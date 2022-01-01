New York Latin American restaurants you'll love
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
371 west 46st, New York
|Popular items
|Callaloo
|$7.00
Leafy green vegetables with tomato, garlic, onions, and thyme
|Jazzy Pasta
|$20.00
Penne pasta in a creamy sauce with basil, red, yellow and green peppers, carrots and Parmesan cheese. Add Chicken, shown ($4), Shrimp (+10), Salmon (+12), or Lobster (+20)
|Sweet Plantains
|$6.00
Crispy and slightly caramelized
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Brown Sugar Restaurant
5060 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Corn Tortilla
|$9.00
|Empanadas
|$9.00
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Cuba
222 Thompson Street, New York
|Popular items
|Sopa de Ajiaco
|$9.00
Traditional Cuban style soup with chicken, beef, pork and vegetables
|Yuquita Frita
|$6.00
Fried cassava, cilantro dipping sauce
|Empanadas Habaneras 2
|$6.00
Choice of: Beef picadillo, shredded chicken, or manchego cheese-spinach served with tomatillo salsa.
TACOS
Azulé Cantina
31 W 52nd, New York
|Popular items
|Street Cart Elote
|$7.00
Charred corn, garlic aioli, lime, cotija, cilantro
|Beach Barbacoa
|$4.00
Slow braised beef, pickled onions, quest fresco
|Carnitas
|$4.50
Braised pork, pickled onions, cilantro, house salsa
Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side
1746 First Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Whole Juanita's Chicken
|$24.00
Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.
|1/4 Juanita's Chicken
|$7.00
Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.
|Aji Verde 2 x 1
|$1.00
our famous "Green Sauce" 2 oz each
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
947 8th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Baked Chicken Sand.
|$11.99
Our slow roasted baked chicken, placed on cuban bread, topped with our marinated onions, and dressed with mayo.
|Spicy Grilled Chicken
|$15.99
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.
|Coke Zero
|$1.99
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
401 East 68th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Salmon Special
|$16.99
Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.
|Shredded Beef Stew
|$15.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
|Roast Pork (Pernil)
|$14.99
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
12 saint marks pl, New york
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicharron w/ Lime & salsa roja
|$9.00
Crispy seasoned seitan plant based pork cracklins & chopped red onion w/ lime & salsa roja
|Korean Fried Cauliflower (contains sesame seeds & peanuts)
|$9.00
Sweet chili Korean spiced crispy cauliflower (GF but not cooked in separate fryer) topped w/ sesame seeds, crushed cocktail peanuts & scallion *NOT COOKED IN A SEPARATE FRYER FROM ACTUAL WHEAT BASED SEITAIN CHICHARRON*
|Mushroom Lover Burrito
|$16.50
Sazon seasoned grilled mushrooms, rice, beans, spicy avocado sauce, salsa roja, pico de gallo, vegan sour cream, shredded lettuce, yellow cheese in a grilled whole wheat tortilla wrap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tina's Cuban
23 W 56th St, New York
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$11.00
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard, mojito sauce
|Ropa vieja / Shredded Beef
|$15.00
|Pernil / Roast Pork
|$15.00
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Served with chips and roasted tomato salsa
|Tacos de Pollo
|$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
|Tacos de Pescado
|$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
El Castillo de Jagua 2
521 Grand Street, New York
|Popular items
|Pastelillos Beef
|$2.50
Pastelillos are small turnovers made with a thin dough with beef
|Pollo Entero
|$13.00
|Ensalada de Lechuga y Tomate
|$4.00
Sophie's Cuban
1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york
|Popular items
|Spinach and Cheese
|$3.49
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
|Chicken
|$3.49
Contains Gluten. Egg.
|Shredded Beef Stew
|$14.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Dyckman Dogs
105 Dyckman St, New York
|Popular items
|Dyckman Bird
|$14.00
Buttermilk Brined Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Paprika Mayo, and Mikes Hot Honey brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
|Dyckman Burger
|$14.00
2 Smashed patties, caramelized onions, white american cheese, bacon, potato sticks and special sauce on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
|Dyckman Dog
|$6.25
Grilled All-natural Beef dog with buttery corn, bacon, pink sauce, and Venezuelan shredded cheese on a buttered toasted brioche bun
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack
303 W 116th St, New York
|Popular items
|CRAB LEGS W/ SHRIMP STEAMPOT $36.74
|$36.74
1 lb. snow crab legs with 1/2 lb. Peel + Eat shrimp + potatoes + signature sauce
|CRAB CAKE
|$12.85
lump crab / herbs / pico de gallo / remoulade
|COCONUT SHRIMP + FRIES BASKET
|$12.85
crispy coconut shrimp + fries + pom pom sauce
Freda's Cuisine
993 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Ting
|$2.50
|Cabbage & Carrots
|$3.25
|Chicken Roti
|$12.50
EL Castillo de Jagua
113 Rivington Street, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Pastelillos Cheese
|$2.50
Pastelillos are small turnovers made with a thin dough with cheese
|Maduros
|$4.00
|Arroz Amarillo
|$4.00
TACOS
La Esquina - Midtown
200 W 55th St,, New York
|Popular items
|POLLO TACO
|$4.95
Adobo-grilled chicken, avocado salsa, cilantro, onion
|CARNITAS TACO
|$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
|BISTEC CON QUESO
|$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
SALADS • CHICKEN
The Migrant Kitchen
1433 1st Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Za'atar Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
salad, sumac potatoes, garlic whip
|Slow Roasted Smoked Pork Bowl
|$16.00
Tumeric rice, black beans, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled red onions, cotija + chili whip
|Carnitas Shawarma Wrap
|$16.00
Slow-roasted smoked pork, lettuce, tomato, house-pickled jalapeno, cilantro + chipotle salsa
TACOS • TAPAS
La Esquina - SoHo
114 Kenmare St, New York
|Popular items
|ELOTE CALLEJERO
|$7.00
Grilled corn, queso cotija, mayonnaise
& chili powder
|GUACAMOLE DE LA ESQUINA (5oz)
|$9.50
La Esquina signature Guacamole
|LA ESQUINA CHIPS
|$2.00
La Esquina Signature Organic NON-GMO Tortilla Chips.
Frida Midtown
214 E 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|MAR Y TIERRA
|$26.00
|POLLO ASADO
|$24.00
|SAUTEED VEGETABLES
|$5.00
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Dumbo
1385 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Carnitas
|$4.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised green-chile pork, verdolagas, salsa verde, radish, green cabbage
|Baja Bowl
|$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
|Guacamole & Chips
|$4.95
(GF, Vegan) Fresh avocado, serrano pepper, onion, lime, heirloom tomato, pepitas. Served with salted corn tortilla chips.
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Cachapas y Mas
107 Dyckman St, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Empanada
|$2.25
Corn Empanada with Shredded Chicken.
|Ground Beef Empanada
|$2.25
Corn Empanada with Ground Beef.
|Ground Beef Pastelito
|$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with ground beef.
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
369 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Breaded Chicken
|$15.99
Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.
|Spicy Grilled Chicken
|$15.99
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sabor Argentino
57 7th Avenue S, New York
|Popular items
|Spinach Empanada
|$3.95
Onions, garlic, oregano, parmesan cheese
|Chicken Empanada
|$3.95
Chicken, onions, red and green peppers, oregano
|Veggie Empanada
|$4.25
Beans, corn, onions and oregano
