New York French restaurants you'll love

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

Must-try French restaurants in New York

Maman image

 

Maman

12 W. 48th Street, NY

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Carrot Soup$12.00
carrot with sweet potato, onions, coconut milk, thyme & rosemary
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Loretta Salad$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
More about Maman
Poulette Midtown East image

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken tenders (6 pieces) and one side$13.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders are made with white meat chicken
1/2 chicken$13.95
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
Sandwich + 1 side$13.50
All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed aioli.
More about Poulette Midtown East
Maman Tribeca image

 

Maman Tribeca

211 West Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Antonia Salad$16.00
baby spinach, kale & arugula with strawberries, raspberries, goat cheese & corn nuts with a raspberry balsamic dressing
Maman's Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
homemade bourbon bacon jam, avocado, & oven roasted tomatoes topped with a fried egg on a cornmeal focaccia bun
More about Maman Tribeca
Poulette Catering image

 

Poulette Catering

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Proteins
Served in trays. Each tray serves 10ppl
Sandwiches$63.00
Cut in half, served in trays. Each tray serves 10
Sides
Each tray serves 10ppl
More about Poulette Catering
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
F&O Burger$30.00
Brandy Caramelized Onions, Applewood Bacon, Gruyère Cheese, Grainy Mustard Sauce, Rosemary Parmesan Fries.
Frisée Salad$21.00
Roasted Asparagus & Wild Mushrooms, Flavored Goat Cheese, Soft-Boiled Egg, Croutons, Sherry Vinaigrette.
More about FIG & OLIVE
L'Express image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

L'Express

249 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 3.8 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lexpress Burger$18.00
brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries
Croque Monsieur$20.00
Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.
House Made Duck Confit$32.00
More about L'Express
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

420 W 13th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mini F&O Burgers (Kids)$10.00
Two Sliders with Grass-Fed Beef & Gruyere Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries.
Roasted Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potato (Side)$11.00
Toasted Seeds, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Tuna Sandwich$28.00
Seared Rare Tuna, Prosciutto, Avocado, Basil Pesto & Spicy Mayo.
More about FIG & OLIVE
MARSEILLE image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

MARSEILLE

630 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (8382 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BRANZINO$34.00
Parsnip Purée, Cauliflower Florets, Black Truffle Dashi
HONEY GLAZED DUCK BREAST$34.00
farro, pickled ramps, peas, wood ear mushrooms, candied rhubarb, port wine gastric
SOUPE a l'OIGNON$15.00
rich beef based onion soup, crostini & melted gruyere
More about MARSEILLE
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York image

 

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York

85 Tenth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WHITE ASPARAGUS$17.00
Grilled white asparagus, mousseline sauce
DUCK BREAST$29.00
Spiced roasted duck breast, green asparagus, Joel Robuchon Mashed potatoes
SHRIMP & AVOCADO$15.00
Haas avocado, baby shrimp, tomato coulis
More about L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
Claudette image

FRENCH FRIES

Claudette

24 5th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (4089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bibb Lettuce Salad$14.00
dijon vinaigrette, shabazi breadcrumbs
Sweet Potato Falafel$15.00
house made harissa, pickled chilies
Claudette Burger$30.00
pat lafrieda dry aged beef blend, fromage d’affinois brandy glazed caramelized onions, truffle aioli, homemade sesame brioche bun, frites
More about Claudette
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Free Range Chicken$29.00
FR Burger$20.00
Caesar$16.00
More about French Roast
Cafe D'Alsace - 1695 2nd Ave image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe D'Alsace - 1703 2nd Ave

1703 2nd Avenue, Manhattan

Avg 4.2 (2355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Belgian Waffle$18.00
Eggs Benedict$22.00
More about Cafe D'Alsace - 1703 2nd Ave
Le Monde image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Le Monde

2885 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (418 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Le Monde
Wayan image

 

Wayan

20 Spring St, New York

Avg 4.1 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Wayan
Le Jardinier image

 

Le Jardinier

610 Lexington Avenue, New York

Avg 4.6 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Le Jardinier
Shun image

 

Shun

610 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shun
Osteria La Baia image

 

Osteria La Baia

129 W 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Osteria La Baia
Papillon Bistro & Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Papillon Bistro & Bar

22 East 54th Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1041 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Papillon Bistro & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Chanson Le Salon - Greenwich

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
04.30 Meredith Lepore Bridal Shower ($150 per person)$900.00
04.30 bridal shower Event - 830 - 1030pm. Deposit of 50% (12 people total)
04.26 Saks OFF 5th Dinner ($250 per person)$2,500.00
More about Chanson Le Salon - Greenwich
Restaurant banner

 

Les Trois Chevaux

283 West 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Les Trois Chevaux
Tartine image

 

Tartine

253 west 11 street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tartine
SAGA image

 

SAGA

70 Pine Street, New York

Avg 5 (135 reviews)
Popular items
Unmet Event Minimum
PDR Wine
PDR Liquor
More about SAGA
Petrossian Boutique image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Petrossian Boutique

911 SEVENTH AVENUE, New York

Avg 4.2 (828 reviews)
More about Petrossian Boutique
King image

 

King

18 King Street, New York

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about King
SOOGIL image

TAPAS

SOOGIL

108 E 4th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (1458 reviews)
More about SOOGIL
Quatorze image

SEAFOOD

Quatorze

1578 1st ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (985 reviews)
More about Quatorze
Little Prince image

 

Little Prince

199 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1728 reviews)
More about Little Prince
Indochine image

 

Indochine

430 Lafayette St, New York

Avg 4.3 (1973 reviews)
More about Indochine
Felix image

 

Felix

340 West Broadway, New York

Avg 3.4 (1332 reviews)
More about Felix
La Grande Boucherie image

 

La Grande Boucherie

145 West 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
More about La Grande Boucherie

Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
