New York Mexican restaurants you'll love

Santa Fe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Santa Fe Quesadilla$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
Tacos Güey image

 

Tacos Güey

37 w 19th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Little Gem Lettuce$14.00
avocado dressing, pickled onions
Carnitas$15.00
salsa cruda verde
Carne Asada$16.00
salsa roja
Calexico image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Calexico

1491 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (1631 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
Seamore's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
Crispy Squid$13.00
saffron aioli, lemon
Seamore's Burger$20.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant image

 

Hot Jalapeño Restaurant

219 E 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (92 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole y Chips$10.95
Al Pastor Taco$3.95
Chorizo Taco$3.95
Banner pic

TACOS

Azulé Cantina

31 W 52nd, New York

Avg 4.2 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
Roasted Fish$4.95
(GF) Local, wild-caught grilled flounder, pico de gallo, green cabbage, cashew salsa macha, toasted cashews, served on house-made blue corn tortilla
Baja Bowl$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
Los Mariscos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Battered Shrimp Taco
Fish Taco$3.95
Battered Fish Taco
Enchilado Taco$5.25
Spicy Shrimp
Taco Dumbo image

TACOS

Taco Dumbo

114 West 47th, New York

Avg 4.2 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
Baja Bowl$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
Shroom Duo$3.95
(GF, Vegan) Shiitake and cremini mushrooms, pumpkin seed salsa, red cabbage, shredded kale
KAHLO image

 

KAHLO

525 W 29th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Tacos$14.00
(3 tacos) Sautéed Corn, Baby Zucchini, Squash Blossom, White Cabbage
(Vegan)
Cochinita Pibil Tacos$18.00
(3 tacos) Achiote Morita Pork Loin, Habanero Sauce, Pickled Red Onions
Guac. Kahlo & Rivera$16.00
(All guacamoles has onions, cilantro, lime) Mango Relish, Black Garlic, Ancho Chile paste
Barrio Chino image

 

Barrio Chino

253 Broome Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Guacamole Con Totopos$13.00
Chef’s guacamole recipe
w/ house-made chips y salsa roja
Tacos Pescado$12.00
2 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
3 Tacos Pescado$18.00
3 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
Anejo - Tribeca image

 

Anejo - Tribeca

301 Church Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guac & Salsa Combo$22.00
Traditional Guacamole and a Salsa Quatro!
Lunch Shrimp Tacos
Crispy Cauliflower Torta$14.00
Toro Loco NYC image

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pescado Tacos$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
Burrito Loco$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos -Alambre Carne$14.50
Two tacos with tequila-marinated grilled skirt steak with rajas, bacon, and Chihuahua cheese. Topped with chile de arbol, onion and cilantro
Budin de Pollo$19.00
Gluten-Free. Braised chicken tinga layered with soft corn tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, roasted Mexican peppers, and grilled corn. Served over mestiza.
Guacamole$15.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Since 1984, we have been preparing freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion and cilantro. Served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
Ollin Restaurant image

 

Ollin Restaurant

339 e 108 st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos Con Todo$5.00
Tacos Regular$4.00
Burritos$12.95
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana image

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Carne Asada$17.00
Skirt steak adobado, avocado, chipotle salsa roja, onion, cilantro (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pescado$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
Toloache - E. 82nd St. image

 

Toloache - E. 82nd St.

166 East 82nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla de Pollo$15.00
Roasted chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema, chile toreado
Enchiladas Borrachas$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
Quesadilla de Huitlacoche$18.00
Manchego cheese, corn, black truffle crema, huitlacoche salsa
Fonda Chelsea image

 

Fonda Chelsea

189 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Suizas$23.95
Pulled chicken filled tortillas, creamy tomatillo sauce, baked with chihuahua and Oaxaca cheeses.
Ensalada De Aguacate Y Zanahorias$11.95
Avocados, roasted carrots, toasted pecans and soft goat cheese, sprouts and bibb lettuce drizzled with a lime mustard vinaigrette.
Guacamole$15.95
Made to order, served with hand pressed tortillas, chips and pasilla de Oaxaca salsa.
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Empanadas$13.00
Black beans, queso chihuahua, salsa verde
2 Pc Cauliflower Taco$14.00
Pineapple-arbol glaze, snap peas, pea shoots, lime aoli
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Mexican chorizo, cherry gastrique, crispy leaves
La Esquina - Upper East Side image

TACOS

La Esquina - Upper East Side

1402 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA DE POLLO$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
BISTEC CON QUESO$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
CARNITAS TACO$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
Amor Loco image

 

Amor Loco

134 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$14.00
corn tortiall chips, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, chile serrano, jalapeno
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried pinto beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, side corn salad
La Esquina - Midtown image

TACOS

La Esquina - Midtown

200 W 55th St,, New York

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA DE POLLO$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
TACO DE CAMARON$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
BISTEC CON QUESO$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
Toloache image

 

Toloache

251 West 50th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (12593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Carne Asada$17.00
Carne asada, chipotle salsa, avocado, onions and cilantro. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size.
Enchiladas Borrachas$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
Tradicional Guacamole$15.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and Serrano. Mild. Gluten-free. Appetizer
Seamore's image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
New England Clam Chowder$14.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
Tuna Poke$21.00
ponzu, peanut, avocado, cabbage, white corn tortillas chips
Seamore's image

 

Seamore's

390 Broome S, New Yor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Fish & Chips$24.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
Seamore's Burger$20.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
TacoVision image

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$4.00
housemade chicken chorizo, local cage free egg, queso (contains: egg, garlic, onion, cilantro)
Mexican Street Corn$6.00
aioli, meyer lemon, queso fresco, chipotle morita
Rice & Beans$5.00
queso cotija
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole$15.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Since 1984, we have been preparing freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion and cilantro. Served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
Budin de Pollo$19.00
Gluten-Free. Braised chicken tinga layered with soft corn tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, roasted Mexican peppers, and grilled corn. Served over mestiza.
Tacos -Alambre Carne$14.50
Two tacos with tequila-marinated grilled skirt steak with rajas, bacon, and Chihuahua cheese. Topped with chile de arbol, onion and cilantro
Ollin Ome image

 

Ollin Ome

2108 2nd Avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Torta - Vegetales
Tostadas - Oaxaca Cheese
Horchata$5.00
Mexicoma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexicoma

1633 2ND AVE., New York

Avg 3.4 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole$12.75
hass avocado, pico de gallo, thai chili, garlic, lime, cilantro.
Carne Asada Taco$7.00
sliced yucatan hanger steak, mushrooms, house made crema, crispy shallots, cilantro.
Baja Fish Taco$7.50
crispy Tilapia, cabbage carrot, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli
La Esquina - SoHo image

TACOS • TAPAS

La Esquina - SoHo

114 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.8 (2928 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ELOTE CALLEJERO$4.00
Grilled corn, queso cotija, mayonnaise
& chili powder
TACO DE CAMARON$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
GUACAMOLE DE LA ESQUINA$7.00
La Esquina signature Guacamole
Taqueria 86 image

 

Taqueria 86

210 west 94st, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TIJUANA Carne Asada$13.95
Marinated 12 hours Skirt steak with onions and cilantro on top. 2 Tacos per order: Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas. - Add melted cheese $ 2.00
Burrito Skirt Steak$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
ENSENADA Panko crusted cod fish$11.95
Panko crusted cod fish, topped with jalapeño garlic mayonnaise, cabbage and pico de Gallo. Served in flour tortilla
