New York bars & lounges you'll love

Hill and Bay image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
H&B Classic Burger$15.95
Black angus blend, romaine, tomato, red onion.
Salmon Burger$17.95
Avocado, arugula, balsamic, red onion.
Wings$9.95
Choice of buffalo or Asian glazed.
More about Hill and Bay
Rosemary's East image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary's East

350 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arugula Parmigiano$13.00
garden herbs, lemon, extra virgin olive oil
Margherita$17.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Margherita Burrata$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, burrata, basil
More about Rosemary's East
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine image

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jazzy Pasta$20.00
Penne pasta in a creamy sauce with basil, red, yellow and green peppers, carrots and Parmesan cheese. Add Chicken, shown ($4), Shrimp (+10), Salmon (+12), or Lobster (+20)
Sweet Plantains$6.00
Crispy and slightly caramelized
Empanadas$10.00
Veggie, Chicken, Shrimp (+2) or Codfish. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce
More about Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
Tacos Güey image

 

Tacos Güey

37 w 19th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Little Gem Lettuce$14.00
avocado dressing, pickled onions
Carnitas$15.00
salsa cruda verde
Carne Asada$16.00
salsa roja
More about Tacos Güey
Quality Eats West Village image

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemon-Charred Chicken$26.00
Grilled Herbs
Bavette$29.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
The Butcher's Cut Burger$25.00
Served with Curly Fries
More about Quality Eats West Village
The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar$14.00
Little gem lettuce, shaved pecorino, croutons
Glazed Salmon$29.00
vegetable risotto, sautéed spinach
Tenders$13.00
Buttermilk honey hot sauce
More about The Ellington
Market Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Old Bay Spiced Fries$10.00
cocktail sauce
Ricotta Cavatelli$29.00
roasted shrimp, black kale, sautéed autumn squashes, pistachio pesto
NY Strip Steak$44.00
garlic & herb confit, truffle potato & spinach hash, baby rainbow carrots, carrot top chimichurri
More about Market Table
Seamore's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
Crispy Squid$13.00
saffron aioli, lemon
Seamore's Burger$20.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
More about Seamore's
10 - Isla Midtown image

 

10 - Isla Midtown

25 W 38th St, New York, NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yogurt Bowl$10.00
Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit, orange blossom honey, granola
Mimosa$12.00
Prosecco, orange juice
Handcut Fries$8.00
Served with ketchup
More about 10 - Isla Midtown
Dudleys image

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dudleys Chop Salad$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
Little Gem Caesar Salad$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Organic Eggs$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
More about Dudleys
The Restaurant image

 

The Restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese$16.00
Shells in a creamy white Beschemel with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
The salmon$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
The Chicken$28.00
Pan Seared Chicken With Tri-Color Carrots In a Lemon Caper Sauce Over whipped potatoes
More about The Restaurant
Houseman image

HAMBURGERS

Houseman

508 Greenwich Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1350 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Left Side of the Menu II Meal Kit$100.00
***Please order a day in advance by using "Schedule for Later" on the initial pop up screen or edit at the top of the menu page***
- Smoked bluefish
- Pistachio and dried mint pesto
- Oat-chickpea crackers
- Citrus and tardivo salad
- Chicken, squash, and wood ear mushroom soup
- Yu choy, parmesan, garlic confit
- Beluga lentils
- Spiced date cake
Chicken$34.00
Roasted chicken, yams, cashews, rosemary, brown butter.
Cabbage$16.00
Charred cabbage, tahini, lemon, crushed seeds, Aleppo pepper.
More about Houseman
Inwood Farm image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Inwood Farm

600 west 218th street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rosemary Root Vegetable Pot Pie$15.00
Garlic Pomme Purée (8oz.)$8.00
Maple Sweet Potatoes w/ Pepita Brittle (8oz.)$8.00
More about Inwood Farm
Le Botaniste image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

833 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetable Tajine$14.95
Quinoa, potato, Moroccan vegetable stew, root vegetables, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : onion, garlic, porcini, harissa, cumin, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Chocolate Chia Mud$7.50
Almond milk, chia seeds, agave, mini brownies. Gluten free. Organic.
Do it Yourself Bowl$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, choose 4 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Portale Restaurant image

 

