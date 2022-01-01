Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York burger restaurants you'll love

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in New York

Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
L6 Two Chicken or Pork Sticks$13.95
Two Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Sticks, French Fries, Regular Pita and choice of sauce
L3 Gyro Pita$13.95
Gyro Pita with French Fries
Small Greek Salad$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
More about Greek Xpress
Houseman image

HAMBURGERS

Houseman

508 Greenwich Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1350 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plate Salad$18.00
Little gem lettuces, avocado, green goddess dressing, mixed toasted seeds, herbs, cucumber, and radishes.
Cucumbers$7.00
Persian cucumbers; seed, nut, and shallot oil; sunflower spice (toasted sunflowers, Maldon sea salt, Aleppo pepper, dulse seaweed)
Burger$22.00
Two thin patties, cooked to Medium/Medium Rare, both with Swiss cheese, topped with our mix of caramelized onion and roasted mushrooms, served on a Martin's potato roll. Comes with fries.
More about Houseman
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wings
**GF**
Cooked in fryer with non GF products.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Deep Fried Panko Breaded Chicken Topped with Chipotle Slaw, Pickles and Russian Dressing, Side of Fries or Salad
Toast Beef Burger$13.00
Classic Beef Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Schnipper's - Times Square image

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh From The Market$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh beets, grilled sweet corn, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, grape tomatoes, Grana Padana, radish, ciabatta croutons, house vinaigrette
South By Southwest$11.50
Mixed greens, grilled sweet corn, grape tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos, chile dusted tortilla strips, scallions, chipotle ranch dressing
A Great Grain Bowl$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Ruby's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$14.50
Premium Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
Bronte$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Spinach, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Ciabatta.
Kale Salad$13.50
Shredded Kale, Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, Crispy Quinoa, Sunflower Tahini Dressing & Pecorino.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Jerrell’s BETR BRGR image

 

Jerrell’s BETR BRGR

117 6th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
O.G. BETR BRGR$12.00
The original DOUBLE BETR BRGR with two Impossible™ patties, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!
Supr BETR BRGR$15.00
Fully loaded DOUBLE BETR BRGR with two Impossible™ patties, "bacon", vegan chili, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!
Lil' BETR BRGR$9.00
Small but mighty SINGLE BETR BRGR with Impossible™ patty, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!
More about Jerrell’s BETR BRGR
Handcraft Burgers & Brew image

 

Handcraft Burgers & Brew

110 W 40th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Handcraft Fries$4.00
One Size Fits All
Tater Tots$6.00
One Size Fits All
Alternative OG$14.00
Double All Natural Garden Vegetable Patties, Sharp American Cheddar Cheese, Handcraft Sauce, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
More about Handcraft Burgers & Brew
2233 Broadway image

 

2233 Broadway

2233 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Rio Bird Combo$16.00
Grilled all-natural chicken, avocado, sweet pickles, pickled jalapenos, organic red onion, habanero mayo, sprout bun.
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Teriyaki Bird Combo$15.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, organic baby spinach, pickled red onions, organic cucumber, mango jalapeno teriyaki, garlic aioli, brioche bun.
More about 2233 Broadway
Burger World Inc image

 

Burger World Inc

534 9th Avenue NSTORE, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger World Special Burger$10.00
Double beef, melted cheese, smoked beef bacon, chipotle sauce
Basic Beef Burger$7.00
Romaine, plum tomato, red onion, pickle, american cheese,ketchup, mayo
Lamb Gyro$9.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, tzatziki(Greek) Sauce
More about Burger World Inc
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd image

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lunch Special$18.75
Pastrami$20.00
Side of 6 pickles$4.50
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Best Burger image

HAMBURGERS

BB’s

53 Little West 12th St, New York

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Onion Rings$8.00
beer battered onion rings
French Fries$7.00
thin, twice cooked french fries
Eggplant Double$16.00
two crispy eggplant cutlets with white cheddar, hot cherry pepper and onion relish, roasted eggplant, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce on a toasted sesame Martin's roll
More about BB’s
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dinner Grain Bowl$17.00
Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette
Vegetable Potstickers$10.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauce.
3 Piece Fried Chicken$26.00
Choice of two sides.
More about Friedman's
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken

620 8th Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COMBO 1 - Tenders w/Side$9.99
3 Tenders and a side. Served with sliced bread, pickles, and a side of cool down sauce.
COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
2 Tenders$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
More about Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken
Creamline image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Creamline

75 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Cookies & Cream Milkshake$8.00
Peanut Butter Milkshake$8.00
Strawberry Milkshake$8.00
More about Creamline
New York Burger Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Burger Co.

