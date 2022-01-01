New York Deli
Birthplace of the Sailor Sandwich! Oldest restaurant in Richmond, Va. Established 1929.
SANDWICHES
2920 W Cary St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2920 W Cary St
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fire & Hops
Come in and enjoy!!
Chewy's Bagels LLC
Come in and enjoy!
The Pit and Peel (Carytown)
Juice Bar Bistro
First Stop Donuts
Fresh Apple Cider Donuts