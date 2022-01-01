New York salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in New York
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Popular items
|Brass Monkey
|$12.00
BANANA, PEANUT & ALMOND BUTTER, AGAVE, ALMOND MILK, MACA ROOT (N)
|Brazilian Blast
|$12.00
ACAI, BANANA, GOJI BERRIES, LOCAL BERRIES, ALMOND MILK, BD ‘FORBIDDEN FRUIT’ BLEND (N)
|The Butchers Burger
|$18.00
VEGETABLE + BLACK BEAN PATTY | MOZZARELLA | TOMATO | SAUTÉED ONIONS | VEGAN CHIPOTLE MAYO | BBQ | ARUGULA | BRIOCHE | OVEN ROASTED SWEET POTATOES WEDGES (D)
Twentyonegrains
152 W 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Green Spring
|$10.90
Bright asparagus, sugar snap peas and green beans sit alongside broccoli leaf, and for crunch: amaranth cracker and almonds. Tossed with a fresh herbs vinaigrette.
|Savory Endive
|$10.90
Peppery arugula, romaine and buckwheat build the base, with juicy grapes, scallions, and radishes added along with a zesty red wine dressing.
|Crisp Cauli
|$10.90
Red cabbage and baby spinach come together to compliment Gomasio salt-roasted cauliflower, toasted oat, and the lemon buttermilk dressing.
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Popular items
|Classic Bacon Eggs & Cheese
|$7.90
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Plain Cream Cheese
|$4.25
On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Flavored Cream Cheese
|$5.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
2233 Broadway
2233 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|The Rio Bird Combo
|$16.00
Grilled all-natural chicken, avocado, sweet pickles, pickled jalapenos, organic red onion, habanero mayo, sprout bun.
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
|Teriyaki Bird Combo
|$15.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, organic baby spinach, pickled red onions, organic cucumber, mango jalapeno teriyaki, garlic aioli, brioche bun.
PASTA • SALADS
Mozzarella & Vino
33 W 54th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Wagyu burger
|$24.00
Wagyu beef burger, all-natural Colorado raised, with local tomatoes and romaine hearts, and roasted fingerling potatoes
|Mozzarella and tomatoes panino
|$18.00
Tuscan rustic bread with buffalo mozzarella, organic tomatoes, basil and olive oil
|Vitello tonnato
|$24.00
Thinly sliced roasted veal eye round with tuna cappers mayonnaise sauce
SALADS
Dimes
49 Canal Street, New York
|Popular items
|Power Bowl
|$14.00
black bean puree, black rice, kale, avocado, pumpkin seeds, orange & salsa verde
|Berry Acai
|$12.00
strawberry, raspberry, banana, almond milk & nut seed granola
|Pozole
|$16.00
chicken, hominy, oregano salsa verde, watercress & plantain
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Calexico
1491 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Pollo Asado Quesadilla
|$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken.
|Cali-Style Bowl
|$14.00
Carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, served in a bowl with Chile-cilantro fries, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese and pico de gallo (no rice).
313 West 57th Street
313 West 57th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
795 Columbus Ave
795 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Burger Village ghost kitchen nyc
307 west 38 Street, New York
|Popular items
|Superior Choice Village Beef Burger
|$11.50
Organic, grass-fed, antibiotic and hormone free, hand formed patty. Cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle, sautéed onions, signature sauce.
|Angus Steak Chili
|$7.00
Angus Steak Chili With Beans ( Gluten Free) Tomatoes(Tomatoes, Tomato puree, Salt, Citric acid), Angus & Sirloin Beef, Pinto Beans, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Beef Base (Roasted Beef, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Corn Oil, Beef Stock, Dried Whey, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Natural Flavoring), Water, Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Modi Ed Food Starch, Jalapeno Pepper, Spices, Nisin Preparation, Chili Powder (Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder), Lime Juice, Hot Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt) And Cilantro. Contains: Milk.
|Lunch Special Beef Burger
|$15.00
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
1376 Third Ave, New York
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
80 Pine Street, New York
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
24 East 17th St., New York
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
18 E 23rd Street, New York
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
341 Amsterdam Ave, New York
SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
1450 Broadway, New York
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
51 Astor Place, New York
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
100 Park Avenue, New York
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
54 Spring Street, New York
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
666 3rd Avenue, New York
SALADS • SUSHI
Wasabi Sushi & Bento - Times Square
561 7th Ave, New York
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brine
106 8th Ave., New York
|Popular items
|MSG with one ( 1 ) side
|$13.98
Sweet chili dipped, scallion and sweet soy mayo, sesame seeds, and scallions. ( The "Yes there is MSG, no we will not make it without." )
|"THE SANDWICH" with one ( 1 ) side
|$12.89
Signature Pulled chicken, grilled coleslaw, and black pepper aioli on butter grilled brioche WITH ONE ( 1 ) SIDE
|ORIGINAL BUTTERMILK
|$8.89
Crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
Bistro Chat Noir
22 E 66th St # 1, New York
Avocaderia Chelsea
269 11th Avenue, New York
&pizza
63 Wall Street, New York
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS
SKINNYPIZZA
225 Liberty St, New York
- 2