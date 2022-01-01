Go
Toast

New York Deli News

Denver's Best and Most Authentic NY Delicatessen Established July 1989
Open EVERY DAY at 8am including ALL major holidays!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7105 E Hampden Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)

Popular Items

Corned Beef Sandwich$16.25
6 oz Corned Beef from NYC on your choice of bread
Pastrami Sandwich$16.95
6 oz Hot Pastrami from NY
Black & White Cookie$2.50
Made in house
#1 Corned Beef & Pastrami$14.95
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.25
Chicken Soup, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
#13 Grilled Pastrami Reuben$15.95
Matzo Ball Soup$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
#12A Grilled Corned Beef & Pastrami Reuben$15.95
#12 Grilled Corned Beef Reuben$15.95
Large French Fries$4.50
Large order of fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

7105 E Hampden Ave

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le French Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Le French is a gourmet, casual-chic French bakery and bistro located in Denver’s bourgeoning Belleview Station. Le French specializes in high-end pastries and elevated modern Parisian cuisine with global influences, a nod to the sisters’ heritage. Rougui – an award-winning and internationally-recognized chef – helms the restaurant’s kitchen as executive chef.

Belleview Tap & Burger

No reviews yet

We’re a community-based business that reflects our values of connection to place, quality of product and customer care, and we’re so happy that we’re here to share it with you!

Stoner's Pizza Joint

No reviews yet

The BEST Pizza in Denver, CO.!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston