New York pizza restaurants you'll love
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Lenticchie Soup
|$13.00
Lentil Soup
|Margherita Pizza (I)
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
|San Daniele Pizza (I)
|$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, & prosciutto.
Upside Pizza
270 W 39th St, New York
|Fuzzy Dunlop Pie
|$32.00
House Pickled Peppers, Berkshire Pork, Splotched Sauce & Mozzarella - A little kick but nothing to crazy on the spice scale. A truly magnificent slice.
|Pepperoni Papi Pie
|$32.00
|Falcowitz Pie
|$32.00
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
|Fettuccine Funghi Porcini
|$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
|Pasta alla Norma
|$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
|Pizza 4 Formaggi
|$19.00
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, stracchino cheese, basil
Upside Pizza
20 East 40th Street, New York
|Sicilian Pepperoni
|$40.00
Sauce, Sicilian Oregano, Low Moisture Mozzarella, Premium Cupping Pepperoni & Parmigiano Reggiano. Crispy Cheese Crust.
|Upside Down Sicilian
|$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, EVOO, Homemade Sourdough Breadcrumbs, Sicilian Oregano & Parmigiano - Sauce on Top. Crispy Cheese Crust.
|Norm's Spicy Vodka Pie
|$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Vodka Sauce. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano. (A little kick, not too spicy.)
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
277 Broome Street, New York
|Margherita LG
|$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
|The Brooklyn LG
|$23.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
|Bianco (medium)
|$19.50
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parsley and parmigiano-reggiano.
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
438 3rd Ave, New York
|Pasta alla Norma
|$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
|Tagliolini Lamb
|$21.00
Home made spaghetti with braised lamb, served with crambled goat cheese
|Fettuccine Funghi Porcini
|$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
Moby’s
341 Pantigo, East Hampton
|Whipped Ricotta
|$17.00
fennel pollen, olive oil, foccacia
|Spaghettini Shrimp
|$27.00
sungold tomatoes, saffron, aleppo pepper, pangratto
|Bolognese
|$28.00
grass-fed beef ragu, parmesan
Upside Pizza
51 Spring Street, New York
|Fuzzy Dunlop Pie
|$32.00
Berkshire Pork Sausage & House Pickled Peppers
|Pepperoni Pie
|$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Sicilian Oregano, Pepperoni & Parmigiano Reggiano. Finished with Pecorino Romano.
|Norm's Vodka
|$32.00
Williamsburg Pizza - UES
1617 2nd Avenue, New York
|Margherita LG
|$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
|House Salad
Romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & oil cured black olives.
|Grandma
|$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
Pizza Collective
2060 Broadway, New York
|Calabrese
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Home-made Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Soppressata.
|Parmigiana
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Parmigian Cheese, Basil, Organic Eggs.
|Margherita
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Fresh mozzarella cheese.
Roey's
1 Perry Street, New York
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Broccoli Rabe Pizza
|$19.00
stracciatella, pine nuts, pecorino
|Kale & Pecorino Salad
|$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
Two Boots EV
42 Ave A, New York
|Garlic Knots (3)
|$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
|Sm- Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing
|Cheese (18")
|$20.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|Small Classic Pizza
|$23.00
tomato / mozzarella; our 60 year old New York style family recipe
|Large Vodka Pizza
|$30.00
vodka sauce / fresh mozzarella
|Large Classic Pizza
|$29.00
tomato / mozzarella; our 60 year old New York style family recipe
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Chicken Francese
|$17.00
Served over linguine in a white wine & lemon sauce.
|Chicken Parmigiana Platter
|$17.00
Served over linguine pomodoro.
|NEW YORK STYLE
|$13.00
The classic thin-crust New York style pizza
Two Boots WV
101 7th Avenue South, New York
|Cheese (10")
|$9.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
|Garlic Knots (3)
|$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
|Sm- House Salad
|$7.95
Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions
Bono Trattoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Penne alla Bolognese
|$18.00
meat sauce
|Calabrese
|$16.00
Nduja (spicy Calabrese sausage), mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil
|Strozzapreti alla Norcina
|$19.00
sweet sausage, porcini mushrooms & truffle-cream sauce
Numero 28 - UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Tartufo Pizza (I)
|$21.00
Mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil.
|Capricciosa Pizza (I)
|$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, olives, & artichokes.
|Margherita Pizza (I)
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
Company Culture
43 East 43rd Street, New York
|Croissant
|$4.50
Buttery and flakey, but not like your friend who forgets to call.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Cole slaw, pickles, sriracha mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun served with chips
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
Always a good idea.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Capellini Corallo
|$21.95
Angel hair pasta with mussels, scallops, shrimp and crabmeat in a rich tomato sauce
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$15.95
Fresh pasta tubes in a classic tomato meat sauce
|Taglierini Sorrento
|$21.95
Fresh, thin black squid ink noodles with shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, clams, fresh chopped tomatoes, parsley, olive oil, white wine and garlic sauce
Prince Street Pizza - NY
27 Prince St., New York
|Spicy Spring
|$33.50
Secret homemade spicy sauce, with curly cuts pepperoni and fresh mozzarella
|Mercer Margarita (Grandma Style)
|$29.50
Made with fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella and basil
|Prince Perfection
|$30.50
Homemade marinara sauce with pecorino romano cheese and extra virgin olive oil
Song E Napule
146 W Houston street, New York
|Nutella Pizza
|$18.00
Pizza dough with Nutella inside and on the top. The Nutella is imported from Italy.
|Margherita
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze Nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.
|Caprese Panuozzo
|$18.00
Tomatoes, imported buffalo mozzarella, basil, pepper, aurora sauce and extra virgin olive oil.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Serafina
95 W Broadway, New York
|Champagne Cocktail
|$16.00
|Alla Norcina
|$24.00
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$23.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lazzaro
110 Trinity Place, New York
|Hawaiian Slice
|$5.50
Ham & Pineapple
|#5 The Favorite
|$8.00
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, with Chipotle Mayo Served on a Brioche Bun
|Half Chicken & Side
|$13.00
Leonelli Bakery
7 E 27th St, New York
|6inch Cake (6people)
|$52.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Viva
2578 Broadway, New York
|Small Napoletana
|$15.95
Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.
