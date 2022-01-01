Go
New York New York Pizza

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

5509 East Fowler Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (1180 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings
Mild, Hot, Hot Garlic, Mild Garlic, BBQ, Hot BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan
Large Pizza$13.99
16"
Small Pizza$9.99
12"
Medium Pizza$11.99
14"
Large Pizza$16.00
16"
XL Pizza$18.00
18"
Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
XL Pizza$15.99
18"
Medium Pizza$13.00
14"

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5509 East Fowler Ave

Temple Terrace FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
