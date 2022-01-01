New York pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in New York

Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lenticchie Soup$13.00
Lentil Soup
Margherita Pizza (I)$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
San Daniele Pizza (I)$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, & prosciutto.
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Upside Pizza image

 

Upside Pizza

270 W 39th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fuzzy Dunlop Pie$32.00
House Pickled Peppers, Berkshire Pork, Splotched Sauce & Mozzarella - A little kick but nothing to crazy on the spice scale. A truly magnificent slice.
Pepperoni Papi Pie$32.00
Falcowitz Pie$32.00
More about Upside Pizza
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana image

PIZZA

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fettuccine Funghi Porcini$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
Pasta alla Norma$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
Pizza 4 Formaggi$19.00
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, stracchino cheese, basil
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Upside Pizza image

 

Upside Pizza

20 East 40th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sicilian Pepperoni$40.00
Sauce, Sicilian Oregano, Low Moisture Mozzarella, Premium Cupping Pepperoni & Parmigiano Reggiano. Crispy Cheese Crust.
Upside Down Sicilian$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, EVOO, Homemade Sourdough Breadcrumbs, Sicilian Oregano & Parmigiano - Sauce on Top. Crispy Cheese Crust.
Norm's Spicy Vodka Pie$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Vodka Sauce. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano. (A little kick, not too spicy.)
More about Upside Pizza
Williamsburg Pizza - LES image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - LES

277 Broome Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita LG$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
The Brooklyn LG$23.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
Bianco (medium)$19.50
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parsley and parmigiano-reggiano.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - LES
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana image

 

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

438 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta alla Norma$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
Tagliolini Lamb$21.00
Home made spaghetti with braised lamb, served with crambled goat cheese
Fettuccine Funghi Porcini$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Moby’s image

PIZZA

Moby’s

341 Pantigo, East Hampton

Avg 4.5 (4721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whipped Ricotta$17.00
fennel pollen, olive oil, foccacia
Spaghettini Shrimp$27.00
sungold tomatoes, saffron, aleppo pepper, pangratto
Bolognese$28.00
grass-fed beef ragu, parmesan
More about Moby’s
Upside Pizza image

 

Upside Pizza

51 Spring Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fuzzy Dunlop Pie$32.00
Berkshire Pork Sausage & House Pickled Peppers
Pepperoni Pie$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Sicilian Oregano, Pepperoni & Parmigiano Reggiano. Finished with Pecorino Romano.
Norm's Vodka$32.00
More about Upside Pizza
Williamsburg Pizza - UES image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - UES

1617 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita LG$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
House Salad
Romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & oil cured black olives.
Grandma$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - UES
Pizza Collective image

PIZZA

Pizza Collective

2060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Calabrese
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Home-made Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Soppressata.
Parmigiana
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Parmigian Cheese, Basil, Organic Eggs.
Margherita
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Fresh mozzarella cheese.
More about Pizza Collective
Roey's image

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Broccoli Rabe Pizza$19.00
stracciatella, pine nuts, pecorino
Kale & Pecorino Salad$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
More about Roey's
Two Boots EV image

 

Two Boots EV

42 Ave A, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots (3)$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
Sm- Caesar Salad$8.95
Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing
Cheese (18")$20.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
More about Two Boots EV
Rubirosa image

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Classic Pizza$23.00
tomato / mozzarella; our 60 year old New York style family recipe
Large Vodka Pizza$30.00
vodka sauce / fresh mozzarella
Large Classic Pizza$29.00
tomato / mozzarella; our 60 year old New York style family recipe
More about Rubirosa
Lexington Pizza Parlour image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Francese$17.00
Served over linguine in a white wine & lemon sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana Platter$17.00
Served over linguine pomodoro.
NEW YORK STYLE$13.00
The classic thin-crust New York style pizza
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Two Boots WV image

 

Two Boots WV

101 7th Avenue South, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese (10")$9.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Garlic Knots (3)$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
Sm- House Salad$7.95
Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions
More about Two Boots WV
Bono Trattoria image

PIZZA

Bono Trattoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne alla Bolognese$18.00
meat sauce
Calabrese$16.00
Nduja (spicy Calabrese sausage), mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil
Strozzapreti alla Norcina$19.00
sweet sausage, porcini mushrooms & truffle-cream sauce
More about Bono Trattoria
Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tartufo Pizza (I)$21.00
Mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil.
Capricciosa Pizza (I)$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, olives, & artichokes.
Margherita Pizza (I)$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
More about Numero 28 - UES
Company Culture image

 

Company Culture

43 East 43rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Croissant$4.50
Buttery and flakey, but not like your friend who forgets to call.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Cole slaw, pickles, sriracha mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun served with chips
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Always a good idea.
More about Company Culture
Il Corallo Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Capellini Corallo$21.95
Angel hair pasta with mussels, scallops, shrimp and crabmeat in a rich tomato sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese$15.95
Fresh pasta tubes in a classic tomato meat sauce
Taglierini Sorrento$21.95
Fresh, thin black squid ink noodles with shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, clams, fresh chopped tomatoes, parsley, olive oil, white wine and garlic sauce
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Prince Street Pizza - NY image

 

Prince Street Pizza - NY

27 Prince St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Spring$33.50
Secret homemade spicy sauce, with curly cuts pepperoni and fresh mozzarella
Mercer Margarita (Grandma Style)$29.50
Made with fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella and basil
Prince Perfection$30.50
Homemade marinara sauce with pecorino romano cheese and extra virgin olive oil
More about Prince Street Pizza - NY
Song E Napule image

 

Song E Napule

146 W Houston street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nutella Pizza$18.00
Pizza dough with Nutella inside and on the top. The Nutella is imported from Italy.
Margherita
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze Nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Caprese Panuozzo$18.00
Tomatoes, imported buffalo mozzarella, basil, pepper, aurora sauce and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Song E Napule
Serafina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Serafina

95 W Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Champagne Cocktail$16.00
Alla Norcina$24.00
Spaghetti Carbonara$23.00
More about Serafina
Lazzaro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lazzaro

110 Trinity Place, New York

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaiian Slice$5.50
Ham & Pineapple
#5 The Favorite$8.00
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, with Chipotle Mayo Served on a Brioche Bun
Half Chicken & Side$13.00
More about Lazzaro
Leonelli Bakery image

 

Leonelli Bakery

7 E 27th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6inch Cake (6people)$52.00
More about Leonelli Bakery
Cafe Viva image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Viva

2578 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Napoletana$15.95
Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.
More about Cafe Viva
Prova Pizzabar - Times Square image

 

Prova Pizzabar - Times Square

485 7th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Prova Pizzabar - Times Square
Bar314 image

 

Bar314

1260 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bar314
Pennsylvania 6 image

 

Pennsylvania 6

132 West 31st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pennsylvania 6
Rocco's Pizza image

 

Rocco's Pizza

148 8th Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rocco's Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CALZONES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pie Pie Pizza

924 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (655 reviews)
Takeout
More about Pie Pie Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New York

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Curry

Caesar Salad

Dumplings

Cake

Cookies

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston