Go
Toast

New Wave Kitchen

Seasonally eclectic featuring local producers, served counter style and B.Y.O.B.

99 Fortin Rd. Suite 108

No reviews yet

Popular Items

RAMAGGEDON KIT$21.00
PORK BUNS$14.00
HOT BIRD$16.00
EGG SANDO$9.00
CRISPY CHICKEN BOWL$17.00
KILLER TOFU$14.00
See full menu

Location

99 Fortin Rd. Suite 108

Kingston RI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tilly's Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

The Steaks Have Been Raised.
Stay Cheesy!

The Flatt - Active

No reviews yet

Whether ordering takeout, dining in, or catering for large parties, come enjoy South County's premier BBQ comfort food. Stay for the drinks and good company!

Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Duck Press Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston