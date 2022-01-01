New York American restaurants you'll love

Hill and Bay image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
H&B Classic Burger$15.95
Black angus blend, romaine, tomato, red onion.
Salmon Burger$17.95
Avocado, arugula, balsamic, red onion.
Wings$9.95
Choice of buffalo or Asian glazed.
Hill and Bay
Quality Eats West Village image

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemon-Charred Chicken$26.00
Grilled Herbs
Bavette$29.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
The Butcher's Cut Burger$25.00
Served with Curly Fries
Quality Eats West Village
The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar$14.00
Little gem lettuce, shaved pecorino, croutons
Glazed Salmon$29.00
vegetable risotto, sautéed spinach
Tenders$13.00
Buttermilk honey hot sauce
The Ellington
Market Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Old Bay Spiced Fries$10.00
cocktail sauce
Ricotta Cavatelli$29.00
roasted shrimp, black kale, sautéed autumn squashes, pistachio pesto
NY Strip Steak$44.00
garlic & herb confit, truffle potato & spinach hash, baby rainbow carrots, carrot top chimichurri
Market Table
Westville Hudson image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Westville Hudson

333 Hudson, New York

Avg 4.5 (3598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Westville Hudson
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$11.00
palm sugar vinaigrette, pomegranate, mint
Half Chicken$27.00
pomme puree, sauteed broccolini, wild mushroom jus
The Burger$21.00
two smash patties, pat la frieda beef, american cheese, roasted onions, kosher pickles, special sauce, fries
Chez Nick
The Restaurant image

 

The Restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese$16.00
Shells in a creamy white Beschemel with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
The salmon$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
The Chicken$28.00
Pan Seared Chicken With Tri-Color Carrots In a Lemon Caper Sauce Over whipped potatoes
The Restaurant
Houseman image

HAMBURGERS

Houseman

508 Greenwich Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1350 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Left Side of the Menu II Meal Kit$100.00
***Please order a day in advance by using "Schedule for Later" on the initial pop up screen or edit at the top of the menu page***
- Smoked bluefish
- Pistachio and dried mint pesto
- Oat-chickpea crackers
- Citrus and tardivo salad
- Chicken, squash, and wood ear mushroom soup
- Yu choy, parmesan, garlic confit
- Beluga lentils
- Spiced date cake
Chicken$34.00
Roasted chicken, yams, cashews, rosemary, brown butter.
Cabbage$16.00
Charred cabbage, tahini, lemon, crushed seeds, Aleppo pepper.
Houseman
Inwood Farm image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Inwood Farm

600 west 218th street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rosemary Root Vegetable Pot Pie$15.00
Garlic Pomme Purée (8oz.)$8.00
Maple Sweet Potatoes w/ Pepita Brittle (8oz.)$8.00
Inwood Farm
Three of Cups Restaurant image

 

Three of Cups Restaurant

150 Sullivan St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oatmeal$9.00
with roasted cinnamon-walnuts and fresh berries
lightly toasted with coconut oil, steamed milk on the side
TOC Eggs$12.00
3 fried eggs any style, toasted baguette, with choice of two sides
Roast Chicken Sandwich$13.00
gruyere, pesto aioli, tomato
Three of Cups Restaurant
Schnipper's - Times Square image

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Proper Cobb$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
A Great Grain Bowl$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
Schnipper's - Times Square
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Friedman's Club$18.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with vinegar chips.
Dinner Grain Bowl$16.00
Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
Friedman's
KD image

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN NUGGETS$8.25
Six pieces of juicy hand-breaded chicken fried crispy golden brown.
SHAWARMA
Exceptionally juicy thinly cut slices of dark meat chicken stacked in a cone-like shape, roasted on a slowly turning vertical rotisserie-- on your choice of a pita, baguette, laffa, or plate.
PASTRAMI
Delightful and hot sliced pastrami available as a Sandwich or as a Plate.
The Pastrami Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Pastrami Plate includes bread and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes with gravy.
KOSHER DELUXE
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

254 W 31st Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coke$2.50
Caesar Salad$13.00
Lamb Shank$28.00
Tír Na Nóg
Westville image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville

