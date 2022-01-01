New York Latin American restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Latin American restaurants in New York

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine image

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Callaloo$7.00
Leafy green vegetables with tomato, garlic, onions, and thyme
Jazzy Pasta$20.00
Penne pasta in a creamy sauce with basil, red, yellow and green peppers, carrots and Parmesan cheese. Add Chicken, shown ($4), Shrimp (+10), Salmon (+12), or Lobster (+20)
Sweet Plantains$6.00
Crispy and slightly caramelized
More about Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
Brown Sugar Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Brown Sugar Restaurant

5060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole & Corn Tortilla$9.00
Empanadas$9.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
More about Brown Sugar Restaurant
Cuba image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Cuba

222 Thompson Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sopa de Ajiaco$9.00
Traditional Cuban style soup with chicken, beef, pork and vegetables
Yuquita Frita$6.00
Fried cassava, cilantro dipping sauce
Empanadas Habaneras 2$6.00
Choice of: Beef picadillo, shredded chicken, or manchego cheese-spinach served with tomatillo salsa.
More about Cuba
Banner pic

TACOS

Azulé Cantina

31 W 52nd, New York

Avg 4.2 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Street Cart Elote$7.00
Charred corn, garlic aioli, lime, cotija, cilantro
Beach Barbacoa$4.00
Slow braised beef, pickled onions, quest fresco
Carnitas$4.50
Braised pork, pickled onions, cilantro, house salsa
More about Azulé Cantina
Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side image

 

Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side

1746 First Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Whole Juanita's Chicken$24.00
Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.
1/4 Juanita's Chicken$7.00
Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.
Aji Verde 2 x 1$1.00
our famous "Green Sauce" 2 oz each
More about Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image

 

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

947 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Chicken Sand.$11.99
Our slow roasted baked chicken, placed on cuban bread, topped with our marinated onions, and dressed with mayo.
Spicy Grilled Chicken$15.99
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.
Coke Zero$1.99
More about Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image

 

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

401 East 68th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Special$16.99
Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.
Shredded Beef Stew$15.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
Roast Pork (Pernil)$14.99
More about Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
Vspot - Latin Vegan Munchies image

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

12 saint marks pl, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicharron w/ Lime & salsa roja$9.00
Crispy seasoned seitan plant based pork cracklins & chopped red onion w/ lime & salsa roja
Korean Fried Cauliflower (contains sesame seeds & peanuts)$9.00
Sweet chili Korean spiced crispy cauliflower (GF but not cooked in separate fryer) topped w/ sesame seeds, crushed cocktail peanuts & scallion *NOT COOKED IN A SEPARATE FRYER FROM ACTUAL WHEAT BASED SEITAIN CHICHARRON*
Mushroom Lover Burrito$16.50
Sazon seasoned grilled mushrooms, rice, beans, spicy avocado sauce, salsa roja, pico de gallo, vegan sour cream, shredded lettuce, yellow cheese in a grilled whole wheat tortilla wrap
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Tina's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cubano$11.00
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard, mojito sauce
Ropa vieja / Shredded Beef$15.00
Pernil / Roast Pork$15.00
More about Tina's Cuban
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana image

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$12.00
Served with chips and roasted tomato salsa
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pescado$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
El Castillo de Jagua 2 image

 

El Castillo de Jagua 2

521 Grand Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pastelillos Beef$2.50
Pastelillos are small turnovers made with a thin dough with beef
Pollo Entero$13.00
Ensalada de Lechuga y Tomate$4.00
More about El Castillo de Jagua 2
Sophie's Cuban image

 

Sophie's Cuban

1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach and Cheese$3.49
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
Chicken$3.49
Contains Gluten. Egg.
Shredded Beef Stew$14.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
More about Sophie's Cuban
Dyckman Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Dyckman Dogs

