New York Mexican restaurants you'll love

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chicken Fajitas
|$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
|Santa Fe Quesadilla
|$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
|Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer
|$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
Tacos Güey
37 w 19th street, New York
|Little Gem Lettuce
|$14.00
avocado dressing, pickled onions
|Carnitas
|$15.00
salsa cruda verde
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
salsa roja
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Calexico
1491 2nd Ave, New York
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
|Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can
|$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
|Crispy Squid
|$13.00
saffron aioli, lemon
|Seamore's Burger
|$20.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
219 E 116th St, New York
|Guacamole y Chips
|$10.95
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.95
|Chorizo Taco
|$3.95
TACOS
Azulé Cantina
31 W 52nd, New York
|Chicken Tinga
|$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
|Roasted Fish
|$4.95
(GF) Local, wild-caught grilled flounder, pico de gallo, green cabbage, cashew salsa macha, toasted cashews, served on house-made blue corn tortilla
|Baja Bowl
|$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Los Mariscos
409 W 15th, New York
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.25
Battered Shrimp Taco
|Fish Taco
|$3.95
Battered Fish Taco
|Enchilado Taco
|$5.25
Spicy Shrimp
TACOS
Taco Dumbo
114 West 47th, New York
|Chicken Tinga
|$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
|Baja Bowl
|$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
|Shroom Duo
|$3.95
(GF, Vegan) Shiitake and cremini mushrooms, pumpkin seed salsa, red cabbage, shredded kale
KAHLO
525 W 29th St, New York
|Garden Tacos
|$14.00
(3 tacos) Sautéed Corn, Baby Zucchini, Squash Blossom, White Cabbage
(Vegan)
|Cochinita Pibil Tacos
|$18.00
(3 tacos) Achiote Morita Pork Loin, Habanero Sauce, Pickled Red Onions
|Guac. Kahlo & Rivera
|$16.00
(All guacamoles has onions, cilantro, lime) Mango Relish, Black Garlic, Ancho Chile paste
Barrio Chino
253 Broome Street, NY
|Fresh Guacamole Con Totopos
|$13.00
Chef’s guacamole recipe
w/ house-made chips y salsa roja
|Tacos Pescado
|$12.00
2 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
|3 Tacos Pescado
|$18.00
3 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
Anejo - Tribeca
301 Church Ave, New York
|Guac & Salsa Combo
|$22.00
Traditional Guacamole and a Salsa Quatro!
|Lunch Shrimp Tacos
|Crispy Cauliflower Torta
|$14.00
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Pescado Tacos
|$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
|Burrito Loco
|$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Tacos -Alambre Carne
|$14.50
Two tacos with tequila-marinated grilled skirt steak with rajas, bacon, and Chihuahua cheese. Topped with chile de arbol, onion and cilantro
|Budin de Pollo
|$19.00
Gluten-Free. Braised chicken tinga layered with soft corn tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, roasted Mexican peppers, and grilled corn. Served over mestiza.
|Guacamole
|$15.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Since 1984, we have been preparing freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion and cilantro. Served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
Ollin Restaurant
339 e 108 st, New York
|Tacos Con Todo
|$5.00
|Tacos Regular
|$4.00
|Burritos
|$12.95
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$17.00
Skirt steak adobado, avocado, chipotle salsa roja, onion, cilantro (3 appetizer size per order)
|Tacos de Pescado
|$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
|Tacos de Pollo
|$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
Toloache - E. 82nd St.
166 East 82nd Street, New York
|Quesadilla de Pollo
|$15.00
Roasted chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema, chile toreado
|Enchiladas Borrachas
|$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
|Quesadilla de Huitlacoche
|$18.00
Manchego cheese, corn, black truffle crema, huitlacoche salsa
Fonda Chelsea
189 9th Ave, New York
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$23.95
Pulled chicken filled tortillas, creamy tomatillo sauce, baked with chihuahua and Oaxaca cheeses.
|Ensalada De Aguacate Y Zanahorias
|$11.95
Avocados, roasted carrots, toasted pecans and soft goat cheese, sprouts and bibb lettuce drizzled with a lime mustard vinaigrette.
|Guacamole
|$15.95
Made to order, served with hand pressed tortillas, chips and pasilla de Oaxaca salsa.
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Chicken Empanadas
|$13.00
Black beans, queso chihuahua, salsa verde
|2 Pc Cauliflower Taco
|$14.00
Pineapple-arbol glaze, snap peas, pea shoots, lime aoli
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Mexican chorizo, cherry gastrique, crispy leaves
TACOS
La Esquina - Upper East Side
1402 2nd Ave, New York
|QUESADILLA DE POLLO
|$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
|BISTEC CON QUESO
|$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
|CARNITAS TACO
|$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
Amor Loco
134 West 46th Street, New York
|Guacamole & Chips
|$14.00
corn tortiall chips, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, chile serrano, jalapeno
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried pinto beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, side corn salad
TACOS
La Esquina - Midtown
200 W 55th St,, New York
|QUESADILLA DE POLLO
|$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
|TACO DE CAMARON
|$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
|BISTEC CON QUESO
|$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
Toloache
251 West 50th St, New York
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$17.00
Carne asada, chipotle salsa, avocado, onions and cilantro. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size.
|Enchiladas Borrachas
|$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
|Tradicional Guacamole
|$15.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and Serrano. Mild. Gluten-free. Appetizer
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|New England Clam Chowder
|$14.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
|Tuna Poke
|$21.00
ponzu, peanut, avocado, cabbage, white corn tortillas chips
Seamore's
390 Broome S, New Yor
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Fish & Chips
|$24.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
|Seamore's Burger
|$20.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
TACOS • TAPAS
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Breakfast Taco
|$4.00
housemade chicken chorizo, local cage free egg, queso (contains: egg, garlic, onion, cilantro)
|Mexican Street Corn
|$6.00
aioli, meyer lemon, queso fresco, chipotle morita
|Rice & Beans
|$5.00
queso cotija
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Guacamole
|$15.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Since 1984, we have been preparing freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion and cilantro. Served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
|Budin de Pollo
|$19.00
Gluten-Free. Braised chicken tinga layered with soft corn tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, roasted Mexican peppers, and grilled corn. Served over mestiza.
|Tacos -Alambre Carne
|$14.50
Two tacos with tequila-marinated grilled skirt steak with rajas, bacon, and Chihuahua cheese. Topped with chile de arbol, onion and cilantro
Ollin Ome
2108 2nd Avenue, new york
|Torta - Vegetales
|Tostadas - Oaxaca Cheese
|Horchata
|$5.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mexicoma
1633 2ND AVE., New York
|Guacamole
|$12.75
hass avocado, pico de gallo, thai chili, garlic, lime, cilantro.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$7.00
sliced yucatan hanger steak, mushrooms, house made crema, crispy shallots, cilantro.
|Baja Fish Taco
|$7.50
crispy Tilapia, cabbage carrot, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli
TACOS • TAPAS
La Esquina - SoHo
114 Kenmare St, New York
|ELOTE CALLEJERO
|$4.00
Grilled corn, queso cotija, mayonnaise
& chili powder
|TACO DE CAMARON
|$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
|GUACAMOLE DE LA ESQUINA
|$7.00
La Esquina signature Guacamole
Taqueria 86
210 west 94st, NY
|TIJUANA Carne Asada
|$13.95
Marinated 12 hours Skirt steak with onions and cilantro on top. 2 Tacos per order: Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas. - Add melted cheese $ 2.00
|Burrito Skirt Steak
|$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|ENSENADA Panko crusted cod fish
|$11.95
Panko crusted cod fish, topped with jalapeño garlic mayonnaise, cabbage and pico de Gallo. Served in flour tortilla
- 2