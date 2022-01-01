New York Chinese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chinese restaurants in New York
More about Mala Project
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Popular items
|For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
|Build-Your-Own Mala Dry Pot
|For One or to Share!
More about Han Dynasty
NOODLES
Han Dynasty
215 W 85TH ST, New York
|Popular items
|Dan Dan Noodle-
|$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
|Eggplant w/Garlic Sauce-
|$15.95
|Cumin-
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
WU & NUSSBAUM
2897 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Dan Dan Noodle 担担面 (*Chef Wu's Favorite*)
|$12.95
Spicy minced pork over the noodles
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.95
Two Eggs on a Bagel
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.95
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|Popular items
|N2 Braised Pork Meatball
|$11.49
1 Traditional Shanghainese pork meatball with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
|N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce
|$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
|N6 Spicy Diced Chicken
|$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
More about Cafe China
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Ma Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐
|$16.00
Tofu, leek, chili sauce
|Chungking Spicy Chicken 重庆辣子鸡
|$20.00
Chicken, chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn, sesame oil, chili oil
|Dan Dan Noodles 担担面
|$9.00
Ground pork, snow pea shoots, mustard green shoots
More about Kings County Imperial
Kings County Imperial
168 1/2 Delancey St, New York
|Popular items
|Dan Dan Mian
|$13.00
preserved mustard stem, Sichuan pepper, chili oil, minced pork, peanut
|Hong Kong Noodle
|$16.00
Chinese BBQ hanging pork, charred scallion
|Crispy Sichuan Oyster Mushrooms
|$14.00
green peppercorns, chili, wok fired salt
More about The Tang
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Drunk Noodles
|$16.00
Braised beef soup mixed with Momofuku Hozon and chickpea paste,
fried ground pork sauce, fried garlic, scallions and topped with beef
shanks, sesame seeds, and chili oil
|Scallion Oil Noodles
|$15.00
Fried spring onion oil, dark soy sauce, topped with fried scallion,
shiitake mushroom, and tiger prawns
*Vegetarian Option Available (without dried shrimp)
|Pan-fried Turnip Cake
|$8.00
Pan-fried savory radish rice cake with crispy outside layer
Mala Project
245 E 53rd Street, New York
|Popular items
|For One or to Share!
|For One or to Share!
|Beef Wrap
|$15.00
Slices of Beef Calf, Thinly Sliced Cucumber and Green Peppers in a Scallion Pancake Wrap, Drizzled With Oyster Sauce and a Sweet and Salty Soybean Sauce
More about Fat Choy
Fat Choy
250 Broome St, New York
|Popular items
|Salt and Pepper Cauliflower
|$9.00
Fried, garlic, jalapeno, creamy shallot sauce, gluten free without sauce
*Note: If you plan to eat at the restaurant, please order in the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
|Rice Rolls
|$12.00
Chubby white rice noodle, charred scallion, black vinegar, Chinese broccoli
|Fried Noodles
|$6.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch (but kind of Chinese)
More about Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
137 E 13th St,, New York
|Popular items
|S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片
|$14.88
|S3. Pork & Pepper 农家小炒肉
|$13.18
|S5 Stir Fried Squid 香辣鱿鱼
|$16.76
NOODLES
Han Dynasty
90 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|-Dan Dan Noodle
|$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
|-Scallion Pancake
|$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
|-Dry Pepper
|$17.95
More about RedFarm
RedFarm
2170 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Pacman Shrimp Dumplings
|$18.95
Signature Dish, an assortment of shrimp based dumplings
|Three Chili Chicken
|$32.00
Signature Dish, Combination of fresh and dried chilis wok stir fried
|Spicy Crispy Beef
|$19.75
Signature Dish
More about Spicy Moon West Village
Spicy Moon West Village
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York
|Popular items
|Dan Dan Noodle
|$13.95
Classic Sichuan Noodles
|Vegetable Wonton in Chili Oil
|$9.95
Tasty veggie wontons in tasty Sichuan chili oil. Pro tip: You'll want to use the remaining sauce to flavor other items in your order.
|Dry Pot Style
|$18.95
More about Silver Apricot
Silver Apricot
20 Cornelia Street, New York
|Popular items
|Scallion Puffs
|$15.00
Zhajiang, Scallion Butter.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
|Kung Pao Peanuts
|$9.00
Green Peppercorn, Sweet Chili Spice.
|Butternut Mapo Tofu Set
|$45.00
Spiced Butternut Squash Mapo Tofu served with General Tso's Broccolini and Mushroom Crispy Bits Fried Rice. Vegetarian.
More about Uluh
DIM SUM
Uluh
152A 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Boneless Pork Trotters
|$32.00
Light Spice
|Sauteed Pea Shoot w. Garlic
|$19.00
Vegetarian
|General Tso's Chicken
|$16.00
Light Spice
More about Pinch Chinese
Pinch Chinese
177 Prince Street, New York
|Popular items
|Peking Duck Feast [Wednesday Pick-Up]
|$325.00
THIS IS FOR PICK-UP ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24 ONLY.
Celebrate this Thanksgiving with our famous Peking Duck! Accompanied by your choice of dumplings, choice of appetizer, and all the sides and dessert you and your loved ones crave.
The feast is recommended for 4-6 guests. Peking Duck arrives cooked and sliced. Some basic preparation for other items in the package may be required. Complete cooking instructions included. Orders must be received by 10:00PM on Monday Nov. 22. Orders placed after will be refunded.
|Peking Duck Feast [Thursday Pick-Up]
|$325.00
THIS IS FOR PICK-UP ON THURSDAY, NOV. 25 ONLY.
Celebrate this Thanksgiving with our famous Peking Duck! Accompanied by your choice of dumplings, choice of appetizer, and all the sides and dessert you and your loved ones crave.
The feast is recommended for 4-6 guests. Peking Duck arrives cooked and sliced. Some basic preparation for other items in the package may be required. Complete cooking instructions included. Orders must be received by 10:00PM on Monday Nov. 22. Orders placed after will be refunded.
More about CHILI
CHILI
13 East 37th Street, New York
|Popular items
|(L)Kung Pao Chicken
|$13.00
🌶 宫保鸡丁
|(L)Fried Rice with Tea Smoke Duck
|$12.00
GF 樟茶鸭丝炒饭
More about Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan
Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan
328 E. 6th St East Store 1, New York
More about Beyond Wok
Beyond Wok
42 Union Square East, New York
|Popular items
|Szechuan Mala Dry Pot
|$6.50
Base Price
|Large Plate (3 Entrees)
|$14.99
3 Entrees & 1 Side
|Regular Plate (1 Entree)
|$10.99
1 Entree & 1 Side
More about Calle Dao - Chelsea
Calle Dao - Chelsea
461 W 23rd St., New York
More about DE MARIA
DE MARIA
19 KENMARE STREET, New York
More about CLAY POT
SEAFOOD
CLAY POT
270 Bleecker st, New York