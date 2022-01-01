Go
Toast

New York Grill (1)

Come in and enjoy!

41 Flower Valley S.C.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger$9.99
Boneless Wings$0.99
Mix Loaded Potato$0.99
Chicken Philly Sandwich$7.99
Kebab (1 Meat)$0.99
Mix Kebab$0.99
Party Wings$0.99
Whole Wings$0.99
Regular Combo$13.99
Philly Steak Sandwich$7.99
See full menu

Location

41 Flower Valley S.C.

Florissant MO

Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 am
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 am
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 am
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rice House #2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Henke's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Show-Me’s Sports Bar & Grill first opened its door in Nov 1990. The name Show-Me’s comes from Missouri motto, “The Show-Me State.” Congressman Willard Vandiver in 1899, declared that “I’m from Missouri, and you have got to show me,” and that is what we aim to do. Our goal is to make each visit amazing through our fantastic food, great specials, & thoughtful service to each customer and our communities.

New York Grill (4)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston