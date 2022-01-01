New York dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in New York
More about Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
95 Orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|3-pack of Salted Chocolate Coffee Pecan
|$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated with salted pecan and topped with coffee drizzle
|The Oat Float™ - Root Beer
|$7.50
Made with our signature sweet creme soft serve and natural root beer soda
|3-pack of Cinnamon Apple Crisp
|$7.25
Our signature sweet creme base coated with a spiced cinnamon crumble and topped with an apple drizzle
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
1794 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Lemon Bar to go
|$3.50
Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
|2 Van/Van Cupakes to go
|$8.10
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
|Classic Banana Pudding Large to go
|$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
More about Little Pie Company
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|Popular items
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|$9.50
Our Spring favorite! Savor this Strawberry Rhubarb pie as we relish spring's finest efforts. Filled with ripe fruit as if plucked from a country-fresh roadside stand and delicately enveloped by a golden brown lattice crust, our pie is bound to elicit spring smiles this month!
|Banana Coconut Cream 5"
|$9.95
This dessert is filled with fresh banana slices and banana custard. Topped off with freshly whipped cream and toasted coconut, make this pie supreme. (5 inch serves 1-2)
|Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Our old-fashioned apple pie is low in sugar and bursting with flavor. It’s made with fresh golden delicious apples, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and covered with a light flaky crust. Serve warm with a scoop of cold vanilla ice cream.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
401 Bleecker St, New York
|Popular items
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Van/Choc Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Red Velvet Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Magnolia Bakery's famous Red Velvet Cupcake with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.
More about Dell’Aria Caffe
Dell’Aria Caffe
232 east 111th street, new york
|Popular items
|FOCACCIA DI PARMA SANDWICH
|$9.50
Parmesan cheese flakes, olive oil, pepper
|EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$6.00
Frittata on sourdough bread, cheese and tomatoes
|Grain Bowl
|$13.00
quinoa roasted root vegetables, caramelized red onions, goat cheese
More about 1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
pulled chicken, avocado, tomato, shredded romaine, radish, lemon tarragon aioli, potato-onion bun
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
tuna, mayo, diced celery, red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomato, multigrain bread
|Tomato Bisque Soup
tomato, onion, butter, cream, basil oil
V
More about Red Rooster
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Rooster
310 Lenox Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Deviled Eggs
|$9.00
po'boy hummus, sweet relish, crispy onions
|Cornbread
|$9.00
roasted tomato & corn butter
|Wild Wild Wings
|$16.00
6 pieces, ginger-black sauce, scallions
More about Le Botaniste
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
156 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Omega 3 Brownie
|$6.50
Flax seeds, cocoa, brown sugar, buckwheat flour, corn flour. Served with cashew cream. Gluten free. Organic.
|Magic Miso
|$14.95
Gluten free noodles, miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velevet dressing.
Contains : tamari, miso, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro.
|Soup Of The Day
|$7.75
Our vegetable of the day soup contains: onion, garlic, salt, olive oil. Gluten free crackers on request. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
107 E 42nd St, New York
|Popular items
|2 Van/Van Cupakes to go
|$8.10
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
|Classic Banana Pudding Small to go
|$4.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
|Classic Banana Pudding Large to go
|$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
More about KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE
KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE
251 EAST 82ND STREET, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Vegetarian AFTERNOON TEA BOX
|$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Spinach with Artichoke & Lemon, Poached Pear & Roquefort,
Saffron Hummus with Spiced Carrot
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
|AFTERNOON TEA BOX
|$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Smoked Salmon,
Sesame Chicken,
Chopped Egg & Watercress
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
More about Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar
11 W 31st St, New York
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger (vegan)
|$19.00
plant based burger patty, chimichurri avocado sauce, plum tomato, romaine lettuce and plant based cheddar cheese. Served with mixed field greens salad, toasted almonds, blueberries & plantain chips
More about Sant Ambroeus
Sant Ambroeus
1334 York Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Scone
|$4.50
Blueberries
|San Daniele & Mozzarella
|$8.00
Our interpretation of focaccia is buttery, flaky and lightly salted.
|Tonno*
|$7.00
Tuna, marinated artichoke, light mayonnaise. Soft house-baked rolls with a delicate crust perfumed with olive oil.
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS
Crave Fishbar - UWS
428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York
|Popular items
|Oven Roasted Barramundi
|$33.00
miso honey glaze, jumbo asparagus, chipotle oil (gf)
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
chorizo vinaigrette (gf)
|Hand Cut Fries
|$8.00
hand cut, served with ketchup (gf)
More about Petee's Pie Company
PIES
Petee's Pie Company
61 Delancey Street, New York
|Popular items
|Hudson Valley Apple Slice
|$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
|Key Lime Slice
|$7.25
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
|Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice
|$7.25
A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.
More about Barachou
Barachou
449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Lemon Meringue tart
sweet crust, lemon curd, italian torched meringue
|Berries & Cream Tart
|$42.00
Sweet crust
Baked almond cream base
Raspberry jam
Light whipped cream
Fresh raspberries & strawberries
Mint
2 sizes available
Contains almonds
100% homemade in our UWS kitchen!
|Cream Puff Trays
|$55.00
Cream puffs on a black tray
Please allow at least 24hours notice for tray of 40 and more.
More about The Little Beet Table
The Little Beet Table
333 Park Avenue South, New York
|Popular items
|Rigatoni
|$18.00
kale pesto, pistachio, mint
**this item contains gluten**
More about Sugar Hill Creamery - Broadway
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sugar Hill Creamery - Broadway
3629 Broadway, New York
More about Petrarca
Petrarca
34 White Street, New York
More about Serafina Fabulous Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Serafina Fabulous Pizza
1022 Madison Ave, New York
More about Da Claudio
PASTA
Da Claudio
21 Ann St, New York
- 2
1