New York American restaurants you'll love

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|H&B Classic Burger
|$15.95
Black angus blend, romaine, tomato, red onion.
|Salmon Burger
|$17.95
Avocado, arugula, balsamic, red onion.
|Wings
|$9.95
Choice of buffalo or Asian glazed.
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Lemon-Charred Chicken
|$26.00
Grilled Herbs
|Bavette
|$29.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
|The Butcher's Cut Burger
|$25.00
Served with Curly Fries
The Ellington
2745 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$14.00
Little gem lettuce, shaved pecorino, croutons
|Glazed Salmon
|$29.00
vegetable risotto, sautéed spinach
|Tenders
|$13.00
Buttermilk honey hot sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Market Table
54 Carmine Street, New York
|Popular items
|Old Bay Spiced Fries
|$10.00
cocktail sauce
|Ricotta Cavatelli
|$29.00
roasted shrimp, black kale, sautéed autumn squashes, pistachio pesto
|NY Strip Steak
|$44.00
garlic & herb confit, truffle potato & spinach hash, baby rainbow carrots, carrot top chimichurri
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Westville Hudson
333 Hudson, New York
|Popular items
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
palm sugar vinaigrette, pomegranate, mint
|Half Chicken
|$27.00
pomme puree, sauteed broccolini, wild mushroom jus
|The Burger
|$21.00
two smash patties, pat la frieda beef, american cheese, roasted onions, kosher pickles, special sauce, fries
The Restaurant
506 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$16.00
Shells in a creamy white Beschemel with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
|The salmon
|$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
|The Chicken
|$28.00
Pan Seared Chicken With Tri-Color Carrots In a Lemon Caper Sauce Over whipped potatoes
HAMBURGERS
Houseman
508 Greenwich Street, New York
|Popular items
|Left Side of the Menu II Meal Kit
|$100.00
***Please order a day in advance by using "Schedule for Later" on the initial pop up screen or edit at the top of the menu page***
- Smoked bluefish
- Pistachio and dried mint pesto
- Oat-chickpea crackers
- Citrus and tardivo salad
- Chicken, squash, and wood ear mushroom soup
- Yu choy, parmesan, garlic confit
- Beluga lentils
- Spiced date cake
|Chicken
|$34.00
Roasted chicken, yams, cashews, rosemary, brown butter.
|Cabbage
|$16.00
Charred cabbage, tahini, lemon, crushed seeds, Aleppo pepper.
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Inwood Farm
600 west 218th street, New York
|Popular items
|Rosemary Root Vegetable Pot Pie
|$15.00
|Garlic Pomme Purée (8oz.)
|$8.00
|Maple Sweet Potatoes w/ Pepita Brittle (8oz.)
|$8.00
Three of Cups Restaurant
150 Sullivan St, New York
|Popular items
|Oatmeal
|$9.00
with roasted cinnamon-walnuts and fresh berries
lightly toasted with coconut oil, steamed milk on the side
|TOC Eggs
|$12.00
3 fried eggs any style, toasted baguette, with choice of two sides
|Roast Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
gruyere, pesto aioli, tomato
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|The Proper Cobb
|$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
|A Great Grain Bowl
|$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Popular items
|Friedman's Club
|$18.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with vinegar chips.
|Dinner Grain Bowl
|$16.00
Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|Popular items
|CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$8.25
Six pieces of juicy hand-breaded chicken fried crispy golden brown.
|SHAWARMA
Exceptionally juicy thinly cut slices of dark meat chicken stacked in a cone-like shape, roasted on a slowly turning vertical rotisserie-- on your choice of a pita, baguette, laffa, or plate.
|PASTRAMI
Delightful and hot sliced pastrami available as a Sandwich or as a Plate.
The Pastrami Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Pastrami Plate includes bread and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes with gravy.
