New York bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in New York

Billy's Bakery image

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color.
Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream
Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream.
More about Billy's Bakery
Orwashers UES image

 

Orwashers UES

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Baguette$4.00
These crunchy baguettes feature a chewy interior and a crisp, deep-golden crust. Its a little bit of Paris here in the U.S.
Green Olive & Za'atar Sticks$3.85
Chewy on the inside, crisp on the outside and loaded with briny olives and Za'atar spice. Our olive sticks are the perfect snack on the go!
Sourdough$6.25
The New York version of the West Coast Classic. Our hallmark crust has a beautiful sheen and ferment, while the interior boasts an open structure and a soft slightly sour crumb.
More about Orwashers UES
Consumer pic

 

Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Croissant$5.00
Traditional French Croissant
Pain Au Chocolat$6.00
Chocolate Croissant
Seasonal Fruit Tart$11.00
Lemon Curd Tart with seasonal fruits.
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Maman image

 

Maman

12 W. 48th Street, NY

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Carrot Soup$12.00
carrot with sweet potato, onions, coconut milk, thyme & rosemary
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Loretta Salad$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
More about Maman
Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Bagels$2.95
Sesame Bagel$2.95
Everything Bagel$2.95
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Orwashers UWS image

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New York Breakfast$11.75
Orwashers double-dipped everything bagel schmeared with dill cream cheese, lox, onion, and lemon zest
Bagel with Schmear$1.75
Orwsasher bagel with your choice of cream cheese
Butter Croissant$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
More about Orwashers UWS
Magnolia Bakery image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

1000 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 3.9 (912 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go$24.90
Three Vanilla Cupcakes with vanilla buttercream: rich, buttery, old-fashioned cake with a light crumb. Our most popular cupcake! Three Chocolate Cupcakes with chocolate buttercream: rich moist cake with a smooth velvety texture and dark chocolate flavor.
Icing colors and sprinkles chosen by store.
Salted Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Small to go$5.45
The perfect combo of sweet and salty. Layers of dulce de leche pudding, bananas, chocolate covered pretzels, wafers, and homemade salted caramel made with Maldon sea salt.
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Maman Tribeca image

 

Maman Tribeca

211 West Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Antonia Salad$16.00
baby spinach, kale & arugula with strawberries, raspberries, goat cheese & corn nuts with a raspberry balsamic dressing
Maman's Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
homemade bourbon bacon jam, avocado, & oven roasted tomatoes topped with a fried egg on a cornmeal focaccia bun
More about Maman Tribeca
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

1794 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.8 (138 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Bar to go$3.50
Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
2 Van/Van Cupakes to go$8.10
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Banner pic

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$9.50
Our Spring favorite! Savor this Strawberry Rhubarb pie as we relish spring's finest efforts. Filled with ripe fruit as if plucked from a country-fresh roadside stand and delicately enveloped by a golden brown lattice crust, our pie is bound to elicit spring smiles this month!
Banana Coconut Cream 5"$9.95
This dessert is filled with fresh banana slices and banana custard. Topped off with freshly whipped cream and toasted coconut, make this pie supreme. (5 inch serves 1-2)
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Our old-fashioned apple pie is low in sugar and bursting with flavor. It’s made with fresh golden delicious apples, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and covered with a light flaky crust. Serve warm with a scoop of cold vanilla ice cream.
More about Little Pie Company
Maman image

 

Maman

1424 Third Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Benjamin Sandwich$15.00
turkey with pickled onions, cheddar & sweet mustard aioli on cranberry pecan country bread. served with balsamic mixed greens
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Brianna Sandwich$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
More about Maman
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

401 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Van/Van Cupcake to go$4.15
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Van/Choc Cupcake to go$4.15
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Red Velvet Cupcake to go$4.15
Magnolia Bakery's famous Red Velvet Cupcake with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Billy's Bakery image

 

Billy's Bakery

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crowd Pleaser Cupcake$4.45
Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.
Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.
More about Billy's Bakery
Marie Blachère image

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MARIE BAGUETTE$2.20
3+1 MARIE BAGUETTE$6.60
VEGGIE QUICHE$5.90
More about Marie Blachère
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

107 E 42nd St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Van/Van Cupakes to go$8.10
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go$4.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Panko Chicken Fingers$14.70
pick a sauce
Breakfast Burrito$14.70
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, pepper jack, hash browns,
chipotle sauce, whole wheat tortilla.
BLT$10.50
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Maman Nomad image

 

Maman Nomad

22W 25th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sylvie Beef Sandwich$14.50
roast beef, cheddar, arugula & pickled onions with wasabi mayo on ciabatta
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Nutella Brownie$4.50
decadent, fudgy, & delicious, our nutella brownie is topped with chocolate pearls and salted caramel
More about Maman Nomad
Maman University Place image

 

Maman University Place

67 University Place, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loretta Salad$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
More about Maman University Place
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

601 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Devil in Ganache
a fudgy intense chocolate cake enrobed in a whipped chocolate ganache frosting. two layers, endless possibilities.
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Maman King image

 

Maman King

375 Hudson Street, New York

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
Papa's Breakfast Bowl$14.00
roasted potatoes, bourbon bacon jam, a sunny egg & sliced avocado served with chipotle aioli
More about Maman King
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

267 Lafayette Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sant Ambroeus
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar

251 E 13th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Milk Bar

74 Christopher St, New York

Avg 3.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar

246 Mott St, New York

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Milk Bar image

 

Milk Bar

561 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar

1196 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (590 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Restaurant banner

PIES

Petee's Pie Company

61 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (3097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hudson Valley Apple Slice$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
Key Lime Slice$7.25
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice$7.25
A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.
More about Petee's Pie Company
Restaurant banner

 

Dutch Baby Bakery

813 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Dutch Baby Bakery
Barachou image

 

Barachou

449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Meringue tart
sweet crust, lemon curd, italian torched meringue
Berries & Cream Tart$42.00
Sweet crust
Baked almond cream base
Raspberry jam
Light whipped cream
Fresh raspberries & strawberries
Mint
2 sizes available
Contains almonds
100% homemade in our UWS kitchen!
Cream Puff Trays$55.00
Cream puffs on a black tray
Please allow at least 24hours notice for tray of 40 and more.
More about Barachou
Le Pain Quotidien image

 

Le Pain Quotidien

685 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
More about Le Pain Quotidien

