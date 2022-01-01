New York cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in New York
Maman Soho
239 Centre Street, New York
|Popular items
|Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
|Katie Sandwich
|$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Caffè Panna
77 irving place, New York
|Popular items
|Sicilian Almond Spread
|$25.00
Marco Colzani's Sicilian almond spread is perfect on toast or warmed and drizzled on top of ice cream. 100% D'avola Sicilia almond & sugar, nothing else.
|B's Tote
|$15.00
Designed by Team Panna member Brandon!
|Pints
|$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Pain Au Chocolat
|$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons.
|Christmas Tree Cookies
|$3.00
Christmas Tree sugar cookies decorated with icing, complete with sprinkle ornaments!
|Green Olive & Za'atar Stick
|$3.75
The perfect portable snack with a kick of zaatar and briny olives
Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
|Popular items
|Dudleys Chop Salad
|$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
|Little Gem Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Organic Eggs
|$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Inwood Farm
600 west 218th street, New York
|Popular items
|Rosemary Root Vegetable Pot Pie
|$15.00
|Garlic Pomme Purée (8oz.)
|$8.00
|Maple Sweet Potatoes w/ Pepita Brittle (8oz.)
|$8.00
TAPAS
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Labneh
|$9.00
8 oz Arabic strained yogurt topped with persian cucumber, radish, mint, olive oil and zahtar. Served with 1 pita.
* It's gluten-free when served with gluten-free pita.
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
|Hanger Steak
|$29.00
Hanger Steak with arugula salad, roasted potatoes and chermoula sauce (chermoula sauce is olive oil, parsley, cilantro, garlic & lemon).
|Shawarma Plate
|$23.00
Pan seared chicken shawarma over basmati rice with parsley-onion salad, roasted red pepper, tahini & amba.
BAGELS
Zabar’s
2245 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|1 Prosciutto Panini
|$8.99
Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta
|Bagel and Lox Sandwich
|$13.99
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
|Zabar's Babka
|$5.99
Two Slices of the Best NYC Babka, Available Warmed up, in Cinnamon or Chocolate
DONUTS
Doughnut Plant
379 Grand St., New York
|Popular items
|Crème Brulee
|$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
|Classic Sprinkle
|$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
|Vanilla Bean
|$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
SANDWICHES
Dear Mama - East Harlem
308 E 109th St, New York
|Popular items
|Sir Muffington
|$4.50
House-made Earl grey carrot cake muffin with chocolate chips, orange marmalade and a cinnamon crumble on top.
|Latte
|$5.50
Your choice of milk, lovingly aerated, with a double shot of espresso.
|The Caramel Latte
|$6.00
You asked for it, we made it. This caramel latte is next level. Our Wild Forest espresso from Devoción paired with our house-made Caramel come together for a sultry, smooth and luscious latte. We highly recommend oat milk. (This caramel contains dairy so unfortunately this drink is cannot be made vegan.)
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Finn's Bagels
477 10th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$13.00
Open faced bagel with smashed avocado and chili flakes.
|Mango Tango
|$9.00
Non-fat yogurt, mango, banana, pineapple juice & protein powder.
|Lox, Egg & Onion
|$8.25
Maman University Place
67 University Place, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Wilde Salad
|$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
|Nutella Beignet
|$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
Sant Ambroeus
259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Fettuccine alla Bolognese
|$31.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Insalata Centocolori
|$26.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
|Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
|$26.00
Roman dish, Pecorino Romano, freshly ground Tellicherry black pepper
The Greats of Craft
983 1st Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.00
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
|Americano
|$3.50
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Popular items
|Bronte
|$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Ciabatta.
|Fries
|$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning With Our Famous Truffle Aioli.
|Shrimp Pasta
|$17.00
Grilled Shrimp, Spaghetti, Chili Flakes, Cream, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Breadcrumbs.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Popular items
|Blueberry Lemonade
|$3.50
Our pier made blueberry lemonade, garnished with fresh blueberries.
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, home made
habanero hot honey, pickles and
our signature cole slaw on a
toasted brioche bun
|Rose - Glass
|$12.00
Mistral Vallee Rose, Cotes du Luberon, France- refreshing and elegant with layers of lively fruit and a smooth finish.
HAMBURGERS
03 - HITW Flatiron
37 W 24th St, New York
|Popular items
|Chili Scrambled Eggs
|$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
|Brekkie Roll
|$16.00
double smoked bacon, fried egg, murray’s white cheddar cheese, arugula, aioli served with sweet potato fries
Maman
1424 Third Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
|Loretta Salad
|$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
|Nutella Beignet
|$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Sant Ambroeus
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
|$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico
|$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
|Trancio di Salmone*
|$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
SANDWICHES
Alidoro
1 Rockefeller Plaza, New York
|Popular items
|Il Cesari
|$12.50
smoked chicken, tricolore greens, garlic-rosemary crouton, parmigiano, pesto-caesar vinaigrette
|Italian Cheesesteak
|$16.50
roast beef, provolone, truffle cream, sautéed mushrooms
|Alyssa
|$13.50
smoked chicken, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella
02 - HITW Murray Hill
445 East 35th Street, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Chili Scrambled Eggs
|$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
|Brekkie Smoothie
|$9.00
mixed berries, banana, granola, coconut, honey, almond milk
Good Thanks Cafe
131 orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|Banana bread
|$8.00
Gluten free banana bread served with
burnt honey buttercream.
|Avo Toast #2
|$15.00
Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
SANDWICHES
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
311 East 60th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Potato Chips
|$5.00
SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF:
OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT
BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)
|Popcorn
|$5.00
CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR
PARMESAN & DILL
|Tortilla Chips
|$6.00
WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)
Billy's Bakery
75 Franklin St, New York City
|Popular items
|Lemon Cupcake
Deliciously light lemon cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting.
|Confetti (Van) Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in; frosted in Vanilla Buttercream.
|Choc/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Maman Hudson
205 Hudson Street, New York
|Popular items
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
|Brianna Sandwich
|$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sami & Susu
190 Orchard Street, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Pita
|$13.00
harissa, chopped salad, tahini, half-sour pickle
|Mom's Chicken Soup
|$12.00
matzoh ball, chicken thighs, carrots, dill
|Beef Tongue Baguette
|$14.00
aioli, arugula, anchovy-dill vinaigrette
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken curry puffs (3)
|$10.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
|Banh-Mi (sandwich)
|$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
|Salad Bowl
|$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
SANDWICHES
Alidoro
18 E 39th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Pinocchio
|$14.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
|Fratelli D'Italia
|$16.00
porchetta, hot spread, basil pesto, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
|Gothamist
|$16.50
prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata
Marie Blachère
303 6th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|3+1 CROISSANT COMBO
|$7.85
Choice of croissant or chocolate croissant
|CROISSANT
|$2.45
|3+1 CROISSANT
|$7.35
