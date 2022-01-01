Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York sandwich spots you'll love

New York restaurants
Must-try sandwich spots in New York

Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
L6 Two Chicken or Pork Sticks$13.95
Two Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Sticks, French Fries, Regular Pita and choice of sauce
L3 Gyro Pita$13.95
Gyro Pita with French Fries
Small Greek Salad$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
More about Greek Xpress
H&H Bagels - UES image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Cream Cheese$3.55
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Flavored Cream Cheese$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Classic BEC$7.90
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Poulette Midtown East image

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken tenders (6 pieces) and one side$13.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders are made with white meat chicken
1/2 chicken$13.95
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
Sandwich + 1 side$13.50
All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed aioli.
More about Poulette Midtown East
Orwashers UWS image

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New York Breakfast$11.75
Orwashers double-dipped everything bagel schmeared with dill cream cheese, lox, onion, and lemon zest
Bagel with Schmear$1.75
Orwsasher bagel with your choice of cream cheese
Butter Croissant$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
More about Orwashers UWS
Ruby's Cafe image

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Avocado$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Avo, Baby Kale, Spinach, Apple, Candied Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing.
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Tossed With Salsa Verde.
Crispy Rice Bowl$15.00
Puffed Wild Rice, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, Haloumi Cheese, Fried Egg, & Ginger Lemon Dressing.
More about Ruby's Cafe
North Miznon image

 

North Miznon

161 W 72nd St, New York

Avg 3.9 (526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lavan Pita$11.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
Restaurant Week: Pita + Vegetable$20.21
Choose 1 pita and 1 vegetable side
Queen Malka Schnitzel$29.00
Chicken schnitzel with a burning heart of potato cream. Served with mustard, aioli, horseradish and coleslaw.
More about North Miznon
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wings
**GF**
Cooked in fryer with non GF products.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Deep Fried Panko Breaded Chicken Topped with Chipotle Slaw, Pickles and Russian Dressing, Side of Fries or Salad
Toast Beef Burger$13.00
Classic Beef Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Dear Mama - East Harlem image

SANDWICHES

Dear Mama - East Harlem

308 E 109th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Third-Wave Drip Coffee Box (10-12 servings)$50.00
Each box serves 10-12 people. Box includes milk, sugar, stirrers, 8oz paper cups with lids and napkins. Alternative milks are available as an add-on.
Fruit Salad (serves 12)$87.50
Our Fruit Salad platter serves 12 people. The Fruit Salad includes cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries and mint. Fruit salad will be individually portioned into 12 plastic cups (9oz) with lid and include 15 forks and 20 napkins.
Croissant Box (serves 12)$72.50
Our Croissant Box serves 12 people. It includes 4 Classic croissants, 4 Chocolate croissants and 4 Ham and Cheese croissants. Croissant Box comes in a 13”X17” LEAFWARE tray with lid and includes 15 green wave eco plates (6”) and 20 napkins. Individual packaging available upon request.
More about Dear Mama - East Harlem
Schnipper's - Times Square image

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh From The Market$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh beets, grilled sweet corn, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, grape tomatoes, Grana Padana, radish, ciabatta croutons, house vinaigrette
South By Southwest$11.50
Mixed greens, grilled sweet corn, grape tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos, chile dusted tortilla strips, scallions, chipotle ranch dressing
A Great Grain Bowl$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image

 

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

401 East 68th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Special$16.99
Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.
Shredded Beef Stew$15.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
Roast Pork (Pernil)$14.99
More about Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
Alidoro image

 

Alidoro

601 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Il Sole$15.50
hot sopressata, hot pepper jam, truffle cream, arugula, fresh mozzarella
Pinocchio$15.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Brando$14.50
smoked chicken, provolone, arugula, sweet roasted peppers
More about Alidoro
H&H Bagels - UWS image

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Bacon Eggs & Cheese$7.90
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
Plain Cream Cheese$4.25
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Flavored Cream Cheese$5.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Poulette Catering image

 

Poulette Catering

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Proteins
Served in trays. Each tray serves 10ppl
Sandwiches$63.00
Cut in half, served in trays. Each tray serves 10
Sides
Each tray serves 10ppl
More about Poulette Catering
Miznon image

 

Miznon

20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lavan Pita$14.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
Minute Steak 2.0 Pita$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Wild Mushroom Pita$15.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
More about Miznon
Sophie's Cuban image

 