105 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dyckman Bird$14.00
Buttermilk Brined Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Paprika Mayo, and Mikes Hot Honey brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
Dyckman Burger$14.00
2 Smashed patties, caramelized onions, white american cheese, bacon, potato sticks and special sauce on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
Dyckman Dog$6.25
Grilled All-natural Beef dog with buttery corn, bacon, pink sauce, and Venezuelan shredded cheese on a buttered toasted brioche bun
More about Dyckman Dogs
LoLo's Seafood Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CRAB LEGS W/ SHRIMP STEAMPOT $36.74$36.74
1 lb. snow crab legs with 1/2 lb. Peel + Eat shrimp + potatoes + signature sauce
CRAB CAKE$12.85
lump crab / herbs / pico de gallo / remoulade
COCONUT SHRIMP + FRIES BASKET$12.85
crispy coconut shrimp + fries + pom pom sauce
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
Freda's Cuisine image

 

Freda's Cuisine

993 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ting$2.50
Cabbage & Carrots$3.25
Chicken Roti$12.50
More about Freda's Cuisine
EL Castillo de Jagua image

 

EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pastelillos Cheese$2.50
Pastelillos are small turnovers made with a thin dough with cheese
Maduros$4.00
Arroz Amarillo$4.00
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
La Esquina - Midtown image

TACOS

La Esquina - Midtown

200 W 55th St,, New York

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
POLLO TACO$4.95
Adobo-grilled chicken, avocado salsa, cilantro, onion
CARNITAS TACO$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
BISTEC CON QUESO$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
More about La Esquina - Midtown
The Migrant Kitchen - Upper East Side image

SALADS • CHICKEN

The Migrant Kitchen

1433 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Za'atar Salmon Bowl$16.00
salad, sumac potatoes, garlic whip
Slow Roasted Smoked Pork Bowl$16.00
Tumeric rice, black beans, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled red onions, cotija + chili whip
Carnitas Shawarma Wrap$16.00
Slow-roasted smoked pork, lettuce, tomato, house-pickled jalapeno, cilantro + chipotle salsa
More about The Migrant Kitchen
La Esquina - SoHo image

TACOS • TAPAS

La Esquina - SoHo

114 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.8 (2928 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ELOTE CALLEJERO$7.00
Grilled corn, queso cotija, mayonnaise
& chili powder
GUACAMOLE DE LA ESQUINA (5oz)$9.50
La Esquina signature Guacamole
LA ESQUINA CHIPS$2.00
La Esquina Signature Organic NON-GMO Tortilla Chips.
More about La Esquina - SoHo
Frida Midtown image

 

Frida Midtown

214 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MAR Y TIERRA$26.00
POLLO ASADO$24.00
SAUTEED VEGETABLES$5.00
More about Frida Midtown
Taco Dumbo image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Dumbo

1385 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carnitas$4.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised green-chile pork, verdolagas, salsa verde, radish, green cabbage
Baja Bowl$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
Guacamole & Chips$4.95
(GF, Vegan) Fresh avocado, serrano pepper, onion, lime, heirloom tomato, pepitas. Served with salted corn tortilla chips.
More about Taco Dumbo
Cachapas y Mas image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Cachapas y Mas

107 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Empanada$2.25
Corn Empanada with Shredded Chicken.
Ground Beef Empanada$2.25
Corn Empanada with Ground Beef.
Ground Beef Pastelito$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with ground beef.
More about Cachapas y Mas
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image

 

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

369 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breaded Chicken$15.99
Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.
Spicy Grilled Chicken$15.99
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.
More about Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
El Carnival image

 

El Carnival

40 Avenue B, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about El Carnival
Sophie's Cuban image

 

Sophie's Cuban

21 West 45th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sophie's Cuban
Banner pic

 

La Casa Del Mofongo

1447 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about La Casa Del Mofongo
Restaurant banner

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Argentino

57 7th Avenue S, New York

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spinach Empanada$3.95
Onions, garlic, oregano, parmesan cheese
Chicken Empanada$3.95
Chicken, onions, red and green peppers, oregano
Veggie Empanada$4.25
Beans, corn, onions and oregano
More about Sabor Argentino
Restaurant banner

 

Caribbean Star - Harlem

280 lenox ave, ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Caribbean Star - Harlem
Restaurant banner

 

El Patio de Fela

2253 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Patio de Fela
Restaurant banner

 

Peppa's - LES

96 Stanton Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Peppa's - LES

