New York Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in New York

Rosemary's East image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary's East

350 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arugula Parmigiano$13.00
garden herbs, lemon, extra virgin olive oil
Margherita$17.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Margherita Burrata$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, burrata, basil
More about Rosemary's East
Babbalucci image

PIZZA

Babbalucci

331 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (1204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panino Polpette$11.00
beef and spinach meatballs, marinara, scamorza
Caprese$9.00
fresh mozzarella, mixed marinated
tomatoes, basil pesto
Lasagna$15.00
short rib ragù, béchamel, mozzarella, grana
More about Babbalucci
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Panini$14.95
grilled herb marinated chicken, roasted peppers and pesto-mayo
Chipotle Chicken Panini$14.95
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo and cheddar cheese
Beet Salad$12.95
mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Max Caffe'
Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lenticchie Soup$13.00
Lentil Soup
Margherita Pizza (I)$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
San Daniele Pizza (I)$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, & prosciutto.
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Upside Pizza image

 

Upside Pizza

270 W 39th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fuzzy Dunlop Pie$32.00
House Pickled Peppers, Berkshire Pork, Splotched Sauce & Mozzarella - A little kick but nothing to crazy on the spice scale. A truly magnificent slice.
Pepperoni Papi Pie$32.00
Falcowitz Pie$32.00
More about Upside Pizza
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana image

PIZZA

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fettuccine Funghi Porcini$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
Pasta alla Norma$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
Pizza 4 Formaggi$19.00
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, stracchino cheese, basil
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Portale Restaurant image

 

Portale Restaurant

126 West 18th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo di Tonno$26.00
yellowfin tuna tartare, cucumber, radish, calabrian chili, citrus emulsion
Polpette$19.00
rioctta meatballs, pomodoro, parmigiano, fonduta, grilled bread
Torta Di Olio$14.00
olive oil cake, cherry compote,
More about Portale Restaurant
Quality Italian New York image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Quality Italian New York

57 W 57th St, New York

Avg 4.7 (4334 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Lobster Rigatoni Alla Vodka$48.00
Calabrian Chilies, Crispy Garlic
House-Made Ricotta$17.00
Sicilian Oregano Flower Honey, Pine Nuts, Sesame Focaccia (3 Focaccia Per Order)
Filet Mignon Meatballs$21.00
Tomato Sugo, 24 Month Aged Parmesan
More about Quality Italian New York
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmone Con Lenticchie*$44.00
Faroe Islands salmon, beluga lentils, fall caponata, parsley-caper intingolo *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
Insalata Centocolori$24.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
Cavolfiore e Mostarda$12.00
roasted cauliflower, Dijon mustard
More about Sant Ambroeus
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana image

 

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

438 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta alla Norma$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
Tagliolini Lamb$21.00
Home made spaghetti with braised lamb, served with crambled goat cheese
Fettuccine Funghi Porcini$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine alla Bolognese$31.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Insalata Centocolori$26.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$26.00
Roman dish, Pecorino Romano, freshly ground Tellicherry black pepper
More about Sant Ambroeus
Moby’s image

PIZZA

Moby’s

341 Pantigo, East Hampton

Avg 4.5 (4721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whipped Ricotta$17.00
fennel pollen, olive oil, foccacia
Spaghettini Shrimp$27.00
sungold tomatoes, saffron, aleppo pepper, pangratto
Bolognese$28.00
grass-fed beef ragu, parmesan
More about Moby’s
Giorgio's of Gramercy image

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Giorgio's of Gramercy

27 East 21st Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$18.00
LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, ANCHOVY, HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS, GRANA PADANO
FETTUCCINE AL FUNGHI$32.00
WILD MUSHROOM RAGU, TRUFFLE OIL, BIANCO SARDO, BRANDY
PRIME NEW YORK STRIP$42.00
HERB AND LEMON FRIES, COMPOUND BUTTER AND SEA SALT
More about Giorgio's of Gramercy
The Leopard at Des Artistes image

 

The Leopard at Des Artistes

1 West 67th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CAPESANTE$58.00
Pan Seared Scallops, squash puree, pancetta vinaigrette, sage
POLPO ALLA GRIGLIA$27.00
Grilled Octopus, Castelvetrano olives, fingerling potatoes and cherry tomatoes.
FUNGHI$17.00
Roasted Mushrooms with thyme.
More about The Leopard at Des Artistes
Roey's image

