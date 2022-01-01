New York cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in New York

Maman Soho image

 

Maman Soho

239 Centre Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman Soho
Banner pic

 

Caffè Panna

77 irving place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sicilian Almond Spread$25.00
Marco Colzani's Sicilian almond spread is perfect on toast or warmed and drizzled on top of ice cream. 100% D'avola Sicilia almond & sugar, nothing else.
B's Tote$15.00
Designed by Team Panna member Brandon!
Pints$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Caffè Panna
Orwashers UWS image

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons.
Christmas Tree Cookies$3.00
Christmas Tree sugar cookies decorated with icing, complete with sprinkle ornaments!
Green Olive & Za'atar Stick$3.75
The perfect portable snack with a kick of zaatar and briny olives
More about Orwashers UWS
Dudleys image

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dudleys Chop Salad$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
Little Gem Caesar Salad$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Organic Eggs$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
More about Dudleys
Inwood Farm image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Inwood Farm

600 west 218th street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rosemary Root Vegetable Pot Pie$15.00
Garlic Pomme Purée (8oz.)$8.00
Maple Sweet Potatoes w/ Pepita Brittle (8oz.)$8.00
More about Inwood Farm
Kubeh image

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Labneh$9.00
8 oz Arabic strained yogurt topped with persian cucumber, radish, mint, olive oil and zahtar. Served with 1 pita.
* It's gluten-free when served with gluten-free pita.
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
Hanger Steak$29.00
Hanger Steak with arugula salad, roasted potatoes and chermoula sauce (chermoula sauce is olive oil, parsley, cilantro, garlic & lemon).
Shawarma Plate$23.00
Pan seared chicken shawarma over basmati rice with parsley-onion salad, roasted red pepper, tahini & amba.
More about Kubeh
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar’s

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Prosciutto Panini$8.99
Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta
Bagel and Lox Sandwich$13.99
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
Zabar's Babka$5.99
Two Slices of the Best NYC Babka, Available Warmed up, in Cinnamon or Chocolate
More about Zabar’s
Doughnut Plant image

DONUTS

Doughnut Plant

379 Grand St., New York

Avg 4.5 (7378 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crème Brulee$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
Classic Sprinkle$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
Vanilla Bean$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
More about Doughnut Plant
Dear Mama - East Harlem image

SANDWICHES

Dear Mama - East Harlem

308 E 109th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sir Muffington$4.50
House-made Earl grey carrot cake muffin with chocolate chips, orange marmalade and a cinnamon crumble on top.
Latte$5.50
Your choice of milk, lovingly aerated, with a double shot of espresso.
The Caramel Latte$6.00
You asked for it, we made it. This caramel latte is next level. Our Wild Forest espresso from Devoción paired with our house-made Caramel come together for a sultry, smooth and luscious latte. We highly recommend oat milk. (This caramel contains dairy so unfortunately this drink is cannot be made vegan.)
More about Dear Mama - East Harlem
Finn's Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Finn's Bagels

477 10th Ave, New York

Avg 3.5 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$13.00
Open faced bagel with smashed avocado and chili flakes.
Mango Tango$9.00
Non-fat yogurt, mango, banana, pineapple juice & protein powder.
Lox, Egg & Onion$8.25
More about Finn's Bagels
Maman University Place image

 

Maman University Place

67 University Place, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wilde Salad$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Maman University Place
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine alla Bolognese$31.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Insalata Centocolori$26.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$26.00
Roman dish, Pecorino Romano, freshly ground Tellicherry black pepper
More about Sant Ambroeus
The Greats of Craft image

 

The Greats of Craft

983 1st Ave, New York

Avg 5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$4.00
Cappuccino$4.00
Americano$3.50
More about The Greats of Craft
Ruby's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bronte$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Ciabatta.
Fries$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning With Our Famous Truffle Aioli.
Shrimp Pasta$17.00
Grilled Shrimp, Spaghetti, Chili Flakes, Cream, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Breadcrumbs.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blueberry Lemonade$3.50
Our pier made blueberry lemonade, garnished with fresh blueberries.
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, home made
habanero hot honey, pickles and
our signature cole slaw on a
toasted brioche bun
Rose - Glass$12.00
Mistral Vallee Rose, Cotes du Luberon, France- refreshing and elegant with layers of lively fruit and a smooth finish.
More about Pier i Cafe
03 - HITW Flatiron image

HAMBURGERS

03 - HITW Flatiron

37 W 24th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chili Scrambled Eggs$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
Brekkie Roll$16.00
double smoked bacon, fried egg, murray’s white cheddar cheese, arugula, aioli served with sweet potato fries
More about 03 - HITW Flatiron
Maman image

 

Maman

1424 Third Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Loretta Salad$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Maman
Sant Ambroeus image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
Trancio di Salmone*$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
More about Sant Ambroeus
Alidoro image

SANDWICHES

Alidoro

1 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Il Cesari$12.50
smoked chicken, tricolore greens, garlic-rosemary crouton, parmigiano, pesto-caesar vinaigrette
Italian Cheesesteak$16.50
roast beef, provolone, truffle cream, sautéed mushrooms
Alyssa$13.50
smoked chicken, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella
More about Alidoro
Studebaker Cafe image

 

Studebaker Cafe

615 W 131st St., New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Testcharge01$0.01
Testcharge02$0.01
Testcharge03$0.01
More about Studebaker Cafe
02 - HITW Murray Hill image

 

02 - HITW Murray Hill

445 East 35th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Scrambled Eggs$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
Brekkie Smoothie$9.00
mixed berries, banana, granola, coconut, honey, almond milk
More about 02 - HITW Murray Hill
Good Thanks Cafe image

 

Good Thanks Cafe

131 orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Banana bread$8.00
Gluten free banana bread served with
burnt honey buttercream.
Avo Toast #2$15.00
Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.
Avocado Toast$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
More about Good Thanks Cafe
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites image

SANDWICHES

The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites

311 East 60th Street, New York

Avg 4 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Chips$5.00
SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF:
OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT
BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)
Popcorn$5.00
CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR
PARMESAN & DILL
Tortilla Chips$6.00
WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)
More about The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
Billy's Bakery image

 

Billy's Bakery

75 Franklin St, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Cupcake
Deliciously light lemon cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting.
Confetti (Van) Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in; frosted in Vanilla Buttercream.
Choc/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
More about Billy's Bakery
Maman Hudson image

 

Maman Hudson

205 Hudson Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Brianna Sandwich$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
More about Maman Hudson
Sami & Susu image

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sami & Susu

190 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pita$13.00
harissa, chopped salad, tahini, half-sour pickle
Mom's Chicken Soup$12.00
matzoh ball, chicken thighs, carrots, dill
Beef Tongue Baguette$14.00
aioli, arugula, anchovy-dill vinaigrette
More about Sami & Susu
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken curry puffs (3)$10.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
Banh-Mi (sandwich)$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
Salad Bowl$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
More about Mama's Cupboard
Alidoro image

SANDWICHES

Alidoro

18 E 39th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pinocchio$14.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Fratelli D'Italia$16.00
porchetta, hot spread, basil pesto, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Gothamist$16.50
prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata
More about Alidoro
Marie Blachère image

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3+1 CROISSANT COMBO$7.85
Choice of croissant or chocolate croissant
CROISSANT$2.45
3+1 CROISSANT$7.35
More about Marie Blachère
E.A.T. image

SMOKED SALMON

E.A.T.

1064 Madison Ave, New York

Avg 3.4 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit & Cheese Plate$26.00
Turkey Club$28.00
Egg Salad Sandwich$24.00
More about E.A.T.

