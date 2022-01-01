New York bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in New York
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|H&B Classic Burger
|$15.95
Black angus blend, romaine, tomato, red onion.
|Salmon Burger
|$17.95
Avocado, arugula, balsamic, red onion.
|Wings
|$9.95
Choice of buffalo or Asian glazed.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Rosemary's East
350 1st Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Arugula Parmigiano
|$13.00
garden herbs, lemon, extra virgin olive oil
|Margherita
|$17.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Margherita Burrata
|$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, burrata, basil
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
371 west 46st, New York
|Popular items
|Jazzy Pasta
|$20.00
Penne pasta in a creamy sauce with basil, red, yellow and green peppers, carrots and Parmesan cheese. Add Chicken, shown ($4), Shrimp (+10), Salmon (+12), or Lobster (+20)
|Sweet Plantains
|$6.00
Crispy and slightly caramelized
|Empanadas
|$10.00
Veggie, Chicken, Shrimp (+2) or Codfish. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce
Tacos Güey
37 w 19th street, New York
|Popular items
|Little Gem Lettuce
|$14.00
avocado dressing, pickled onions
|Carnitas
|$15.00
salsa cruda verde
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
salsa roja
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Lemon-Charred Chicken
|$26.00
Grilled Herbs
|Bavette
|$29.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
|The Butcher's Cut Burger
|$25.00
Served with Curly Fries
The Ellington
2745 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$14.00
Little gem lettuce, shaved pecorino, croutons
|Glazed Salmon
|$29.00
vegetable risotto, sautéed spinach
|Tenders
|$13.00
Buttermilk honey hot sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Market Table
54 Carmine Street, New York
|Popular items
|Old Bay Spiced Fries
|$10.00
cocktail sauce
|Ricotta Cavatelli
|$29.00
roasted shrimp, black kale, sautéed autumn squashes, pistachio pesto
|NY Strip Steak
|$44.00
garlic & herb confit, truffle potato & spinach hash, baby rainbow carrots, carrot top chimichurri
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Popular items
|Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can
|$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
|Crispy Squid
|$13.00
saffron aioli, lemon
|Seamore's Burger
|$20.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
10 - Isla Midtown
25 W 38th St, New York, NY, New York
|Popular items
|Yogurt Bowl
|$10.00
Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit, orange blossom honey, granola
|Mimosa
|$12.00
Prosecco, orange juice
|Handcut Fries
|$8.00
Served with ketchup
Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
|Popular items
|Dudleys Chop Salad
|$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
|Little Gem Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Organic Eggs
|$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
The Restaurant
506 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$16.00
Shells in a creamy white Beschemel with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
|The salmon
|$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
|The Chicken
|$28.00
Pan Seared Chicken With Tri-Color Carrots In a Lemon Caper Sauce Over whipped potatoes
HAMBURGERS
Houseman
508 Greenwich Street, New York
|Popular items
|Left Side of the Menu II Meal Kit
|$100.00
***Please order a day in advance by using "Schedule for Later" on the initial pop up screen or edit at the top of the menu page***
- Smoked bluefish
- Pistachio and dried mint pesto
- Oat-chickpea crackers
- Citrus and tardivo salad
- Chicken, squash, and wood ear mushroom soup
- Yu choy, parmesan, garlic confit
- Beluga lentils
- Spiced date cake
|Chicken
|$34.00
Roasted chicken, yams, cashews, rosemary, brown butter.
|Cabbage
|$16.00
Charred cabbage, tahini, lemon, crushed seeds, Aleppo pepper.
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Inwood Farm
600 west 218th street, New York
|Popular items
|Rosemary Root Vegetable Pot Pie
|$15.00
|Garlic Pomme Purée (8oz.)
|$8.00
|Maple Sweet Potatoes w/ Pepita Brittle (8oz.)
|$8.00
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
833 Lexington Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Vegetable Tajine
|$14.95
Quinoa, potato, Moroccan vegetable stew, root vegetables, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : onion, garlic, porcini, harissa, cumin, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
|Chocolate Chia Mud
|$7.50
Almond milk, chia seeds, agave, mini brownies. Gluten free. Organic.
|Do it Yourself Bowl
|$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, choose 4 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten free. Organic.
