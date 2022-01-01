New York seafood restaurants you'll love
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
|Santa Fe Quesadilla
|$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
|Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer
|$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Rosemary's East
350 1st Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Arugula Parmigiano
|$13.00
garden herbs, lemon, extra virgin olive oil
|Margherita
|$17.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Margherita Burrata
|$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, burrata, basil
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
371 west 46st, New York
|Popular items
|Jazzy Pasta
|$20.00
Penne pasta in a creamy sauce with basil, red, yellow and green peppers, carrots and Parmesan cheese. Add Chicken, shown ($4), Shrimp (+10), Salmon (+12), or Lobster (+20)
|Sweet Plantains
|$6.00
Crispy and slightly caramelized
|Empanadas
|$10.00
Veggie, Chicken, Shrimp (+2) or Codfish. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce
Tacos Güey
37 w 19th street, New York
|Popular items
|Little Gem Lettuce
|$14.00
avocado dressing, pickled onions
|Carnitas
|$15.00
salsa cruda verde
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
salsa roja
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Brown Sugar Restaurant
5060 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Empanadas
|$9.00
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.00
|Guacamole & Corn Tortilla
|$9.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Popular items
|Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can
|$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
|Crispy Squid
|$13.00
saffron aioli, lemon
|Seamore's Burger
|$20.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
168 West 4th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
|Quesadillla
|$10.00
toasted flour tortilla filled
with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.
|Steak Taco
|$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Los Mariscos
409 W 15th, New York
|Popular items
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.25
Battered Shrimp Taco
|Fish Taco
|$3.95
Battered Fish Taco
|Enchilado Taco
|$5.25
Spicy Shrimp
SEAFOOD
Ed's Lobster Bar
155 Grand St, New York
|Popular items
|New England Clam Chowder
|$12.00
Smoked Bacon
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$24.00
Served with Fries
|Basic Burger
|$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Add Cheese and Bacon. Served with Fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
NERAI
55 E 54th St, New York
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$36.00
pan seared Faroe Island salmon served over spinach rice
|Organic Chicken Platter
|$29.00
served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita
|Greek Salad
|$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
Ikebana Zen
401 w 53rd street, New York
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura
|$12.00
4 pieces Cut Into 8
|Valentine's Roll
|$19.50
With Pink Soybean Paper, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, spicy tuna, Massago, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce
|Yellowtail Special
|$18.50
Yellowtail Cucumber, Green Bell Pepper, spicy yellowtail, Tempura Flakes, Serrano Pepper
SEAFOOD
Fish Cheeks
55 BOND STREET, New York
|Popular items
|Crab Fried Rice to go
|$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jjm seafood and prik nam pla.
|Green Curry to go
|$23.00
Vegan. Thai basil, red finger chili, roasted seasonal vegetables served with jasmine rice. Moderately spicy.
|Corn Salad to go
|$12.00
Vegan. Steamed corn, cherry tomato, long beans, garlic, lime, Thai bird's eye chili. Moderately spicy.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack
303 W 116th St, New York
|Popular items
|JOHNNY CAKES + HONEY BUTTER
|$4.00
homemade bread + honey butter
|WARM BOWL SALMON + BROCCOLI
|$16.00
broiled salmon + durty rice + broccoli + sauce
|CRAB LEGS W/ SHRIMP STEAMPOT $36.74
|$36.74
1 lb. snow crab legs with 1/2 lb. Peel + Eat shrimp + potatoes + signature sauce
Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill
633 Third Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Seafood Cobb
|$35.00
lobster, crabmeat, shrimp, avocado, blue cheese, boiled egg, bacon, scallions, tomato, buttermilk ranch dressing served on the side
|New England Clam Chowder
|$15.00
freshly shucked clams, bacon, potato, cream
|Simply Prepared Organic Salmon
|$37.00
broccoli rabe, roasted fingerling potatoes, butternut squash, sage brown butter beurre blanc
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
|$17.90
with pecorino cheese & black pepper
|Malloreddos alla Campidanese
|$16.90
in hearty tomato & sweet sausage sauce
|Branzino
|$24.90
Grilled Mediterranean branzino fillet served with sauteed broccoli rabe & mashed potatoes
Red Paper Clip
120 Christopher St., New York
|Popular items
|OG Pork Belly Bao (2)
|$8.00
peanut / cilantro / suan cai
(Allergens: sesame, dairy, gluten, alliums)
|Oaxaca Forever
|$16.00
mezcal / pomegranate / ginger
|Smoked Brisket Bao (2)
|$8.00
scallion / hoisin / tsai tsai
(Allergens: soybean, gluten, alliums, nightshades)
SEAFOOD
Sabai Thai
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Popular items
|Homemade Curry Puff
|$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
|Gan Kiew Waan
green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, eggplant, jalapenos
|Som Tam
|$13.00
green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, lime dressing, peanuts
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|New England Clam Chowder
|$14.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
|Tuna Poke
|$21.00
ponzu, peanut, avocado, cabbage, white corn tortillas chips
Seamore's
390 Broome S, New Yor
|Popular items
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Fish & Chips
|$24.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
|Seamore's Burger
|$20.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Lobster Place
448 W 16th St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Spicy yellowfin tuna, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
|Lobster Roll - Connecticut
|$18.50
Fresh claw and tail meat basted in warm butter w/ fresh chives on a buttered split-top bun
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Soup
|$13.00
cauliflower puree, chive gremolata, crispy fried oyster (gf, n)
|Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos
|$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
|Calabresi Fusilli with Jonah Crab
|$31.00
lemon, shredded brussel sprouts, thai basil, ricotta salata, calabrian chili
The Hudson
348 Dyckman St, New York
|Popular items
|AWARD WINNING RIBS
|$26.00
Smoked for 8 hours in our Vintage Ole Hickory Smoker. Choose St Louis Style Wet or Memphis Style Dry. Comes with 1 side.
|Regular- Piña
|$14.00
|Marg-Reg
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Clam
420 Hudson St, New York
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Clams
|$28.00
Spicy tomato sauce, arugula
|Za'atar Roasted Carrots
|$12.00
Pickled onions, crumbled feta
|Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo
|$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
SEAFOOD
Scampi
30 W 18th St, New York
|Popular items
|SHORT HILLS Thanksgiving Dinner PICK UP WED NOV 24TH 12PM TO 5PM
|$250.00
Dinner for 4-
Little Gem Salad
Delicata Burrata Hot Honey,
Brioche & Italian Sausage Stuffing
Brussels Sprouts - Pancetta Vinaigrette
Baked Potato Casserole
White Bolognese Lasagna
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
|MANHATTAN Thanksgiving Dinner Package PICK UP WED NOV 24TH 12PM TO 5PM
|$250.00
Dinner for 4-
Little Gem Salad
Delicata Burrata Hot Honey,
Brioche & Italian Sausage Stuffing
Brussels Sprouts - Pancetta Vinaigrette
Baked Potato Casserole
White Bolognese Lasagna
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
Flex Mussels - Downtown
154 WEST 13TH STREET, New York
|Popular items
|Thai
|$29.50
Grand Banks
Pier 25, New York
|Popular items
|French Fries (to go item)
|$8.50
Galley french fries with seaweed salt, sage aïoli and spiced ketchup