470 W 23rd StNew York, New York

Avg 4.2 (1766 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.75
Buttermilk fried chicken + chipotle honey sauce + lettuce + tomato
Cheeseburger$8.50
Cheese + lettuce + tomato + house sauce
Burgerrito$13.95
Two chopped burgers, bacon, cheese, avocado, fries and chipotle honey sauce
More about New York Burger Co.
514 3rd Ave image

 

514 3rd Ave

514 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Entree Tex Mex (gf)$14.00
Organic baby greens, avocado, organic grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, marinated black beans, pickled jalapenos, tri-color tortilla chips, chipotle buttermilk ranch.
15 Piece Naked Style Boneless Wings (gf)$10.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural boneless chicken wings served with your choice of sauce.
More about 514 3rd Ave
1681 1st Ave image

 

1681 1st Ave

1681 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 1681 1st Ave
313 West 57th Street image

 

313 West 57th Street

313 West 57th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 313 West 57th Street
795 Columbus Ave image

 

795 Columbus Ave

795 Columbus Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 795 Columbus Ave
366 West 46 Street image

 

366 West 46 Street

366 West 46 Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 366 West 46 Street
535 LaGuardia Place image

 

535 LaGuardia Place

535 LaGuardia Place, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 535 LaGuardia Place
Serendipity3 image

 

Serendipity3

225 East 60th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Serendipity3
184 8th Ave image

 

184 8th Ave

184 8th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 184 8th Ave
Mocha Red image

 

Mocha Red

127 4th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mocha Red
North End Bar image

 

North End Bar

4300 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
More about North End Bar
Double Chicken Please image

 

Double Chicken Please

115 Allen Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Double Chicken Please
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Village ghost kitchen nyc

307 west 38 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Superior Choice Village Beef Burger$11.50
Organic, grass-fed, antibiotic and hormone free, hand formed patty. Cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle, sautéed onions, signature sauce.
Angus Steak Chili$7.00
Angus Steak Chili With Beans ( Gluten Free) Tomatoes(Tomatoes, Tomato puree, Salt, Citric acid), Angus & Sirloin Beef, Pinto Beans, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Beef Base (Roasted Beef, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Corn Oil, Beef Stock, Dried Whey, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Natural Flavoring), Water, Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Modi Ed Food Starch, Jalapeno Pepper, Spices, Nisin Preparation, Chili Powder (Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder), Lime Juice, Hot Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt) And Cilantro. Contains: Milk.
Lunch Special Beef Burger$15.00
More about Burger Village ghost kitchen nyc
Restaurant banner

 

7th Street Burger - East Village

91 E 7th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger (vegetarian)$8.00
Single Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
Double Impossible Burger$11.50
Double Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
Chopped Beef Fries$11.00
100% all beef burger chopped up with American cheese, grilled onions and house sauce served on fries
More about 7th Street Burger - East Village
Main pic

 

Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

143 East 47th street 1st floor, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caribbean Salmon$24.00
Brown Rice & Steamed Broccoli with a Mango Chipotle Chutney
Beef Sliders$16.00
3 Beef sliders Lettuce & Chipotle Mayo
Curry Chicken Bowl$17.00
White Rice, Sweet Potato, Cheddar, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Baby Arugula & Ginger Lime Vinaigrette
More about Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
Kings of Kobe image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$13.95
maple hot sauce or chipotle bbq sauce, sesame seeds (7pc or 14pcs)
Sweet Potato Tots$7.75
served with a side of spicy maple mayo
Royal Wagyu Sliders$13.25
wagyu beef sliders, american cheese, tomatoes, pickles, royal fry sauce (3oz each / 2pc or 4pc)
More about Kings of Kobe

