ranch, queso, monterey jack cheese, green onions
Sushi Sioux Burrito$15.00
Sushi rice, fried shrimp, spicy crab mix, nori, pickled carrots and cucumbers, avocado wasabi cream cheese, eel sauce, black sesame seeds and scallions all rolled up in a tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

3311 Preston Highway

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
