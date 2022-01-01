New York Italian restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Rosemary's East
350 1st Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Arugula Parmigiano
|$13.00
garden herbs, lemon, extra virgin olive oil
|Margherita
|$17.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Margherita Burrata
|$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, burrata, basil
PIZZA
Babbalucci
331 Lenox Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Panino Polpette
|$11.00
beef and spinach meatballs, marinara, scamorza
|Caprese
|$9.00
fresh mozzarella, mixed marinated
tomatoes, basil pesto
|Lasagna
|$15.00
short rib ragù, béchamel, mozzarella, grana
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$14.95
grilled herb marinated chicken, roasted peppers and pesto-mayo
|Chipotle Chicken Panini
|$14.95
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo and cheddar cheese
|Beet Salad
|$12.95
mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Popular items
|Lenticchie Soup
|$13.00
Lentil Soup
|Margherita Pizza (I)
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
|San Daniele Pizza (I)
|$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, & prosciutto.
Upside Pizza
270 W 39th St, New York
|Popular items
|Fuzzy Dunlop Pie
|$32.00
House Pickled Peppers, Berkshire Pork, Splotched Sauce & Mozzarella - A little kick but nothing to crazy on the spice scale. A truly magnificent slice.
|Pepperoni Papi Pie
|$32.00
|Falcowitz Pie
|$32.00
PIZZA
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Funghi Porcini
|$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
|Pasta alla Norma
|$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
|Pizza 4 Formaggi
|$19.00
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, stracchino cheese, basil
Portale Restaurant
126 West 18th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Crudo di Tonno
|$26.00
yellowfin tuna tartare, cucumber, radish, calabrian chili, citrus emulsion
|Polpette
|$19.00
rioctta meatballs, pomodoro, parmigiano, fonduta, grilled bread
|Torta Di Olio
|$14.00
olive oil cake, cherry compote,
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Quality Italian New York
57 W 57th St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Lobster Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$48.00
Calabrian Chilies, Crispy Garlic
|House-Made Ricotta
|$17.00
Sicilian Oregano Flower Honey, Pine Nuts, Sesame Focaccia (3 Focaccia Per Order)
|Filet Mignon Meatballs
|$21.00
Tomato Sugo, 24 Month Aged Parmesan
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Salmone Con Lenticchie*
|$44.00
Faroe Islands salmon, beluga lentils, fall caponata, parsley-caper intingolo *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
|Insalata Centocolori
|$24.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
|Cavolfiore e Mostarda
|$12.00
roasted cauliflower, Dijon mustard
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
438 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Pasta alla Norma
|$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
|Tagliolini Lamb
|$21.00
Home made spaghetti with braised lamb, served with crambled goat cheese
|Fettuccine Funghi Porcini
|$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
Sant Ambroeus
259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Fettuccine alla Bolognese
|$31.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Insalata Centocolori
|$26.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
|Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
|$26.00
Roman dish, Pecorino Romano, freshly ground Tellicherry black pepper
PIZZA
Moby’s
341 Pantigo, East Hampton
|Popular items
|Whipped Ricotta
|$17.00
fennel pollen, olive oil, foccacia
|Spaghettini Shrimp
|$27.00
sungold tomatoes, saffron, aleppo pepper, pangratto
|Bolognese
|$28.00
grass-fed beef ragu, parmesan
PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Giorgio's of Gramercy
27 East 21st Street, New York
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$18.00
LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, ANCHOVY, HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS, GRANA PADANO
|FETTUCCINE AL FUNGHI
|$32.00
WILD MUSHROOM RAGU, TRUFFLE OIL, BIANCO SARDO, BRANDY
|PRIME NEW YORK STRIP
|$42.00
HERB AND LEMON FRIES, COMPOUND BUTTER AND SEA SALT
The Leopard at Des Artistes
1 West 67th Street, New York
|Popular items
|CAPESANTE
|$58.00
Pan Seared Scallops, squash puree, pancetta vinaigrette, sage
|POLPO ALLA GRIGLIA
|$27.00
Grilled Octopus, Castelvetrano olives, fingerling potatoes and cherry tomatoes.
|FUNGHI
|$17.00
Roasted Mushrooms with thyme.
PIZZA
Roey's
1 Perry Street, New York
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Broccoli Rabe Pizza
|$19.00
stracciatella, pine nuts, pecorino
|Kale & Pecorino Salad
|$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Carroll Place
157 Bleecker st, new york
|Popular items
|Meatballs Pomodoro
|$11.00
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$18.00
|2 for $13
|$13.00
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|Popular items
|Small Classic Pizza
|$23.00
tomato / mozzarella; our 60 year old New York style family recipe
|Large Vodka Pizza
|$30.00
vodka sauce / fresh mozzarella
|Large Classic Pizza
|$29.00
tomato / mozzarella; our 60 year old New York style family recipe
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$12.00
San Marzano Tomato & Parmigiano
|Wood Fired Rosemary Wings
|$14.00
Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
|House Made Lasagna
|$19.00
With Beef & Veal Bolognese Ragu
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Sant Ambroeus
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
|$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico
|$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
|Trancio di Salmone*
|$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
SANDWICHES
Alidoro
1 Rockefeller Plaza, New York
|Popular items
|Il Cesari
|$12.50
smoked chicken, tricolore greens, garlic-rosemary crouton, parmigiano, pesto-caesar vinaigrette
|Italian Cheesesteak
|$16.50
roast beef, provolone, truffle cream, sautéed mushrooms
|Alyssa
|$13.50
smoked chicken, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella
Il Brigante
214 Front Street, New York,
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Funghi e Salsiccia
|$24.00
Fresh tubular pasta in a rich, pick sauce with mushrooms and sweet Italian sausage.
|Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Romaine salad tossed in our homemade dressing.
|Margherita
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte and basil.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Trapizzino
144 Orchard Street, New York
|Popular items
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$13.00
Cavolo nero (dark Tuscan kale) tossed with garlic & anchovy dressing and topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
|Polpetta al Sugo (Meatball)
|$9.00
Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with Nonna's beef meatball in a hearty tomato sauce.
|Rigatoni Ragu
|$17.00
A Roman classic - rigatoni mezze cooked al dente and served in our slow cooked beef ragu (grass-fed beef, Heritage pork, tomato).
PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Rosemary's
18 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Rosemary's Focaccia
|$8.00
rosemary, maldon sea salt
|Chopped Salad Siciliana
|$14.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, ricotta salata, almonds
|Lemon Linguine
|$17.00
preserved lemon, pickled chili, parmigiano
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
|$17.90
with pecorino cheese & black pepper
|Malloreddos alla Campidanese
|$16.90
in hearty tomato & sweet sausage sauce
|Branzino
|$24.90
Grilled Mediterranean branzino fillet served with sauteed broccoli rabe & mashed potatoes
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
|$11.95
roasted beets, mixed greens, crumbled goat cheese, glazed walnuts & honey mustard vinaigrette
|Seared Striped Sea Bass Livornese
|$23.95
capers, black olives, chopped tomatoes, shrimp & a side of sauteed brussel sprouts
|Salmone Alla Griglia
|$23.95
grilled salmon filet with lemon, caper-butter sauce & a side of spinach
Felice
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata
|$21.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe
|$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Fettuccine Alla Bolognese
|$26.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
20 East 49th Street, New York
|Popular items
|CESARE SALAD
|$18.00
|PIZZA MARINARA
|$19.00
|PIZZA CALABRESE
|$27.00
PASTA • SALADS
Mozzarella & Vino
33 W 54th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Burrata Pugliese
|$19.00
Burrata Pugliese scented with basil oil served with pickled giardiniera
|Wagyu burger
|$24.00
Wagyu beef burger, all-natural Colorado raised, with local tomatoes and romaine hearts, and roasted fingerling potatoes
|Citrus and avocado salad
|$15.00
Served with fennel and Gaeta olives, with a fresh mint dressing
SANDWICHES
Alidoro
18 E 39th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Pinocchio
|$14.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
|Fratelli D'Italia
|$16.00
porchetta, hot spread, basil pesto, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
|Gothamist
|$16.50
prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata
