New York sandwich spots you'll love
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
L6 Two Chicken or Pork Sticks
|$13.95
Two Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Sticks, French Fries, Regular Pita and choice of sauce
L3 Gyro Pita
|$13.95
Gyro Pita with French Fries
Small Greek Salad
|$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
Plain Cream Cheese
|$3.55
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Flavored Cream Cheese
|$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Classic BEC
|$7.90
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
Chicken tenders (6 pieces) and one side
|$13.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders are made with white meat chicken
1/2 chicken
|$13.95
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
Sandwich + 1 side
|$13.50
All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed aioli.
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
New York Breakfast
|$11.75
Orwashers double-dipped everything bagel schmeared with dill cream cheese, lox, onion, and lemon zest
Bagel with Schmear
|$1.75
Orwsasher bagel with your choice of cream cheese
Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
Chicken Avocado
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Avo, Baby Kale, Spinach, Apple, Candied Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing.
Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Tossed With Salsa Verde.
Crispy Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Puffed Wild Rice, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, Haloumi Cheese, Fried Egg, & Ginger Lemon Dressing.
North Miznon
161 W 72nd St, New York
Lavan Pita
|$11.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
Restaurant Week: Pita + Vegetable
|$20.21
Choose 1 pita and 1 vegetable side
Queen Malka Schnitzel
|$29.00
Chicken schnitzel with a burning heart of potato cream. Served with mustard, aioli, horseradish and coleslaw.
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Chicken Wings
**GF**
Cooked in fryer with non GF products.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Deep Fried Panko Breaded Chicken Topped with Chipotle Slaw, Pickles and Russian Dressing, Side of Fries or Salad
Toast Beef Burger
|$13.00
Classic Beef Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Side of Fries or Salad
SANDWICHES
Dear Mama - East Harlem
308 E 109th St, New York
Third-Wave Drip Coffee Box (10-12 servings)
|$50.00
Each box serves 10-12 people. Box includes milk, sugar, stirrers, 8oz paper cups with lids and napkins. Alternative milks are available as an add-on.
Fruit Salad (serves 12)
|$87.50
Our Fruit Salad platter serves 12 people. The Fruit Salad includes cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries and mint. Fruit salad will be individually portioned into 12 plastic cups (9oz) with lid and include 15 forks and 20 napkins.
Croissant Box (serves 12)
|$72.50
Our Croissant Box serves 12 people. It includes 4 Classic croissants, 4 Chocolate croissants and 4 Ham and Cheese croissants. Croissant Box comes in a 13”X17” LEAFWARE tray with lid and includes 15 green wave eco plates (6”) and 20 napkins. Individual packaging available upon request.
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
Fresh From The Market
|$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh beets, grilled sweet corn, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, grape tomatoes, Grana Padana, radish, ciabatta croutons, house vinaigrette
South By Southwest
|$11.50
Mixed greens, grilled sweet corn, grape tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos, chile dusted tortilla strips, scallions, chipotle ranch dressing
A Great Grain Bowl
|$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
401 East 68th Street, New York
Salmon Special
|$16.99
Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.
Shredded Beef Stew
|$15.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
Roast Pork (Pernil)
|$14.99
Alidoro
601 Lexington Avenue, New York
Il Sole
|$15.50
hot sopressata, hot pepper jam, truffle cream, arugula, fresh mozzarella
Pinocchio
|$15.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Brando
|$14.50
smoked chicken, provolone, arugula, sweet roasted peppers
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
Classic Bacon Eggs & Cheese
|$7.90
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
Plain Cream Cheese
|$4.25
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Flavored Cream Cheese
|$5.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Poulette Catering
304 E 49th St, New York
|Proteins
Served in trays. Each tray serves 10ppl
|Sandwiches
|$63.00
Cut in half, served in trays. Each tray serves 10
|Sides
Each tray serves 10ppl
Miznon
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York
Lavan Pita
|$14.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
Minute Steak 2.0 Pita
|$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Wild Mushroom Pita
|$15.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
Sophie's Cuban
1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york
Spinach and Cheese
|$3.49
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
Chicken
|$3.49
Contains Gluten. Egg.
