New York Grill (2)
Come in and enjoy!
540 N Hwy 67
Popular Items
Location
540 N Hwy 67
Florrisant MO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Rice House #1
Best City Fried Rice in St. Louis!
Mattingly's - Florissant
Come in and enjoy!
Mann Meats
If item says "Unavailable", Please call us (314-942-7000) to check on its availability, as we cook fresh throughout the day and restock often.
In order to provide the finest BBQ in St. Louis, we make our products daily. With that in mind, occasionally we'll run low due to demand. For Bulk/Large purchases, please call us directly and place the order with one of our employees. 314-942-7000
Thank you always for your support and business!
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
Show-Me’s Sports Bar & Grill first opened its door in Nov 1990. The name Show-Me’s comes from Missouri motto, “The Show-Me State.” Congressman Willard Vandiver in 1899, declared that “I’m from Missouri, and you have got to show me,” and that is what we aim to do. Our goal is to make each visit amazing through our fantastic food, great specials, & thoughtful service to each customer and our communities.