Tír Na Nóg
254 W 31st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Coke
|$2.50
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
|Lamb Shank
|$28.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville
809 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|The Proper Cobb
|$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
|Hamburger
|$9.00
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
|The Old Fashioned
|$10.00
Extra juicy with double American cheese, griddled onions, and classic pink sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SET-LES
127 Ludlow St, New York
|Popular items
|Bulgogi Cheesesteak Sliders
|$18.00
Korean BBQ Marinated Sliced Ribeye, Bell Peppers, Tempura Onion Ring & Tex-Mex Cheese w/ Chipotle Mayo
|Surf & Turf Sliders
|$24.00
Dry Aged Burger, Tempura Shrimp, Caramelized Onions, Thai Chili Peppers, Fried Shallots, Chipotle Aioli
|NYC Chopped Cheese Tacos (3)
|$16.00
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Aioli
PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Giorgio's of Gramercy
27 East 21st Street, New York
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$18.00
LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, ANCHOVY, HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS, GRANA PADANO
|FETTUCCINE AL FUNGHI
|$32.00
WILD MUSHROOM RAGU, TRUFFLE OIL, BIANCO SARDO, BRANDY
|PRIME NEW YORK STRIP
|$42.00
HERB AND LEMON FRIES, COMPOUND BUTTER AND SEA SALT
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Popular items
|Pastrami on Rye
|$20.00
Mustard, pickle, vinegar chips
|Impossible Burger
|$17.00
Vegan Impossible meat, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, brioche bun.
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Chelsea
246 W 18th St, New York
|Popular items
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
SEAFOOD
Ed's Lobster Bar
155 Grand St, New York
|Popular items
|New England Clam Chowder
|$12.00
Smoked Bacon
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$24.00
Served with Fries
|Basic Burger
|$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Add Cheese and Bacon. Served with Fries
S'MAC
197 1st Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|MM 4 Cheese
|$10.75
Our four cheese delight! Cheddar, Muenster, Gruyere and a touch of Pecorino
|MM Buffalo Chicken
|$11.90
Cheddar & American cheeses with boneless chicken pieces and buffalo wing sauce. We’ll even top it off with crumbled blue cheese if you’d like!
|Nosh All American
|$6.25
Just the way you remember it as a kid! Nostalgia at its finest - a tasty blend of American & Cheddar cheeses
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Popular items
|Chicken Swisswich
|$16.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
BURGERMANIA INC
274 W 40th St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Slider
|$3.49
Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.
|Big Boy
|$10.99
Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce
|5 pcs Organic Wings
|$7.99
100% USDA Organic Wings
Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
Westville West
210 W 10th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tavern 29
47 East 29th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Margarita Flat Bread
|$16.00
|Calfiornia Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$16.00
Cafeteria
119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|California Cobb
|$16.00
avocado, blue cheese, smoked bacon, market greens, grape tomatoes hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
|The Classic Burger
|$18.00
special blend ground beef, beefsteak tomato, butter lettuce, brioche bun
|Grilled Salmon BLT
|$24.00
smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, beefsteak tomato, basil aioli, pizza bianca
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Popular items
|Blueberry Lemonade
|$3.50
Our pier made blueberry lemonade, garnished with fresh blueberries.
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, home made
habanero hot honey, pickles and
our signature cole slaw on a
toasted brioche bun
|Rose - Glass
|$12.00
Mistral Vallee Rose, Cotes du Luberon, France- refreshing and elegant with layers of lively fruit and a smooth finish.
4 Charles Prime Rib
4 Charles St, New York City
|Popular items
|Thick Cut Bacon
|$16.95
Maple, Black Pepper. (gluten free, dairy free)
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$38.95
Swiss cheese & natural jus.
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$16.95
Black truffle, white cheddar.
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Popular items
|Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings (7)
|$16.00
buffalo style with blue cheese sauce or honey bbq with house ranch
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$18.00
queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream
|M&M Pancakes
|$16.00
Chocolate m&m filled pancakes, topped with maple syrup, whipped cream