Shredded Beef Stew
|$14.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Dyckman Dogs
105 Dyckman St, New York
Dyckman Bird
|$14.00
Buttermilk Brined Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Paprika Mayo, and Mikes Hot Honey brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
Dyckman Burger
|$14.00
2 Smashed patties, caramelized onions, white american cheese, bacon, potato sticks and special sauce on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
Dyckman Dog
|$6.25
Grilled All-natural Beef dog with buttery corn, bacon, pink sauce, and Venezuelan shredded cheese on a buttered toasted brioche bun
SANDWICHES
Alidoro
1 Rockefeller Plaza, New York
Brando
|$14.50
smoked chicken, provolone, arugula, sweet roasted peppers
Enzo
|$15.50
hot sopressata, hot spread, hot peppers, arugula, red onion, fresh mozzarella
Matthew
|$14.50
prosciutto, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella
Burger World Inc
534 9th Avenue NSTORE, NY
Burger World Special Burger
|$10.00
Double beef, melted cheese, smoked beef bacon, chipotle sauce
Basic Beef Burger
|$7.00
Romaine, plum tomato, red onion, pickle, american cheese,ketchup, mayo
Lamb Gyro
|$9.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, tzatziki(Greek) Sauce
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
Lunch Special
|$18.75
Pastrami
|$20.00
Side of 6 pickles
|$4.50
SVK - NYC 23rd
119 E 23rd St, New York
MPF Greek Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, Tzatziki, Almonds, Butter Beans, Stuffed Grape Leaves and Pulled Chicken served with Greek Feta Vinaigrette
DGB Buddha's Bowl
|$12.00
Chili Garlic Tofu | Herbed Barley | Cabbage Edamame | Pickled Carrots | Roasted Broccoli | Sliced Cucumber | Sliced Almonds | Asian Sesame Dressing
ESO Build Your Own Burrito
|$12.00
Build your own burrito. Seasoned Rice with all your favorite Sous Vide Protein or Veggies, Fillings & Sauce.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Miznon
75 9th Avenue, New York
Avocado & Egg
|$14.00
With aioli, tomato and pickles
Falafel
|$14.50
Falafel burger with tomatoes, pickles, sour cream, green spicy, add tahini
Lavan
|$14.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
SANDWICHES
Alidoro
18 E 39th Street, New York
Il Cesari
|$13.50
smoked chicken, tricolore greens, garlic-rosemary crouton, parmigiano, pesto-caesar vinaigrette
Italian Cheesesteak
|$17.50
roast beef, provolone, truffle cream, sautéed mushrooms
Enzo
|$15.50
hot sopressata, hot spread, hot peppers, arugula, red onion, fresh mozzarella
Marie Blachère
303 6th Avenue, New York
MARIE BAGUETTE
|$2.20
3+1 MARIE BAGUETTE
|$6.60
VEGGIE QUICHE
|$5.90
Miznon
601 Lexington Ave, New York
Ratatouille
|$14.00
Tomato perfumed eggplant with tahini, spicy and hard boiled egg
Minute Steak 2.0
|$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Lavan Pita
|$14.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken
620 8th Ave, New York
COMBO 1 - Tenders w/Side
|$9.99
3 Tenders and a side. Served with sliced bread, pickles, and a side of cool down sauce.
COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side
|$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
2 Tenders
|$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lazzaro
110 Trinity Place, New York
#6 The Classic
|$7.50
Fried Chicken with Mayo on a Brioche Bun
Cesar Salad
|$12.00
Poland spring Water
|$2.00
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Cachapas y Mas
107 Dyckman St, New York
Chicken Empanada
|$2.25
Corn Empanada with Shredded Chicken.
Ground Beef Empanada
|$2.25
Corn Empanada with Ground Beef.
Ground Beef Pastelito
|$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with ground beef.
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
369 Lexington Avenue, New York
Breaded Chicken
|$15.99
Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.
Spicy Grilled Chicken
|$15.99
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.