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Broccoli Rabe Pizza$19.00
stracciatella, pine nuts, pecorino
Kale & Pecorino Salad$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
More about Roey's
Carroll Place image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Carroll Place

157 Bleecker st, new york

Avg 4.2 (2137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meatballs Pomodoro$11.00
Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
2 for $13$13.00
More about Carroll Place
Rubirosa image

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Classic Pizza$23.00
tomato / mozzarella; our 60 year old New York style family recipe
Large Vodka Pizza$30.00
vodka sauce / fresh mozzarella
Large Classic Pizza$29.00
tomato / mozzarella; our 60 year old New York style family recipe
More about Rubirosa
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs$12.00
San Marzano Tomato & Parmigiano
Wood Fired Rosemary Wings$14.00
Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
House Made Lasagna$19.00
With Beef & Veal Bolognese Ragu
More about Osteria Cotta
Sant Ambroeus image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
Trancio di Salmone*$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
More about Sant Ambroeus
Alidoro image

SANDWICHES

Alidoro

1 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Il Cesari$12.50
smoked chicken, tricolore greens, garlic-rosemary crouton, parmigiano, pesto-caesar vinaigrette
Italian Cheesesteak$16.50
roast beef, provolone, truffle cream, sautéed mushrooms
Alyssa$13.50
smoked chicken, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella
More about Alidoro
Il Brigante image

 

Il Brigante

214 Front Street, New York,

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Funghi e Salsiccia$24.00
Fresh tubular pasta in a rich, pick sauce with mushrooms and sweet Italian sausage.
Caesar Salad$17.00
Romaine salad tossed in our homemade dressing.
Margherita$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte and basil.
More about Il Brigante
Trapizzino image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Trapizzino

144 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tuscan Kale Salad$13.00
Cavolo nero (dark Tuscan kale) tossed with garlic & anchovy dressing and topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Polpetta al Sugo (Meatball)$9.00
Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with Nonna's beef meatball in a hearty tomato sauce.
Rigatoni Ragu$17.00
A Roman classic - rigatoni mezze cooked al dente and served in our slow cooked beef ragu (grass-fed beef, Heritage pork, tomato).
More about Trapizzino
Rosemary's image

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary's Focaccia$8.00
rosemary, maldon sea salt
Chopped Salad Siciliana$14.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, ricotta salata, almonds
Lemon Linguine$17.00
preserved lemon, pickled chili, parmigiano
More about Rosemary's
Arco Cafe image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$17.90
with pecorino cheese & black pepper
Malloreddos alla Campidanese$16.90
in hearty tomato & sweet sausage sauce
Branzino$24.90
Grilled Mediterranean branzino fillet served with sauteed broccoli rabe & mashed potatoes
More about Arco Cafe
Max SoHa image

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$11.95
roasted beets, mixed greens, crumbled goat cheese, glazed walnuts & honey mustard vinaigrette
Seared Striped Sea Bass Livornese$23.95
capers, black olives, chopped tomatoes, shrimp & a side of sauteed brussel sprouts
Salmone Alla Griglia$23.95
grilled salmon filet with lemon, caper-butter sauce & a side of spinach
More about Max SoHa
Felice image

 

Felice

240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata$21.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Fettuccine Alla Bolognese$26.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Felice
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street image

 

Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street

20 East 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CESARE SALAD$18.00
PIZZA MARINARA$19.00
PIZZA CALABRESE$27.00
More about Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
Mozzarella & Vino image

PASTA • SALADS

Mozzarella & Vino

33 W 54th Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrata Pugliese$19.00
Burrata Pugliese scented with basil oil served with pickled giardiniera
Wagyu burger$24.00
Wagyu beef burger, all-natural Colorado raised, with local tomatoes and romaine hearts, and roasted fingerling potatoes
Citrus and avocado salad$15.00
Served with fennel and Gaeta olives, with a fresh mint dressing
More about Mozzarella & Vino
Alidoro image

SANDWICHES

Alidoro

18 E 39th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pinocchio$14.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Fratelli D'Italia$16.00
porchetta, hot spread, basil pesto, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Gothamist$16.50
prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata
More about Alidoro
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Chicken$32.00
½ roast chicken, mashed potato, garlic, lotus root, lemon
Calamari fritti$15.00
herb & szechuan flour, tomato sauce, lime
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Buttermilk, panko, spaghetti
More about Sesamo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New York

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Curry

Caesar Salad

Dumplings

Cake

Cookies

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston