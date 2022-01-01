Go
New York Deli

Birthplace of the Sailor Sandwich! Oldest restaurant in Richmond, Va. Established 1929.

Polynesian Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken breast glazed in Polynesian sauce on a brioche bun topped with mango salsa
Reuben$12.00
Pastrami and Corned Beef, with Swiss and Cheddar Cheese, house-made Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on toasted Rye Bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla.
Chop Cheese Sub$11.00
Chopped ground beef, American cheese, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted sub roll.
Sailor Sandwich$13.00
Pastrami, grilled Knockwurst, with Spicy Mustard and Swiss Cheese, served on toasted Rye Bread.
The Italian$12.00
Served Hot or Cold. Ham, Salami, and Pepperoni with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Banana Peppers on a Sub Roll. Served with a side of Oil & Vinegar.
The Swiss$11.00
Choice of Pastrami, Corned Beef, Knockwurst, or Turkey with Swiss Cheese and Spicy Mustard on toasted rye bread.
Chicken Wings$12.00
Jumbo wings tossed in choice of house-made sauces (Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, polynesian sauce, and jerk dry rub). Served with side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Fried Chicken tossed in House-made Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, and Ranch in a Flour Tortilla.
Classic Club$11.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on choice of toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2920 W Cary St

Richmond VA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