Sophie's Cuban

1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach and Cheese$3.49
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
Chicken$3.49
Contains Gluten. Egg.
Shredded Beef Stew$14.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
More about Sophie's Cuban
Dyckman Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Dyckman Dogs

105 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dyckman Bird$14.00
Buttermilk Brined Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Paprika Mayo, and Mikes Hot Honey brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
Dyckman Burger$14.00
2 Smashed patties, caramelized onions, white american cheese, bacon, potato sticks and special sauce on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
Dyckman Dog$6.25
Grilled All-natural Beef dog with buttery corn, bacon, pink sauce, and Venezuelan shredded cheese on a buttered toasted brioche bun
More about Dyckman Dogs
Alidoro image

SANDWICHES

Alidoro

1 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brando$14.50
smoked chicken, provolone, arugula, sweet roasted peppers
Enzo$15.50
hot sopressata, hot spread, hot peppers, arugula, red onion, fresh mozzarella
Matthew$14.50
prosciutto, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella
More about Alidoro
Burger World Inc image

 

Burger World Inc

534 9th Avenue NSTORE, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger World Special Burger$10.00
Double beef, melted cheese, smoked beef bacon, chipotle sauce
Basic Beef Burger$7.00
Romaine, plum tomato, red onion, pickle, american cheese,ketchup, mayo
Lamb Gyro$9.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, tzatziki(Greek) Sauce
More about Burger World Inc
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd image

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lunch Special$18.75
Pastrami$20.00
Side of 6 pickles$4.50
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
SVK - NYC 23rd image

 

SVK - NYC 23rd

119 E 23rd St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MPF Greek Chicken Salad$13.00
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, Tzatziki, Almonds, Butter Beans, Stuffed Grape Leaves and Pulled Chicken served with Greek Feta Vinaigrette
DGB Buddha's Bowl$12.00
Chili Garlic Tofu | Herbed Barley | Cabbage Edamame | Pickled Carrots | Roasted Broccoli | Sliced Cucumber | Sliced Almonds | Asian Sesame Dressing
ESO Build Your Own Burrito$12.00
Build your own burrito. Seasoned Rice with all your favorite Sous Vide Protein or Veggies, Fillings & Sauce.
More about SVK - NYC 23rd
Miznon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Miznon

75 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1907 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado & Egg$14.00
With aioli, tomato and pickles
Falafel$14.50
Falafel burger with tomatoes, pickles, sour cream, green spicy, add tahini
Lavan$14.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
More about Miznon
Alidoro image

SANDWICHES

Alidoro

18 E 39th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Il Cesari$13.50
smoked chicken, tricolore greens, garlic-rosemary crouton, parmigiano, pesto-caesar vinaigrette
Italian Cheesesteak$17.50
roast beef, provolone, truffle cream, sautéed mushrooms
Enzo$15.50
hot sopressata, hot spread, hot peppers, arugula, red onion, fresh mozzarella
More about Alidoro
Marie Blachère image

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MARIE BAGUETTE$2.20
3+1 MARIE BAGUETTE$6.60
VEGGIE QUICHE$5.90
More about Marie Blachère
Miznon image

 

Miznon

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ratatouille$14.00
Tomato perfumed eggplant with tahini, spicy and hard boiled egg
Minute Steak 2.0$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Lavan Pita$14.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
More about Miznon
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken

620 8th Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COMBO 1 - Tenders w/Side$9.99
3 Tenders and a side. Served with sliced bread, pickles, and a side of cool down sauce.
COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
2 Tenders$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
More about Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken
Lazzaro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lazzaro

110 Trinity Place, New York

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#6 The Classic$7.50
Fried Chicken with Mayo on a Brioche Bun
Cesar Salad$12.00
Poland spring Water$2.00
More about Lazzaro
Cachapas y Mas image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Cachapas y Mas

107 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Empanada$2.25
Corn Empanada with Shredded Chicken.
Ground Beef Empanada$2.25
Corn Empanada with Ground Beef.
Ground Beef Pastelito$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with ground beef.
More about Cachapas y Mas
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image

 

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

369 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breaded Chicken$15.99
Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.
Spicy Grilled Chicken$15.99
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.
More about Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
Tiki Chick image

 

Tiki Chick

517 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Alumni Event 2.5.22$73.88
More about Tiki Chick
Sammy's Halal Midtown image

 

Sammy's Halal Midtown

922 8th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb over Rice$7.00
Grilled lamb topped with grilled onions & cilantro, on top of fresh basmati rice, and a side salad of lettuce, and red cabbage.
More about Sammy's Halal Midtown

