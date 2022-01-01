Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York Chinese restaurants you'll love

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chinese restaurants in New York

Mala Project image

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
Build-Your-Own Mala Dry Pot
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredient or combo to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
More about Mala Project
Han Dynasty image

NOODLES

Han Dynasty

215 W 85TH ST, New York

Avg 4.6 (3860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dan Dan Noodle-$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
Eggplant w/Garlic Sauce-$15.95
Cumin-
More about Han Dynasty
WU & NUSSBAUM image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

WU & NUSSBAUM

2897 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dan Dan Noodle 担担面 (*Chef Wu's Favorite*)$12.95
Spicy minced pork over the noodles
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Two Eggs on a Bagel
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.95
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
Yaso Noodle Bar - 289 Mercer image

 

Yaso - Mercer St

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
N2 Braised Pork Meatball$11.49
1 Traditional Shanghainese pork meatball with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
N6 Spicy Diced Chicken$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Cafe China image

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ma Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐$16.00
Tofu, leek, chili sauce
Chungking Spicy Chicken 重庆辣子鸡$20.00
Chicken, chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn, sesame oil, chili oil
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面$9.00
Ground pork, snow pea shoots, mustard green shoots
More about Cafe China
Kings County Imperial image

 

Kings County Imperial

168 1/2 Delancey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dan Dan Mian$13.00
preserved mustard stem, Sichuan pepper, chili oil, minced pork, peanut
Hong Kong Noodle$16.00
Chinese BBQ hanging pork, charred scallion
Crispy Sichuan Oyster Mushrooms$14.00
green peppercorns, chili, wok fired salt
More about Kings County Imperial
The Tang image

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drunk Noodles$16.00
Braised beef soup mixed with Momofuku Hozon and chickpea paste,
fried ground pork sauce, fried garlic, scallions and topped with beef
shanks, sesame seeds, and chili oil
Scallion Oil Noodles$15.00
Fried spring onion oil, dark soy sauce, topped with fried scallion,
shiitake mushroom, and tiger prawns
*Vegetarian Option Available (without dried shrimp)
Pan-fried Turnip Cake$8.00
Pan-fried savory radish rice cake with crispy outside layer
More about The Tang
Consumer pic

 

Mala Project

245 E 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredient or combo to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
Beef Wrap$15.00
Slices of Beef Calf, Thinly Sliced Cucumber and Green Peppers in a Scallion Pancake Wrap, Drizzled With Oyster Sauce and a Sweet and Salty Soybean Sauce
More about Mala Project
Fat Choy image

 

Fat Choy

250 Broome St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salt and Pepper Cauliflower$9.00
Fried, garlic, jalapeno, creamy shallot sauce, gluten free without sauce
*Note: If you plan to eat at the restaurant, please order in the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
Rice Rolls$12.00
Chubby white rice noodle, charred scallion, black vinegar, Chinese broccoli
*Note: If you plan to eat at the restaurant, please order in the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
Fried Noodles$6.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch (but kind of Chinese)
More about Fat Choy
Main pic

 

Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street

137 E 13th St,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片$14.88
S3. Pork & Pepper 农家小炒肉$13.18
S5 Stir Fried Squid 香辣鱿鱼$16.76
More about Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
Consumer pic

NOODLES

Han Dynasty

90 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (9450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
-Dan Dan Noodle$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
-Scallion Pancake$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
-Dry Pepper$17.95
More about Han Dynasty
RedFarm image

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pacman Shrimp Dumplings$18.95
Signature Dish, an assortment of shrimp based dumplings
Three Chili Chicken$32.00
Signature Dish, Combination of fresh and dried chilis wok stir fried
Spicy Crispy Beef$19.75
Signature Dish
More about RedFarm
Spicy Moon West Village image

 

Spicy Moon West Village

68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dan Dan Noodle$13.95
Classic Sichuan Noodles
Vegetable Wonton in Chili Oil$9.95
Tasty veggie wontons in tasty Sichuan chili oil. Pro tip: You'll want to use the remaining sauce to flavor other items in your order.
Dry Pot Style$18.95
More about Spicy Moon West Village
Silver Apricot image

 

Silver Apricot

20 Cornelia Street, New York

Avg 4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scallion Puffs$15.00
Zhajiang, Scallion Butter.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
Kung Pao Peanuts$9.00
Green Peppercorn, Sweet Chili Spice.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
Butternut Mapo Tofu Set$45.00
Spiced Butternut Squash Mapo Tofu served with General Tso's Broccolini and Mushroom Crispy Bits Fried Rice. Vegetarian.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
More about Silver Apricot
Uluh image

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boneless Pork Trotters$32.00
Light Spice
Sauteed Pea Shoot w. Garlic$19.00
Vegetarian
General Tso's Chicken$16.00
Light Spice
More about Uluh
Pinch Chinese image

 

Pinch Chinese

177 Prince Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (6830 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peking Duck Feast [Wednesday Pick-Up]$325.00
THIS IS FOR PICK-UP ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24 ONLY.
Celebrate this Thanksgiving with our famous Peking Duck! Accompanied by your choice of dumplings, choice of appetizer, and all the sides and dessert you and your loved ones crave.
The feast is recommended for 4-6 guests. Peking Duck arrives cooked and sliced. Some basic preparation for other items in the package may be required. Complete cooking instructions included. Orders must be received by 10:00PM on Monday Nov. 22. Orders placed after will be refunded.
Peking Duck Feast [Thursday Pick-Up]$325.00
THIS IS FOR PICK-UP ON THURSDAY, NOV. 25 ONLY.
Celebrate this Thanksgiving with our famous Peking Duck! Accompanied by your choice of dumplings, choice of appetizer, and all the sides and dessert you and your loved ones crave.
The feast is recommended for 4-6 guests. Peking Duck arrives cooked and sliced. Some basic preparation for other items in the package may be required. Complete cooking instructions included. Orders must be received by 10:00PM on Monday Nov. 22. Orders placed after will be refunded.
More about Pinch Chinese
CHILI 美麗 image

 

CHILI

13 East 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(L)Kung Pao Chicken$13.00
🌶 宫保鸡丁
(L)Fried Rice with Tea Smoke Duck$12.00
GF 樟茶鸭丝炒饭
More about CHILI
The Handpulled Noodle image

 

The Handpulled Noodle

3600 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Handpulled Noodle
Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan image

 

Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan

328 E. 6th St East Store 1, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan
Restaurant banner

 

Beyond Wok

42 Union Square East, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Szechuan Mala Dry Pot$6.50
Base Price
Large Plate (3 Entrees)$14.99
3 Entrees & 1 Side
Regular Plate (1 Entree)$10.99
1 Entree & 1 Side
More about Beyond Wok
E&E Grill House image

 

E&E Grill House

233 West 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
More about E&E Grill House
Calle Dao - Chelsea image

 

Calle Dao - Chelsea

461 W 23rd St., New York

No reviews yet
More about Calle Dao - Chelsea
DE MARIA image

 

DE MARIA

19 KENMARE STREET, New York

No reviews yet
More about DE MARIA
CLAY POT image

SEAFOOD

CLAY POT

270 Bleecker st, New York

Avg 4.6 (127 reviews)
More about CLAY POT

