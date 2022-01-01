New York French restaurants you'll love
Must-try French restaurants in New York
More about Maman
Maman
12 W. 48th Street, NY
|Popular items
|Roasted Carrot Soup
|$12.00
carrot with sweet potato, onions, coconut milk, thyme & rosemary
|Katie Sandwich
|$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
|Loretta Salad
|$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
More about Poulette Midtown East
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken tenders (6 pieces) and one side
|$13.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders are made with white meat chicken
|1/2 chicken
|$13.95
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
|Sandwich + 1 side
|$13.50
All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed aioli.
More about Maman Tribeca
Maman Tribeca
211 West Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Katie Sandwich
|$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
|Antonia Salad
|$16.00
baby spinach, kale & arugula with strawberries, raspberries, goat cheese & corn nuts with a raspberry balsamic dressing
|Maman's Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.50
homemade bourbon bacon jam, avocado, & oven roasted tomatoes topped with a fried egg on a cornmeal focaccia bun
More about Poulette Catering
Poulette Catering
304 E 49th St, New York
|Popular items
|Proteins
Served in trays. Each tray serves 10ppl
|Sandwiches
|$63.00
Cut in half, served in trays. Each tray serves 10
|Sides
Each tray serves 10ppl
More about FIG & OLIVE
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|F&O Burger
|$30.00
Brandy Caramelized Onions, Applewood Bacon, Gruyère Cheese, Grainy Mustard Sauce, Rosemary Parmesan Fries.
|Frisée Salad
|$21.00
Roasted Asparagus & Wild Mushrooms, Flavored Goat Cheese, Soft-Boiled Egg, Croutons, Sherry Vinaigrette.
More about L'Express
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
L'Express
249 Park Ave S, New York
|Popular items
|Lexpress Burger
|$18.00
brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries
|Croque Monsieur
|$20.00
Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.
|House Made Duck Confit
|$32.00
More about FIG & OLIVE
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
420 W 13th St, New York
|Popular items
|Mini F&O Burgers (Kids)
|$10.00
Two Sliders with Grass-Fed Beef & Gruyere Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries.
|Roasted Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potato (Side)
|$11.00
Toasted Seeds, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Tuna Sandwich
|$28.00
Seared Rare Tuna, Prosciutto, Avocado, Basil Pesto & Spicy Mayo.
More about MARSEILLE
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
MARSEILLE
630 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|BRANZINO
|$34.00
Parsnip Purée, Cauliflower Florets, Black Truffle Dashi
|HONEY GLAZED DUCK BREAST
|$34.00
farro, pickled ramps, peas, wood ear mushrooms, candied rhubarb, port wine gastric
|SOUPE a l'OIGNON
|$15.00
rich beef based onion soup, crostini & melted gruyere
More about L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
85 Tenth Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|WHITE ASPARAGUS
|$17.00
Grilled white asparagus, mousseline sauce
|DUCK BREAST
|$29.00
Spiced roasted duck breast, green asparagus, Joel Robuchon Mashed potatoes
|SHRIMP & AVOCADO
|$15.00
Haas avocado, baby shrimp, tomato coulis
More about Claudette
FRENCH FRIES
Claudette
24 5th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Bibb Lettuce Salad
|$14.00
dijon vinaigrette, shabazi breadcrumbs
|Sweet Potato Falafel
|$15.00
house made harissa, pickled chilies
|Claudette Burger
|$30.00
pat lafrieda dry aged beef blend, fromage d’affinois brandy glazed caramelized onions, truffle aioli, homemade sesame brioche bun, frites
More about French Roast
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
French Roast
2340 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Roasted Free Range Chicken
|$29.00
|FR Burger
|$20.00
|Caesar
|$16.00
More about Cafe D'Alsace - 1703 2nd Ave
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe D'Alsace - 1703 2nd Ave
1703 2nd Avenue, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Belgian Waffle
|$18.00
|Eggs Benedict
|$22.00
More about Papillon Bistro & Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Papillon Bistro & Bar
22 East 54th Street, New York
More about Chanson Le Salon - Greenwich
Chanson Le Salon - Greenwich
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|04.30 Meredith Lepore Bridal Shower ($150 per person)
|$900.00
04.30 bridal shower Event - 830 - 1030pm. Deposit of 50% (12 people total)
|04.26 Saks OFF 5th Dinner ($250 per person)
|$2,500.00
More about Petrossian Boutique
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Petrossian Boutique
911 SEVENTH AVENUE, New York
More about Little Prince
Little Prince
199 Prince St, New York
More about Indochine
Indochine
430 Lafayette St, New York
More about Felix
Felix
340 West Broadway, New York
More about La Grande Boucherie
La Grande Boucherie
145 West 53rd Street, New York
