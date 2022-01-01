Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York salad spots you'll love

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in New York

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brass Monkey$12.00
BANANA, PEANUT & ALMOND BUTTER, AGAVE, ALMOND MILK, MACA ROOT (N)
Brazilian Blast$12.00
ACAI, BANANA, GOJI BERRIES, LOCAL BERRIES, ALMOND MILK, BD ‘FORBIDDEN FRUIT’ BLEND (N)
The Butchers Burger$18.00
VEGETABLE + BLACK BEAN PATTY | MOZZARELLA | TOMATO | SAUTÉED ONIONS | VEGAN CHIPOTLE MAYO | BBQ | ARUGULA | BRIOCHE | OVEN ROASTED SWEET POTATOES WEDGES (D)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Twentyonegrains image

 

Twentyonegrains

152 W 52nd St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Green Spring$10.90
Bright asparagus, sugar snap peas and green beans sit alongside broccoli leaf, and for crunch: amaranth cracker and almonds. Tossed with a fresh herbs vinaigrette.
Savory Endive$10.90
Peppery arugula, romaine and buckwheat build the base, with juicy grapes, scallions, and radishes added along with a zesty red wine dressing.
Crisp Cauli$10.90
Red cabbage and baby spinach come together to compliment Gomasio salt-roasted cauliflower, toasted oat, and the lemon buttermilk dressing.
More about Twentyonegrains
H&H Bagels - UWS image

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Bacon Eggs & Cheese$7.90
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
Plain Cream Cheese$4.25
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Flavored Cream Cheese$5.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
2233 Broadway image

 

2233 Broadway

2233 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Rio Bird Combo$16.00
Grilled all-natural chicken, avocado, sweet pickles, pickled jalapenos, organic red onion, habanero mayo, sprout bun.
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Teriyaki Bird Combo$15.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, organic baby spinach, pickled red onions, organic cucumber, mango jalapeno teriyaki, garlic aioli, brioche bun.
More about 2233 Broadway
Mozzarella & Vino image

PASTA • SALADS

Mozzarella & Vino

33 W 54th Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wagyu burger$24.00
Wagyu beef burger, all-natural Colorado raised, with local tomatoes and romaine hearts, and roasted fingerling potatoes
Mozzarella and tomatoes panino$18.00
Tuscan rustic bread with buffalo mozzarella, organic tomatoes, basil and olive oil
Vitello tonnato$24.00
Thinly sliced roasted veal eye round with tuna cappers mayonnaise sauce
More about Mozzarella & Vino
Dimes image

SALADS

Dimes

49 Canal Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (877 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Power Bowl$14.00
black bean puree, black rice, kale, avocado, pumpkin seeds, orange & salsa verde
Berry Acai$12.00
strawberry, raspberry, banana, almond milk & nut seed granola
Pozole$16.00
chicken, hominy, oregano salsa verde, watercress & plantain
More about Dimes
Banner pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Calexico

1491 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (1631 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Asado Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken.
Cali-Style Bowl$14.00
Carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, served in a bowl with Chile-cilantro fries, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese and pico de gallo (no rice).
More about Calexico
313 West 57th Street image

 

313 West 57th Street

313 West 57th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 313 West 57th Street
795 Columbus Ave image

 

795 Columbus Ave

795 Columbus Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 795 Columbus Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Village ghost kitchen nyc

307 west 38 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Superior Choice Village Beef Burger$11.50
Organic, grass-fed, antibiotic and hormone free, hand formed patty. Cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle, sautéed onions, signature sauce.
Angus Steak Chili$7.00
Angus Steak Chili With Beans ( Gluten Free) Tomatoes(Tomatoes, Tomato puree, Salt, Citric acid), Angus & Sirloin Beef, Pinto Beans, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Beef Base (Roasted Beef, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Corn Oil, Beef Stock, Dried Whey, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Natural Flavoring), Water, Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Modi Ed Food Starch, Jalapeno Pepper, Spices, Nisin Preparation, Chili Powder (Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder), Lime Juice, Hot Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt) And Cilantro. Contains: Milk.
Lunch Special Beef Burger$15.00
More about Burger Village ghost kitchen nyc
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

1376 Third Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (3182 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

80 Pine Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (880 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Fresh & Co image

 

fresh&co

1381 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
More about fresh&co
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

 

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

225 Liberty Street, New York

No reviews yet
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

 

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

1 New York Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

 

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

11 West 42nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

24 East 17th St., New York

Avg 4.3 (1469 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

18 E 23rd Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1619 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

341 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (751 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

1450 Broadway, New York

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

51 Astor Place, New York

Avg 4.3 (1469 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

100 Park Avenue, New York

Avg 3.6 (165 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

54 Spring Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1539 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

666 3rd Avenue, New York

Avg 3.6 (165 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Wasabi Sushi & Bento - Times Square image

SALADS • SUSHI

Wasabi Sushi & Bento - Times Square

561 7th Ave, New York

Avg 3.6 (566 reviews)
More about Wasabi Sushi & Bento - Times Square
Banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brine

106 8th Ave., New York

Avg 4.5 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MSG with one ( 1 ) side$13.98
Sweet chili dipped, scallion and sweet soy mayo, sesame seeds, and scallions. ( The "Yes there is MSG, no we will not make it without." )
"THE SANDWICH" with one ( 1 ) side$12.89
Signature Pulled chicken, grilled coleslaw, and black pepper aioli on butter grilled brioche WITH ONE ( 1 ) SIDE
ORIGINAL BUTTERMILK$8.89
Crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
More about Brine
Bistro Chat Noir image

 

Bistro Chat Noir

22 E 66th St # 1, New York

No reviews yet
More about Bistro Chat Noir
Avocaderia Chelsea image

 

Avocaderia Chelsea

269 11th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Avocaderia Chelsea
Main pic

 

&pizza

63 Wall Street, New York

No reviews yet
More about &pizza
SKINNYPIZZA image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS

SKINNYPIZZA

225 Liberty St, New York

Avg 3.1 (235 reviews)
More about SKINNYPIZZA