Portale Restaurant

126 West 18th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo di Tonno$26.00
yellowfin tuna tartare, cucumber, radish, calabrian chili, citrus emulsion
Polpette$19.00
rioctta meatballs, pomodoro, parmigiano, fonduta, grilled bread
Torta Di Olio$14.00
olive oil cake, cherry compote,
More about Portale Restaurant
Quality Italian New York image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Quality Italian New York

57 W 57th St, New York

Avg 4.7 (4334 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Lobster Rigatoni Alla Vodka$48.00
Calabrian Chilies, Crispy Garlic
House-Made Ricotta$17.00
Sicilian Oregano Flower Honey, Pine Nuts, Sesame Focaccia (3 Focaccia Per Order)
Filet Mignon Meatballs$21.00
Tomato Sugo, 24 Month Aged Parmesan
More about Quality Italian New York
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmone Con Lenticchie*$44.00
Faroe Islands salmon, beluga lentils, fall caponata, parsley-caper intingolo *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
Insalata Centocolori$24.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
Cavolfiore e Mostarda$12.00
roasted cauliflower, Dijon mustard
More about Sant Ambroeus
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

254 W 31st Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coke$2.50
Caesar Salad$13.00
Lamb Shank$28.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Moby’s image

PIZZA

Moby’s

341 Pantigo, East Hampton

Avg 4.5 (4721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whipped Ricotta$17.00
fennel pollen, olive oil, foccacia
Spaghettini Shrimp$27.00
sungold tomatoes, saffron, aleppo pepper, pangratto
Bolognese$28.00
grass-fed beef ragu, parmesan
More about Moby’s
The Greats of Craft image

 

The Greats of Craft

983 1st Ave, New York

Avg 5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$4.00
Cappuccino$4.00
Americano$3.50
More about The Greats of Craft
Cove Lounge image

HAMBURGERS

Cove Lounge

325 Malcolm X Blvd, New York

Avg 3.5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle$21.95
Breaded Chicken with Red Velvet Waffles. Choice of Light or Dark Meat. Served with Balsamic Glaze and Strawberry Butter.
Crispy Cove Wings$13.95
Marinated Chicken Wingettes. Choice of Honey Hoisin w/ Sesame Oil, Honey Sriracha, BBQ, Buffalo Sauce, and Jerk BBQ
Crispy Lemon Chicken Bites$13.95
Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks tossed in our Cove Spice seasoning blend. Served with Cove Spiced Fries
More about Cove Lounge
Barrio Chino image

 

Barrio Chino

253 Broome Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Guacamole Con Totopos$13.00
Chef’s guacamole recipe
w/ house-made chips y salsa roja
Tacos Pescado$12.00
2 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
3 Tacos Pescado$18.00
3 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
More about Barrio Chino
Danji image

 

Danji

346 W 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1869 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trio Kimchi$10.00
cucumber, cabbage & radish
Soy-Honey Chicken Wings$21.00
10 pieces of D'artagnan organic chicken, & pickled daikon
Banchan Trio$8.00
beansprout, watercress & spicy squid
More about Danji
Pil Pil image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pil Pil

E 78th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
Pulpo$18.50
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
Dates$12.00
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
More about Pil Pil
Thyme & Tonic image

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Homeade Black Bean and Beat Burger$18.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Arugala, Smoky Aioli w/ frys
Kale Salad$16.00
Kale, Shaved Apples, Butternut Squash, Candied Pumpkin Seeds,
Sweet Potatoes with Spicy Sesame Aioli$8.00
Fryed and Flaky Sweet Potato and a Chipotle
More about Thyme & Tonic
Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New England Clam Chowder$12.00
Smoked Bacon
Lobster Grilled Cheese$24.00
Served with Fries
Basic Burger$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Add Cheese and Bacon. Served with Fries
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
Toro Loco NYC image

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pescado Tacos$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
Burrito Loco$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
More about Toro Loco NYC
Roey's image

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Broccoli Rabe Pizza$19.00
stracciatella, pine nuts, pecorino
Kale & Pecorino Salad$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
More about Roey's
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Grass-Fed Hanger Steak$32.00
Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Cassolette of Carrots & Pearl Onions, Candy Bacon, Crispy Crushed Potatoes with Parmesan, Chimichurri Sauce.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Swisswich$16.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
More about Friedmans West

