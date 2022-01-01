New York Chinese restaurants you'll love

THIS IS FOR PICK-UP ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24 ONLY.

Celebrate this Thanksgiving with our famous Peking Duck! Accompanied by your choice of dumplings, choice of appetizer, and all the sides and dessert you and your loved ones crave.

The feast is recommended for 4-6 guests. Peking Duck arrives cooked and sliced. Some basic preparation for other items in the package may be required. Complete cooking instructions included. Orders must be received by 10:00PM on Monday Nov. 22. Orders placed after will be refunded.

