New York Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in New York
Socarrat - Nolita
284 Mulberry St., New York
|Popular items
|Gambas al Ajillo.
|$18.00
|Pimientos de Padron.
|$12.00
|Croquetas.
|$14.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • PAELLA
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea
259 w. 19th street, New York
|Popular items
|Socarrat.
|$29.00
|Carne.
|$29.00
|Flan.
|$9.00
TAPAS
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Labneh
|$9.00
8 oz Arabic strained yogurt topped with persian cucumber, radish, mint, olive oil and zahtar. Served with 1 pita.
* It's gluten-free when served with gluten-free pita.
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
|Hanger Steak
|$29.00
Hanger Steak with arugula salad, roasted potatoes and chermoula sauce (chermoula sauce is olive oil, parsley, cilantro, garlic & lemon).
|Shawarma Plate
|$23.00
Pan seared chicken shawarma over basmati rice with parsley-onion salad, roasted red pepper, tahini & amba.
North Miznon
161 W 72nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Restaurant Week: Pita + Vegetable
|$20.21
Choose 1 pita and 1 vegetable side
|Wild Mushroom Hummus
|$22.00
Silky hummus topped with mixed wild mushrooms and scallions
|Lamb Kebab
|$34.00
With homemade focaccia and fresh cut Mediterranean vegetables
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pil Pil
E 78th St, New York
|Popular items
|Tortilla
|$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
|Pulpo
|$18.50
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
|Dates
|$12.00
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
Anejo - Tribeca
301 Church Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Guac & Salsa Combo
|$22.00
Traditional Guacamole and a Salsa Quatro!
|Lunch Shrimp Tacos
|Crispy Cauliflower Torta
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
NERAI
55 E 54th St, New York
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$36.00
pan seared Faroe Island salmon served over spinach rice
|Organic Chicken Platter
|$29.00
served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita
|Greek Salad
|$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Grass-Fed Hanger Steak
|$32.00
Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Cassolette of Carrots & Pearl Onions, Candy Bacon, Crispy Crushed Potatoes with Parmesan, Chimichurri Sauce.
WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • FALAFEL
NAYA Mezze & Grill
1057 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Kafta Sayniyé
|$24.00
|Tabboulé
|$12.00
|Fired Kibbe
|$24.00
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$17.00
Skirt steak adobado, avocado, chipotle salsa roja, onion, cilantro (3 appetizer size per order)
|Tacos de Pescado
|$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
|Tacos de Pollo
|$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
Miznon
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York
|Popular items
|Wild Mushroom Pita
|$15.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
|Rib Eye Minute Steak Pita
|$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$15.50
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|Popular items
|BAO SLIDER
|$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)
|THE SUSHI BOX
|$40.00
Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice
|GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER
|$14.25
red pepper, sesame, sweet chili (Contains Soy)
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Empanadas
|$13.00
Black beans, queso chihuahua, salsa verde
|2 Pc Cauliflower Taco
|$14.00
Pineapple-arbol glaze, snap peas, pea shoots, lime aoli
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Mexican chorizo, cherry gastrique, crispy leaves
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Leyla
108 west 74th street, New York
|Popular items
|Cheese Pide
|$15.00
Flat bread with Halloumi, kashar, mozzarella cheese, and truffled honey.
|Falafel
|$11.00
Served with tahini sauce.
|Vegetarian Pide
|$13.00
Flat bread with broccoli rabe, bok-choy, spinach, leeks, and charred bell pepper and halloumi cheese
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Little Owl
90 Bedford Street, New York
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
parmesan croutons
|Tagliatelle Kale Pesto
|$17.00
pine nuts, parmesan, basil, garlic
|8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries
|$21.00
American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
420 W 13th St, New York
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Little Gem Salad
|$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
20 East 49th Street, New York
|Popular items
|CESARE SALAD
|$18.00
|PIZZA MARINARA
|$19.00
|PIZZA CALABRESE
|$27.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Miznon
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Lavan
|$14.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
|Bag of Green Beans
|$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
|Rotisserie Broken Chicken
|$14.50
Rotisserie chicken broken with za'atar, tahini, spicy sauce, scallions
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sami & Susu
190 Orchard Street, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Pita
|$13.00
harissa, chopped salad, tahini, half-sour pickle
|Mom's Chicken Soup
|$12.00
matzoh ball, chicken thighs, carrots, dill
|Beef Tongue Baguette
|$14.00
aioli, arugula, anchovy-dill vinaigrette
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST
|$18.00
Sunny side up eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, lemon on multigrain, with hashbrowns.
|CLASSIC BURGER W/ FRIES
|$18.50
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
|FAMOUS VIAND TURKEY SALAD
|$20.00
Fresh roasted hand carved turkey (light or dark), onions, peppers, cucumbers over mixed greens with mediterranean vinaigrette
PLUM
210 West 94th Street, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Banh Mi: Charred seasoned tofu
|$12.00
Vietnamese sandwich on toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and spicy mayonnaise.
|Pho: Super bowl
|$18.00
noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge.
|Pho: Steak and Brisket
|$15.00
noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge.
ilili NYC
236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Falafel
|$14.00
fried chickpea & fava bean croquettes
|Tabbouleh
|$18.00
parsley / mint / tomatoes / burghul / lemon vinaigrette
|Fried Kibbeh
|$18.00
spiced beef / onion / pine nuts / yogurt
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
MARSEILLE
630 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|FAROE ISLAND SALMON
|$30.00
fregola, herb pistou, okra, steamed artichokes
|FAROE ISLAND SALMON
vegetable pistou with fregola & basil pesto, okra
|RICOTTA CAVATELLI
|$27.00
chanterelles, leeks, truffles, crème fraiche, parmesan
Socarrat Paella Bar
953 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Datiles
|$14.00
bacon wrapped dates stuffed
with valdeón cheese, almonds,
roasted apple purée
|Pescado y Marisco
|$29.00
shrimp, scallops,
squid, mussels, cockles, white fish, snow peas,
peppers, tomato sofrito
|Pimientos de Padron
|$12.00
shishito peppers, sea salt
TACOS • TAPAS
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$4.00
housemade chicken chorizo, local cage free egg, queso (contains: egg, garlic, onion, cilantro)
|Mexican Street Corn
|$6.00
aioli, meyer lemon, queso fresco, chipotle morita
|Rice & Beans
|$5.00
queso cotija
SALADS • FALAFEL
Bustan NYC
487 AMSTERDAM AVE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Everything Batata
|$7.00
Taboon Roasted Sweet Potato, Sour Cream
|My Grandma's Housemade Couscous
|$23.00
Moroccan Vegetable Stew
|Hummus Bowl
|$14.00
Warm Chickpeas, Schuge
FRENCH FRIES
Claudette
24 5th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Bibb Lettuce Salad
|$14.00
dijon vinaigrette, shabazi breadcrumbs
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$16.00
chicories, horseradish yogurt, toasted almonds, parmesan
|Harissa Glazed Salmon Skewer
|$15.00
horseradish yogurt, dill
