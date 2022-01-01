Alphabet City restaurants you'll love
Must-try Alphabet City restaurants
HOT DOGS
Crif Dogs/PDT
113 SAINT MARKS PL FRNT 2, New York
|Popular items
|East Village Tots
|$6.50
Cheese Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños
|Spicy Redneck
|$9.45
Bacon-wrapped Crif Dog, Chili, Cole Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños
|Everything Dog
|$6.45
Crif Dog, Cream Cheese, Scallions, Everything Bagel Seasoning
Two Boots EV
42 Ave A, New York
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots (3)
|$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
|Sm- Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing
|Cheese (18")
|$20.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville East
173 Avenue A, New York
|Popular items
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
BBQ
Nowon
507 e 6th st, New York
|Popular items
|Jae's Chicken Bun
|$18.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Soy Pickled Jalapeno, Aged Parmesan, Crushed Peanuts, Cabbage, Sesame Mayo On Toasted Potato Bread.
|Spicy K.F.C.
|$17.00
Korean Fried Chicken. Gochujang Glazed & Garnished with Sesame Seed, Scallion, Pickled Daikon, Side of Bleu Cheese Buttermilk.
|Galbi Steak & Kimchi Fried Rice
|$26.00
Wok Roasted Tenderloin, Roasted Kimchi, Day Old RIce, Sunnyside Egg, Scallion.
Two Boots WV
101 7th Avenue South, New York
|Popular items
|Cheese (10")
|$9.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
|Garlic Knots (3)
|$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
|Sm- House Salad
|$7.95
Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions