New York Gyro
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
129 E 3rd St
Bethlehem, PA 18015
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
129 E 3rd St, Bethlehem PA 18015
Nearby restaurants
ZEST bar+grille
New American restaurant located at the rooftop at 306 South New Street in Bethlehem, PA. Sister restaurant to Grille 3501 in West End Allentown, PA.
F&A Grog House
Come in and enjoy!
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
Couchpota.doh! Kitchen
South Bethlehem bringing #ecuadorianstreetfood & #momsrecipes
#comehungryleavehappy