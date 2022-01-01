New York Chicken restaurants you'll love
Bobo's Crab Shack
130 Dyckman St, New York
|Popular items
|Combo D. Bobo's Swag
|$45.50
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Shrimp
Head Off (1/2LB) | Lobster Tail (1) | Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
|Combo A. Perfect Duo
|$27.50
One Lobster Tail and 1/2 pound of Shrimp Head Off; Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn.
|Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag
|$28.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB); Combo comes with two potatoes, and two corn.
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken tenders (6 pieces) and one side
|$13.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders are made with white meat chicken
|1/2 chicken
|$13.95
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
|Sandwich + 1 side
|$13.50
All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed aioli.
Poulette Catering
304 E 49th St, New York
|Popular items
|Proteins
Served in trays. Each tray serves 10ppl
|Sandwiches
|$63.00
Cut in half, served in trays. Each tray serves 10
|Sides
Each tray serves 10ppl
375° Chicken 'n Fries
649 9th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Ludlow Fries
|$10.00
Cheddar sauce, bacon, sriracha mayo, chipotle Mayo, pickled jalapeno, jalapeno salsa, jalapeno ranch, fried onions
|BBQ Chick 'n Pop
|$10.00
with Ranch
|Truffle Parmesan Fries
|$10.00
Truffle oil, parmesan, truffle mayo
Sticky's Finger Joint
598 9th Ave, New York
Sticky's Finger Joint
21 Maiden Lane, New York
Sticky's Finger Joint
24 East 23rd Street, New York
bb.q Chicken
25 W 32nd St, New York
Brine
106 8th Ave., New York
|Popular items
|MSG with one ( 1 ) side
|$13.98
Sweet chili dipped, scallion and sweet soy mayo, sesame seeds, and scallions. ( The "Yes there is MSG, no we will not make it without." )
|"THE SANDWICH" with one ( 1 ) side
|$12.89
Signature Pulled chicken, grilled coleslaw, and black pepper aioli on butter grilled brioche WITH ONE ( 1 ) SIDE
|ORIGINAL BUTTERMILK
|$8.89
Crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
fresh&co
1359 Braodway, New York
Sticky's Finger Joint
33 E 33rd St, New York
Sticky's Finger Joint
362 7th Ave, New York
Mad Morton
47 7th Avenue South, New York
Sticky's Finger Joint
466 Lexington Ave, Suite 165, New York
Sticky's Finger Joint
484 3rd Ave, New York
Fuku
20 Hudson Yards, New York
Sticky's Finger Joint
107 E 14th St, New York
Kennedys Chicken
567 Malcolm X Blvd, New York