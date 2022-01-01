New York burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in New York
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|L6 Two Chicken or Pork Sticks
|$13.95
Two Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Sticks, French Fries, Regular Pita and choice of sauce
|L3 Gyro Pita
|$13.95
Gyro Pita with French Fries
|Small Greek Salad
|$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
HAMBURGERS
Houseman
508 Greenwich Street, New York
|Plate Salad
|$18.00
Little gem lettuces, avocado, green goddess dressing, mixed toasted seeds, herbs, cucumber, and radishes.
|Cucumbers
|$7.00
Persian cucumbers; seed, nut, and shallot oil; sunflower spice (toasted sunflowers, Maldon sea salt, Aleppo pepper, dulse seaweed)
|Burger
|$22.00
Two thin patties, cooked to Medium/Medium Rare, both with Swiss cheese, topped with our mix of caramelized onion and roasted mushrooms, served on a Martin's potato roll. Comes with fries.
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Chicken Wings
**GF**
Cooked in fryer with non GF products.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Deep Fried Panko Breaded Chicken Topped with Chipotle Slaw, Pickles and Russian Dressing, Side of Fries or Salad
|Toast Beef Burger
|$13.00
Classic Beef Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Side of Fries or Salad
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Fresh From The Market
|$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh beets, grilled sweet corn, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, grape tomatoes, Grana Padana, radish, ciabatta croutons, house vinaigrette
|South By Southwest
|$11.50
Mixed greens, grilled sweet corn, grape tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos, chile dusted tortilla strips, scallions, chipotle ranch dressing
|A Great Grain Bowl
|$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.50
Premium Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
|Bronte
|$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Spinach, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Ciabatta.
|Kale Salad
|$13.50
Shredded Kale, Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, Crispy Quinoa, Sunflower Tahini Dressing & Pecorino.
Jerrell’s BETR BRGR
117 6th Ave, New York
|O.G. BETR BRGR
|$12.00
The original DOUBLE BETR BRGR with two Impossible™ patties, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!
|Supr BETR BRGR
|$15.00
Fully loaded DOUBLE BETR BRGR with two Impossible™ patties, "bacon", vegan chili, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!
|Lil' BETR BRGR
|$9.00
Small but mighty SINGLE BETR BRGR with Impossible™ patty, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!
Handcraft Burgers & Brew
110 W 40th St, New York
|Handcraft Fries
|$4.00
One Size Fits All
|Tater Tots
|$6.00
One Size Fits All
|Alternative OG
|$14.00
Double All Natural Garden Vegetable Patties, Sharp American Cheddar Cheese, Handcraft Sauce, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
2233 Broadway
2233 Broadway, New York
|The Rio Bird Combo
|$16.00
Grilled all-natural chicken, avocado, sweet pickles, pickled jalapenos, organic red onion, habanero mayo, sprout bun.
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
|Teriyaki Bird Combo
|$15.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, organic baby spinach, pickled red onions, organic cucumber, mango jalapeno teriyaki, garlic aioli, brioche bun.
Burger World Inc
534 9th Avenue NSTORE, NY
|Burger World Special Burger
|$10.00
Double beef, melted cheese, smoked beef bacon, chipotle sauce
|Basic Beef Burger
|$7.00
Romaine, plum tomato, red onion, pickle, american cheese,ketchup, mayo
|Lamb Gyro
|$9.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, tzatziki(Greek) Sauce
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Lunch Special
|$18.75
|Pastrami
|$20.00
|Side of 6 pickles
|$4.50
BB’s
53 Little West 12th St, New York
|Onion Rings
|$8.00
beer battered onion rings
|French Fries
|$7.00
thin, twice cooked french fries
|Eggplant Double
|$16.00
two crispy eggplant cutlets with white cheddar, hot cherry pepper and onion relish, roasted eggplant, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce on a toasted sesame Martin's roll
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Dinner Grain Bowl
|$17.00
Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette
|Vegetable Potstickers
|$10.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauce.
|3 Piece Fried Chicken
|$26.00
Choice of two sides.
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken
620 8th Ave, New York
|COMBO 1 - Tenders w/Side
|$9.99
3 Tenders and a side. Served with sliced bread, pickles, and a side of cool down sauce.
|COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side
|$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
|2 Tenders
|$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
Creamline
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Two Cookies & Cream Milkshake
|$8.00
|Peanut Butter Milkshake
|$8.00
|Strawberry Milkshake
|$8.00
New York Burger Co.
470 W 23rd StNew York, New York
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
Buttermilk fried chicken + chipotle honey sauce + lettuce + tomato
|Cheeseburger
|$8.50
Cheese + lettuce + tomato + house sauce
|Burgerrito
|$13.95
Two chopped burgers, bacon, cheese, avocado, fries and chipotle honey sauce
514 3rd Ave
514 3rd Ave, New York
|Entree Tex Mex (gf)
|$14.00
Organic baby greens, avocado, organic grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, marinated black beans, pickled jalapenos, tri-color tortilla chips, chipotle buttermilk ranch.
|15 Piece Naked Style Boneless Wings (gf)
|$10.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural boneless chicken wings served with your choice of sauce.
1681 1st Ave
1681 1st Ave, New York
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
313 West 57th Street
313 West 57th Street, New York
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
795 Columbus Ave
795 Columbus Ave, New York
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
366 West 46 Street
366 West 46 Street, New York
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
535 LaGuardia Place
535 LaGuardia Place, New York
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Burger Village ghost kitchen nyc
307 west 38 Street, New York
|Superior Choice Village Beef Burger
|$11.50
Organic, grass-fed, antibiotic and hormone free, hand formed patty. Cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle, sautéed onions, signature sauce.
|Angus Steak Chili
|$7.00
Angus Steak Chili With Beans ( Gluten Free) Tomatoes(Tomatoes, Tomato puree, Salt, Citric acid), Angus & Sirloin Beef, Pinto Beans, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Beef Base (Roasted Beef, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Corn Oil, Beef Stock, Dried Whey, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Natural Flavoring), Water, Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Modi Ed Food Starch, Jalapeno Pepper, Spices, Nisin Preparation, Chili Powder (Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder), Lime Juice, Hot Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt) And Cilantro. Contains: Milk.
|Lunch Special Beef Burger
|$15.00
7th Street Burger - East Village
91 E 7th St, New York
|Impossible Burger (vegetarian)
|$8.00
Single Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
|Double Impossible Burger
|$11.50
Double Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
|Chopped Beef Fries
|$11.00
100% all beef burger chopped up with American cheese, grilled onions and house sauce served on fries
Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
143 East 47th street 1st floor, New York
|Caribbean Salmon
|$24.00
Brown Rice & Steamed Broccoli with a Mango Chipotle Chutney
|Beef Sliders
|$16.00
3 Beef sliders Lettuce & Chipotle Mayo
|Curry Chicken Bowl
|$17.00
White Rice, Sweet Potato, Cheddar, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Baby Arugula & Ginger Lime Vinaigrette
Kings of Kobe
650 West 42nd St, New York
|Chicken Wings
|$13.95
maple hot sauce or chipotle bbq sauce, sesame seeds (7pc or 14pcs)
|Sweet Potato Tots
|$7.75
served with a side of spicy maple mayo
|Royal Wagyu Sliders
|$13.25
wagyu beef sliders, american cheese, tomatoes, pickles, royal fry sauce (3oz each / 2pc or 4pc)
