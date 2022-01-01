New York American restaurants you'll love

***Please order a day in advance by using "Schedule for Later" on the initial pop up screen or edit at the top of the menu page***

- Smoked bluefish

- Pistachio and dried mint pesto

- Oat-chickpea crackers

- Citrus and tardivo salad

- Chicken, squash, and wood ear mushroom soup

- Yu choy, parmesan, garlic confit

- Beluga lentils

- Spiced date cake