Portale Restaurant
126 West 18th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Crudo di Tonno
|$26.00
yellowfin tuna tartare, cucumber, radish, calabrian chili, citrus emulsion
|Polpette
|$19.00
rioctta meatballs, pomodoro, parmigiano, fonduta, grilled bread
|Torta Di Olio
|$14.00
olive oil cake, cherry compote,
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Quality Italian New York
57 W 57th St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Lobster Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$48.00
Calabrian Chilies, Crispy Garlic
|House-Made Ricotta
|$17.00
Sicilian Oregano Flower Honey, Pine Nuts, Sesame Focaccia (3 Focaccia Per Order)
|Filet Mignon Meatballs
|$21.00
Tomato Sugo, 24 Month Aged Parmesan
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Salmone Con Lenticchie*
|$44.00
Faroe Islands salmon, beluga lentils, fall caponata, parsley-caper intingolo *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
|Insalata Centocolori
|$24.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
|Cavolfiore e Mostarda
|$12.00
roasted cauliflower, Dijon mustard
Tír Na Nóg
254 W 31st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Coke
|$2.50
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
|Lamb Shank
|$28.00
PIZZA
Moby’s
341 Pantigo, East Hampton
|Popular items
|Whipped Ricotta
|$17.00
fennel pollen, olive oil, foccacia
|Spaghettini Shrimp
|$27.00
sungold tomatoes, saffron, aleppo pepper, pangratto
|Bolognese
|$28.00
grass-fed beef ragu, parmesan
The Greats of Craft
983 1st Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.00
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
|Americano
|$3.50
HAMBURGERS
Cove Lounge
325 Malcolm X Blvd, New York
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle
|$21.95
Breaded Chicken with Red Velvet Waffles. Choice of Light or Dark Meat. Served with Balsamic Glaze and Strawberry Butter.
|Crispy Cove Wings
|$13.95
Marinated Chicken Wingettes. Choice of Honey Hoisin w/ Sesame Oil, Honey Sriracha, BBQ, Buffalo Sauce, and Jerk BBQ
|Crispy Lemon Chicken Bites
|$13.95
Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks tossed in our Cove Spice seasoning blend. Served with Cove Spiced Fries
Barrio Chino
253 Broome Street, NY
|Popular items
|Fresh Guacamole Con Totopos
|$13.00
Chef’s guacamole recipe
w/ house-made chips y salsa roja
|Tacos Pescado
|$12.00
2 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
|3 Tacos Pescado
|$18.00
3 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
Danji
346 W 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Trio Kimchi
|$10.00
cucumber, cabbage & radish
|Soy-Honey Chicken Wings
|$21.00
10 pieces of D'artagnan organic chicken, & pickled daikon
|Banchan Trio
|$8.00
beansprout, watercress & spicy squid
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pil Pil
E 78th St, New York
|Popular items
|Tortilla
|$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
|Pulpo
|$18.50
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
|Dates
|$12.00
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
HAMBURGERS
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Homeade Black Bean and Beat Burger
|$18.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Arugala, Smoky Aioli w/ frys
|Kale Salad
|$16.00
Kale, Shaved Apples, Butternut Squash, Candied Pumpkin Seeds,
|Sweet Potatoes with Spicy Sesame Aioli
|$8.00
Fryed and Flaky Sweet Potato and a Chipotle
SEAFOOD
Ed's Lobster Bar
155 Grand St, New York
|Popular items
|New England Clam Chowder
|$12.00
Smoked Bacon
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$24.00
Served with Fries
|Basic Burger
|$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Add Cheese and Bacon. Served with Fries
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Popular items
|Pescado Tacos
|$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
|Burrito Loco
|$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
PIZZA
Roey's
1 Perry Street, New York
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Broccoli Rabe Pizza
|$19.00
stracciatella, pine nuts, pecorino
|Kale & Pecorino Salad
|$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Grass-Fed Hanger Steak
|$32.00
Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Cassolette of Carrots & Pearl Onions, Candy Bacon, Crispy Crushed Potatoes with Parmesan, Chimichurri Sauce.
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Popular items
|Chicken Swisswich
|$16.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing