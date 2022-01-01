Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

date 2022-01-01

New York dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

New York restaurants
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in New York

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab

95 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3-pack of Salted Chocolate Coffee Pecan$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated with salted pecan and topped with coffee drizzle
The Oat Float™ - Root Beer$7.50
Made with our signature sweet creme soft serve and natural root beer soda
3-pack of Cinnamon Apple Crisp$7.25
Our signature sweet creme base coated with a spiced cinnamon crumble and topped with an apple drizzle
More about Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

1794 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.8 (138 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Bar to go$3.50
Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
2 Van/Van Cupakes to go$8.10
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Banner pic

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$9.50
Our Spring favorite! Savor this Strawberry Rhubarb pie as we relish spring's finest efforts. Filled with ripe fruit as if plucked from a country-fresh roadside stand and delicately enveloped by a golden brown lattice crust, our pie is bound to elicit spring smiles this month!
Banana Coconut Cream 5"$9.95
This dessert is filled with fresh banana slices and banana custard. Topped off with freshly whipped cream and toasted coconut, make this pie supreme. (5 inch serves 1-2)
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Our old-fashioned apple pie is low in sugar and bursting with flavor. It’s made with fresh golden delicious apples, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and covered with a light flaky crust. Serve warm with a scoop of cold vanilla ice cream.
More about Little Pie Company
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

401 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Van/Van Cupcake to go$4.15
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Van/Choc Cupcake to go$4.15
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Red Velvet Cupcake to go$4.15
Magnolia Bakery's famous Red Velvet Cupcake with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Dell’Aria Caffe image

 

Dell’Aria Caffe

232 east 111th street, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FOCACCIA DI PARMA SANDWICH$9.50
Parmesan cheese flakes, olive oil, pepper
EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH$6.00
Frittata on sourdough bread, cheese and tomatoes
Grain Bowl$13.00
quinoa roasted root vegetables, caramelized red onions, goat cheese
More about Dell’Aria Caffe
1 Penn Plaza image

 

1 Penn Plaza

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
pulled chicken, avocado, tomato, shredded romaine, radish, lemon tarragon aioli, potato-onion bun
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
tuna, mayo, diced celery, red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomato, multigrain bread
Tomato Bisque Soup
tomato, onion, butter, cream, basil oil
V
More about 1 Penn Plaza
Red Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rooster

310 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (10910 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Deviled Eggs$9.00
po'boy hummus, sweet relish, crispy onions
Cornbread$9.00
roasted tomato & corn butter
Wild Wild Wings$16.00
6 pieces, ginger-black sauce, scallions
More about Red Rooster
Le Botaniste image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

156 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Omega 3 Brownie$6.50
Flax seeds, cocoa, brown sugar, buckwheat flour, corn flour. Served with cashew cream. Gluten free. Organic.
Magic Miso$14.95
Gluten free noodles, miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velevet dressing.
Contains : tamari, miso, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro.
Soup Of The Day$7.75
Our vegetable of the day soup contains: onion, garlic, salt, olive oil. Gluten free crackers on request. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

107 E 42nd St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Van/Van Cupakes to go$8.10
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go$4.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE image

 

KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE

251 EAST 82ND STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian AFTERNOON TEA BOX$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Spinach with Artichoke & Lemon, Poached Pear & Roquefort,
Saffron Hummus with Spiced Carrot
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
AFTERNOON TEA BOX$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Smoked Salmon,
Sesame Chicken,
Chopped Egg & Watercress
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
More about KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE
Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar

11 W 31st St, New York

Avg 4.4 (4811 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger (vegan)$19.00
plant based burger patty, chimichurri avocado sauce, plum tomato, romaine lettuce and plant based cheddar cheese. Served with mixed field greens salad, toasted almonds, blueberries & plantain chips
More about Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

267 Lafayette Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sant Ambroeus
Hawaiian Bros image

 

Hawaiian Bros

307 West 38th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Hawaiian Bros
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar

251 E 13th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Osteria La Baia image

 

Osteria La Baia

129 W 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Osteria La Baia
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Milk Bar

74 Christopher St, New York

Avg 3.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Cibo e Vino image

SALADS

Cibo e Vino

Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cibo e Vino
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar

246 Mott St, New York

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Milk Bar image

 

Milk Bar

561 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar

1196 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (590 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Sant Ambroeus

1334 York Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Scone$4.50
Blueberries
San Daniele & Mozzarella$8.00
Our interpretation of focaccia is buttery, flaky and lightly salted.
Tonno*$7.00
Tuna, marinated artichoke, light mayonnaise. Soft house-baked rolls with a delicate crust perfumed with olive oil.
More about Sant Ambroeus
Restaurant banner

 

Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Oven Roasted Barramundi$33.00
miso honey glaze, jumbo asparagus, chipotle oil (gf)
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
chorizo vinaigrette (gf)
Hand Cut Fries$8.00
hand cut, served with ketchup (gf)
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS
Restaurant banner

PIES

Petee's Pie Company

61 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (3097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hudson Valley Apple Slice$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
Key Lime Slice$7.25
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice$7.25
A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.
More about Petee's Pie Company
Barachou image

 

Barachou

449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Meringue tart
sweet crust, lemon curd, italian torched meringue
Berries & Cream Tart$42.00
Sweet crust
Baked almond cream base
Raspberry jam
Light whipped cream
Fresh raspberries & strawberries
Mint
2 sizes available
Contains almonds
100% homemade in our UWS kitchen!
Cream Puff Trays$55.00
Cream puffs on a black tray
Please allow at least 24hours notice for tray of 40 and more.
More about Barachou
The Little Beet Table image

 

The Little Beet Table

333 Park Avenue South, New York

No reviews yet
Popular items
Rigatoni$18.00
kale pesto, pistachio, mint
**this item contains gluten**
More about The Little Beet Table
16 Handles image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

16 Handles

153 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.2 (983 reviews)
More about 16 Handles
Sugar Hill Creamery - Broadway image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sugar Hill Creamery - Broadway

3629 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.8 (88 reviews)
More about Sugar Hill Creamery - Broadway
Petrarca image

 

Petrarca

34 White Street, New York

No reviews yet
More about Petrarca
Serafina Fabulous Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Serafina Fabulous Pizza

1022 Madison Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (1180 reviews)
More about Serafina Fabulous Pizza
Da Claudio image

PASTA

Da Claudio

21 Ann St, New York

Avg 4.7 (800 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Da Claudio

