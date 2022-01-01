New York bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in New York
More about Billy's Bakery
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Popular items
|Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color.
|Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream
|Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream.
More about Orwashers UES
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Popular items
|French Baguette
|$4.00
These crunchy baguettes feature a chewy interior and a crisp, deep-golden crust. Its a little bit of Paris here in the U.S.
|Green Olive & Za'atar Sticks
|$3.85
Chewy on the inside, crisp on the outside and loaded with briny olives and Za'atar spice. Our olive sticks are the perfect snack on the go!
|Sourdough
|$6.25
The New York version of the West Coast Classic. Our hallmark crust has a beautiful sheen and ferment, while the interior boasts an open structure and a soft slightly sour crumb.
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Croissant
|$5.00
Traditional French Croissant
|Pain Au Chocolat
|$6.00
Chocolate Croissant
|Seasonal Fruit Tart
|$11.00
Lemon Curd Tart with seasonal fruits.
More about Maman
Maman
12 W. 48th Street, NY
|Popular items
|Roasted Carrot Soup
|$12.00
carrot with sweet potato, onions, coconut milk, thyme & rosemary
|Katie Sandwich
|$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
|Loretta Salad
|$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Popular items
|Plain Bagels
|$2.95
|Sesame Bagel
|$2.95
|Everything Bagel
|$2.95
More about Orwashers UWS
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|New York Breakfast
|$11.75
Orwashers double-dipped everything bagel schmeared with dill cream cheese, lox, onion, and lemon zest
|Bagel with Schmear
|$1.75
Orwsasher bagel with your choice of cream cheese
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
More about Magnolia Bakery
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery
1000 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go
|$24.90
Three Vanilla Cupcakes with vanilla buttercream: rich, buttery, old-fashioned cake with a light crumb. Our most popular cupcake! Three Chocolate Cupcakes with chocolate buttercream: rich moist cake with a smooth velvety texture and dark chocolate flavor.
Icing colors and sprinkles chosen by store.
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Small to go
|$5.45
The perfect combo of sweet and salty. Layers of dulce de leche pudding, bananas, chocolate covered pretzels, wafers, and homemade salted caramel made with Maldon sea salt.
|Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go
|$6.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
More about Maman Tribeca
Maman Tribeca
211 West Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Katie Sandwich
|$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
|Antonia Salad
|$16.00
baby spinach, kale & arugula with strawberries, raspberries, goat cheese & corn nuts with a raspberry balsamic dressing
|Maman's Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.50
homemade bourbon bacon jam, avocado, & oven roasted tomatoes topped with a fried egg on a cornmeal focaccia bun
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
1794 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Lemon Bar to go
|$3.50
Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
|2 Van/Van Cupakes to go
|$8.10
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
|Classic Banana Pudding Large to go
|$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
More about Little Pie Company
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|Popular items
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|$9.50
Our Spring favorite! Savor this Strawberry Rhubarb pie as we relish spring's finest efforts. Filled with ripe fruit as if plucked from a country-fresh roadside stand and delicately enveloped by a golden brown lattice crust, our pie is bound to elicit spring smiles this month!
|Banana Coconut Cream 5"
|$9.95
This dessert is filled with fresh banana slices and banana custard. Topped off with freshly whipped cream and toasted coconut, make this pie supreme. (5 inch serves 1-2)
|Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Our old-fashioned apple pie is low in sugar and bursting with flavor. It’s made with fresh golden delicious apples, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and covered with a light flaky crust. Serve warm with a scoop of cold vanilla ice cream.
More about Maman
Maman
1424 Third Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Benjamin Sandwich
|$15.00
turkey with pickled onions, cheddar & sweet mustard aioli on cranberry pecan country bread. served with balsamic mixed greens
|Katie Sandwich
|$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
|Brianna Sandwich
|$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
401 Bleecker St, New York
|Popular items
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Van/Choc Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Red Velvet Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Magnolia Bakery's famous Red Velvet Cupcake with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.
More about Billy's Bakery
Billy's Bakery
410 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Crowd Pleaser Cupcake
|$4.45
Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.
|Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
|Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.
More about Marie Blachère
Marie Blachère
303 6th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|MARIE BAGUETTE
|$2.20
|3+1 MARIE BAGUETTE
|$6.60
|VEGGIE QUICHE
|$5.90
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
107 E 42nd St, New York
|Popular items
|2 Van/Van Cupakes to go
|$8.10
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
|Classic Banana Pudding Small to go
|$4.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
|Classic Banana Pudding Large to go
|$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Panko Chicken Fingers
|$14.70
pick a sauce
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.70
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, pepper jack, hash browns,
chipotle sauce, whole wheat tortilla.
|BLT
|$10.50
More about Maman Nomad
Maman Nomad
22W 25th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Sylvie Beef Sandwich
|$14.50
roast beef, cheddar, arugula & pickled onions with wasabi mayo on ciabatta
|Katie Sandwich
|$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
|Nutella Brownie
|$4.50
decadent, fudgy, & delicious, our nutella brownie is topped with chocolate pearls and salted caramel
More about Maman University Place
Maman University Place
67 University Place, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Loretta Salad
|$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
601 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Devil in Ganache
a fudgy intense chocolate cake enrobed in a whipped chocolate ganache frosting. two layers, endless possibilities.
More about Maman King
Maman King
375 Hudson Street, New York
|Popular items
|Papa's Breakfast Bowl
|$14.00
roasted potatoes, bourbon bacon jam, a sunny egg & sliced avocado served with chipotle aioli
More about Petee's Pie Company
PIES
Petee's Pie Company
61 Delancey Street, New York
|Popular items
|Hudson Valley Apple Slice
|$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
|Key Lime Slice
|$7.25
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
|Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice
|$7.25
A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.
More about Barachou
Barachou
449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Lemon Meringue tart
sweet crust, lemon curd, italian torched meringue
|Berries & Cream Tart
|$42.00
Sweet crust
Baked almond cream base
Raspberry jam
Light whipped cream
Fresh raspberries & strawberries
Mint
2 sizes available
Contains almonds
100% homemade in our UWS kitchen!
|Cream Puff Trays
|$55.00
Cream puffs on a black tray
Please allow at least 24hours notice for tray of 40 and more.
- 2
1