809 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.8 (3239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Westville
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) image

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Proper Cobb$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
Hamburger$9.00
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
The Old Fashioned$10.00
Extra juicy with double American cheese, griddled onions, and classic pink sauce
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
SET-LES image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SET-LES

127 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bulgogi Cheesesteak Sliders$18.00
Korean BBQ Marinated Sliced Ribeye, Bell Peppers, Tempura Onion Ring & Tex-Mex Cheese w/ Chipotle Mayo
Surf & Turf Sliders$24.00
Dry Aged Burger, Tempura Shrimp, Caramelized Onions, Thai Chili Peppers, Fried Shallots, Chipotle Aioli
NYC Chopped Cheese Tacos (3)$16.00
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Aioli
SET-LES
Giorgio's of Gramercy image

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Giorgio's of Gramercy

27 East 21st Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$18.00
LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, ANCHOVY, HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS, GRANA PADANO
FETTUCCINE AL FUNGHI$32.00
WILD MUSHROOM RAGU, TRUFFLE OIL, BIANCO SARDO, BRANDY
PRIME NEW YORK STRIP$42.00
HERB AND LEMON FRIES, COMPOUND BUTTER AND SEA SALT
Giorgio's of Gramercy
Friedman's - Chelsea Market image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pastrami on Rye$20.00
Mustard, pickle, vinegar chips
Impossible Burger$17.00
Vegan Impossible meat, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, brioche bun.
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Westville Chelsea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Chelsea

246 W 18th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (4259 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Westville Chelsea
Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New England Clam Chowder$12.00
Smoked Bacon
Lobster Grilled Cheese$24.00
Served with Fries
Basic Burger$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Add Cheese and Bacon. Served with Fries
Ed's Lobster Bar
S'MAC image

 

S'MAC

197 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MM 4 Cheese$10.75
Our four cheese delight! Cheddar, Muenster, Gruyere and a touch of Pecorino
MM Buffalo Chicken$11.90
Cheddar & American cheeses with boneless chicken pieces and buffalo wing sauce. We’ll even top it off with crumbled blue cheese if you’d like!
Nosh All American$6.25
Just the way you remember it as a kid! Nostalgia at its finest - a tasty blend of American & Cheddar cheeses
S'MAC
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Swisswich$16.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
Friedmans West
BURGERMANIA INC image

 

BURGERMANIA INC

274 W 40th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Slider$3.49
Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.
Big Boy$10.99
Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce
5 pcs Organic Wings$7.99
100% USDA Organic Wings
Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
BURGERMANIA INC
Westville West image

 

Westville West

210 W 10th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Westville West
Tavern 29 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tavern 29

47 East 29th Street, New York

Avg 4 (178 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margarita Flat Bread$16.00
Calfiornia Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$16.00
Tavern 29
Cafeteria image

 

Cafeteria

119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Cobb$16.00
avocado, blue cheese, smoked bacon, market greens, grape tomatoes hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
The Classic Burger$18.00
special blend ground beef, beefsteak tomato, butter lettuce, brioche bun
Grilled Salmon BLT$24.00
smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, beefsteak tomato, basil aioli, pizza bianca
Cafeteria
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blueberry Lemonade$3.50
Our pier made blueberry lemonade, garnished with fresh blueberries.
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, home made
habanero hot honey, pickles and
our signature cole slaw on a
toasted brioche bun
Rose - Glass$12.00
Mistral Vallee Rose, Cotes du Luberon, France- refreshing and elegant with layers of lively fruit and a smooth finish.
Pier i Cafe
4 Charles Prime Rib image

 

4 Charles Prime Rib

4 Charles St, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thick Cut Bacon$16.95
Maple, Black Pepper. (gluten free, dairy free)
Prime Rib French Dip$38.95
Swiss cheese & natural jus.
Truffle Mac & Cheese$16.95
Black truffle, white cheddar.
4 Charles Prime Rib
The Horny Ram image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings (7)$16.00
buffalo style with blue cheese sauce or honey bbq with house ranch
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$18.00
queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream
M&M Pancakes$16.00
Chocolate m&m filled pancakes, topped with maple syrup, whipped cream
The Horny Ram

