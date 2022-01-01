Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York Chicken restaurants you'll love

New York restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in New York

Bobo's Crab Shack image

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

130 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Combo D. Bobo's Swag$45.50
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Shrimp
Head Off (1/2LB) | Lobster Tail (1) | Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Combo A. Perfect Duo$27.50
One Lobster Tail and 1/2 pound of Shrimp Head Off; Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn.
Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag$28.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB); Combo comes with two potatoes, and two corn.
Poulette Midtown East image

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken tenders (6 pieces) and one side$13.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders are made with white meat chicken
1/2 chicken$13.95
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
Sandwich + 1 side$13.50
All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed aioli.
Poulette Catering image

 

Poulette Catering

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Proteins
Served in trays. Each tray serves 10ppl
Sandwiches$63.00
Cut in half, served in trays. Each tray serves 10
Sides
Each tray serves 10ppl
375° Chicken 'n Fries image

 

375° Chicken 'n Fries

649 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ludlow Fries$10.00
Cheddar sauce, bacon, sriracha mayo, chipotle Mayo, pickled jalapeno, jalapeno salsa, jalapeno ranch, fried onions
BBQ Chick 'n Pop$10.00
with Ranch
Truffle Parmesan Fries$10.00
Truffle oil, parmesan, truffle mayo
Restaurant banner

 

Peppa's - LES

96 Stanton Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky's Finger Joint image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky's Finger Joint

598 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (2510 reviews)
Sticky's Finger Joint image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky's Finger Joint

21 Maiden Lane, New York

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)
Sticky's Finger Joint image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky's Finger Joint

24 East 23rd Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
Fuku image

 

Fuku

30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Sarabeth's image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sarabeth's

339 Greenwich St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2463 reviews)
bb.q Chicken image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

bb.q Chicken

25 W 32nd St, New York

Avg 4.1 (2946 reviews)
Banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brine

106 8th Ave., New York

Avg 4.5 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MSG with one ( 1 ) side$13.98
Sweet chili dipped, scallion and sweet soy mayo, sesame seeds, and scallions. ( The "Yes there is MSG, no we will not make it without." )
"THE SANDWICH" with one ( 1 ) side$12.89
Signature Pulled chicken, grilled coleslaw, and black pepper aioli on butter grilled brioche WITH ONE ( 1 ) SIDE
ORIGINAL BUTTERMILK$8.89
Crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
Fresh & Co image

 

fresh&co

1359 Braodway, New York

No reviews yet
Sticky's Finger Joint image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky's Finger Joint

33 E 33rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (3471 reviews)
Sticky's Finger Joint image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky's Finger Joint

362 7th Ave, New York

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Mad Morton image

 

Mad Morton

47 7th Avenue South, New York

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Sticky's Finger Joint image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky's Finger Joint

466 Lexington Ave, Suite 165, New York

Avg 4.6 (375 reviews)
Sticky's Finger Joint image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky's Finger Joint

484 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (3471 reviews)
Fuku image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Fuku

20 Hudson Yards, New York

Avg 3.5 (423 reviews)
Sticky's Finger Joint image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky's Finger Joint

107 E 14th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1863 reviews)
Restaurant banner

 

Kennedys Chicken

567 Malcolm X Blvd, New York

No reviews yet
