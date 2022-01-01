New Windsor restaurants you'll love
Must-try New Windsor restaurants
Brothers Barbecue
2402 state route 32, New Windsor
Boneless Wings
$15.00
Buttermilk fried boneless chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and homemade blue cheese dressing
2 Meat Combo
$26.00
Choose two of your favorite smoked meats: pulled Pork, brisket, ribs, smoked chicken, chopped BBQ, or sausage.
Smoked Wings
$15.00
Chicken wings hickory smoked until juicy and tender, then deep fried 'til crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and homemade blue cheese dressing
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
113 Temple Hill Rd, New Windsor
TRIO
$14.99
Choose three (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings.
FAMILY PACK
$39.99
Burgerim Fries
$2.99
Gus's Tavern
10 Quassaick Avenue, New Windsor