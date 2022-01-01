Alphabet City restaurants you'll love

Go
Alphabet City restaurants
Toast

Alphabet City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Alphabet City restaurants

Crif Dogs/PDT image

HOT DOGS

Crif Dogs/PDT

113 SAINT MARKS PL FRNT 2, New York

Avg 4 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
East Village Tots$6.50
Cheese Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños
Spicy Redneck$9.45
Bacon-wrapped Crif Dog, Chili, Cole Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños
Everything Dog$6.45
Crif Dog, Cream Cheese, Scallions, Everything Bagel Seasoning
More about Crif Dogs/PDT
Two Boots EV image

 

Two Boots EV

42 Ave A, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots (3)$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
Sm- Caesar Salad$8.95
Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing
Cheese (18")$20.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
More about Two Boots EV
Westville East image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville East

173 Avenue A, New York

Avg 4.5 (4682 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville East
Nowon image

BBQ

Nowon

507 e 6th st, New York

Avg 4.5 (1479 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jae's Chicken Bun$18.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Soy Pickled Jalapeno, Aged Parmesan, Crushed Peanuts, Cabbage, Sesame Mayo On Toasted Potato Bread.
Spicy K.F.C.$17.00
Korean Fried Chicken. Gochujang Glazed & Garnished with Sesame Seed, Scallion, Pickled Daikon, Side of Bleu Cheese Buttermilk.
Galbi Steak & Kimchi Fried Rice$26.00
Wok Roasted Tenderloin, Roasted Kimchi, Day Old RIce, Sunnyside Egg, Scallion.
More about Nowon
Two Boots WV image

 

Two Boots WV

101 7th Avenue South, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese (10")$9.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Garlic Knots (3)$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
Sm- House Salad$7.95
Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions
More about Two Boots WV

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Alphabet City

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Garlic Knots

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Alphabet City to explore

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Washington Heights

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Meatpacking District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston