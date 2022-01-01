New York Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in New York

Socarrat - Nolita image

 

Socarrat - Nolita

284 Mulberry St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gambas al Ajillo.$18.00
Pimientos de Padron.$12.00
Croquetas.$14.00
More about Socarrat - Nolita
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • PAELLA

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea

259 w. 19th street, New York

Avg 4.2 (5058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Socarrat.$29.00
Carne.$29.00
Flan.$9.00
More about Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea
Kubeh image

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Labneh$9.00
8 oz Arabic strained yogurt topped with persian cucumber, radish, mint, olive oil and zahtar. Served with 1 pita.
* It's gluten-free when served with gluten-free pita.
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
Hanger Steak$29.00
Hanger Steak with arugula salad, roasted potatoes and chermoula sauce (chermoula sauce is olive oil, parsley, cilantro, garlic & lemon).
Shawarma Plate$23.00
Pan seared chicken shawarma over basmati rice with parsley-onion salad, roasted red pepper, tahini & amba.
More about Kubeh
North Miznon image

 

North Miznon

161 W 72nd St, New York

Avg 3.9 (526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Restaurant Week: Pita + Vegetable$20.21
Choose 1 pita and 1 vegetable side
Wild Mushroom Hummus$22.00
Silky hummus topped with mixed wild mushrooms and scallions
Lamb Kebab$34.00
With homemade focaccia and fresh cut Mediterranean vegetables
More about North Miznon
Pil Pil image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pil Pil

E 78th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
Pulpo$18.50
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
Dates$12.00
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
More about Pil Pil
Anejo - Tribeca image

 

Anejo - Tribeca

301 Church Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guac & Salsa Combo$22.00
Traditional Guacamole and a Salsa Quatro!
Lunch Shrimp Tacos
Crispy Cauliflower Torta$14.00
More about Anejo - Tribeca
NERAI image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

NERAI

55 E 54th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon$36.00
pan seared Faroe Island salmon served over spinach rice
Organic Chicken Platter$29.00
served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita
Greek Salad$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
More about NERAI
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Grass-Fed Hanger Steak$32.00
Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Cassolette of Carrots & Pearl Onions, Candy Bacon, Crispy Crushed Potatoes with Parmesan, Chimichurri Sauce.
More about FIG & OLIVE
NAYA Mezze & Grill image

WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • FALAFEL

NAYA Mezze & Grill

1057 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (2788 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kafta Sayniyé$24.00
Tabboulé$12.00
Fired Kibbe$24.00
More about NAYA Mezze & Grill
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana image

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Carne Asada$17.00
Skirt steak adobado, avocado, chipotle salsa roja, onion, cilantro (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pescado$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Miznon image

 

Miznon

20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Mushroom Pita$15.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
Rib Eye Minute Steak Pita$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Lamb Kebab Pita$15.50
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
More about Miznon
PLANTA Queen image

 

PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BAO SLIDER$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)
THE SUSHI BOX$40.00
Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice
GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER$14.25
red pepper, sesame, sweet chili (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Empanadas$13.00
Black beans, queso chihuahua, salsa verde
2 Pc Cauliflower Taco$14.00
Pineapple-arbol glaze, snap peas, pea shoots, lime aoli
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Mexican chorizo, cherry gastrique, crispy leaves
More about Anejo
Leyla image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Leyla

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Pide$15.00
Flat bread with Halloumi, kashar, mozzarella cheese, and truffled honey.
Falafel$11.00
Served with tahini sauce.
Vegetarian Pide$13.00
Flat bread with broccoli rabe, bok-choy, spinach, leeks, and charred bell pepper and halloumi cheese
More about Leyla
Little Owl image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Little Owl

90 Bedford Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (5569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
parmesan croutons
Tagliatelle Kale Pesto$17.00
pine nuts, parmesan, basil, garlic
8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries$21.00
American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun
More about Little Owl
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

420 W 13th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Little Gem Salad$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street image

 

Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street

20 East 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CESARE SALAD$18.00
PIZZA MARINARA$19.00
PIZZA CALABRESE$27.00
More about Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
Miznon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Miznon

75 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1907 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lavan$14.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
Bag of Green Beans$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
Rotisserie Broken Chicken$14.50
Rotisserie chicken broken with za'atar, tahini, spicy sauce, scallions
More about Miznon
Sami & Susu image

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sami & Susu

190 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pita$13.00
harissa, chopped salad, tahini, half-sour pickle
Mom's Chicken Soup$12.00
matzoh ball, chicken thighs, carrots, dill
Beef Tongue Baguette$14.00
aioli, arugula, anchovy-dill vinaigrette
More about Sami & Susu
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST$18.00
Sunny side up eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, lemon on multigrain, with hashbrowns.
CLASSIC BURGER W/ FRIES$18.50
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
FAMOUS VIAND TURKEY SALAD$20.00
Fresh roasted hand carved turkey (light or dark), onions, peppers, cucumbers over mixed greens with mediterranean vinaigrette
More about The Viand
PLUM image

 

PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banh Mi: Charred seasoned tofu$12.00
Vietnamese sandwich on toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and spicy mayonnaise.
Pho: Super bowl$18.00
noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge.
Pho: Steak and Brisket$15.00
noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge.
More about PLUM
ilili NYC image

 

ilili NYC

236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel$14.00
fried chickpea & fava bean croquettes
Tabbouleh$18.00
parsley / mint / tomatoes / burghul / lemon vinaigrette
Fried Kibbeh$18.00
spiced beef / onion / pine nuts / yogurt
More about ilili NYC
MARSEILLE image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

MARSEILLE

630 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (8382 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FAROE ISLAND SALMON$30.00
fregola, herb pistou, okra, steamed artichokes
FAROE ISLAND SALMON
vegetable pistou with fregola & basil pesto, okra
RICOTTA CAVATELLI$27.00
chanterelles, leeks, truffles, crème fraiche, parmesan
More about MARSEILLE
Socarrat Paella Bar image

 

Socarrat Paella Bar

953 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Datiles$14.00
bacon wrapped dates stuffed
with valdeón cheese, almonds,
roasted apple purée
Pescado y Marisco$29.00
shrimp, scallops,
squid, mussels, cockles, white fish, snow peas,
peppers, tomato sofrito
Pimientos de Padron$12.00
shishito peppers, sea salt
More about Socarrat Paella Bar
TacoVision image

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$4.00
housemade chicken chorizo, local cage free egg, queso (contains: egg, garlic, onion, cilantro)
Mexican Street Corn$6.00
aioli, meyer lemon, queso fresco, chipotle morita
Rice & Beans$5.00
queso cotija
More about TacoVision
Bustan NYC image

SALADS • FALAFEL

Bustan NYC

487 AMSTERDAM AVE, NEW YORK

Avg 4.2 (3077 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Everything Batata$7.00
Taboon Roasted Sweet Potato, Sour Cream
My Grandma's Housemade Couscous$23.00
Moroccan Vegetable Stew
Hummus Bowl$14.00
Warm Chickpeas, Schuge
More about Bustan NYC
Claudette image

FRENCH FRIES

Claudette

24 5th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (4089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bibb Lettuce Salad$14.00
dijon vinaigrette, shabazi breadcrumbs
Roasted Beet Salad$16.00
chicories, horseradish yogurt, toasted almonds, parmesan
Harissa Glazed Salmon Skewer$15.00
horseradish yogurt, dill
More about Claudette
Isabelle's Osteria image

 

Isabelle's Osteria

245 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Isabelle's Osteria
Boqueria image

TAPAS

Boqueria

260 W 40th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2891 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Boqueria
Mexiterranean Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mexiterranean Grill

1365 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mexiterranean Grill

