New York seafood restaurants you'll love

Santa Fe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Santa Fe Quesadilla$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
Rosemary's East image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary's East

350 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arugula Parmigiano$13.00
garden herbs, lemon, extra virgin olive oil
Margherita$17.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Margherita Burrata$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, burrata, basil
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine image

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jazzy Pasta$20.00
Penne pasta in a creamy sauce with basil, red, yellow and green peppers, carrots and Parmesan cheese. Add Chicken, shown ($4), Shrimp (+10), Salmon (+12), or Lobster (+20)
Sweet Plantains$6.00
Crispy and slightly caramelized
Empanadas$10.00
Veggie, Chicken, Shrimp (+2) or Codfish. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce
Tacos Güey image

 

Tacos Güey

37 w 19th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Little Gem Lettuce$14.00
avocado dressing, pickled onions
Carnitas$15.00
salsa cruda verde
Carne Asada$16.00
salsa roja
Brown Sugar Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Brown Sugar Restaurant

5060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Empanadas$9.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Guacamole & Corn Tortilla$9.00
Seamore's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
Crispy Squid$13.00
saffron aioli, lemon
Seamore's Burger$20.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco image

 

Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco

168 West 4th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
Quesadillla$10.00
toasted flour tortilla filled
with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.
Steak Taco$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
Los Mariscos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Battered Shrimp Taco
Fish Taco$3.95
Battered Fish Taco
Enchilado Taco$5.25
Spicy Shrimp
Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New England Clam Chowder$12.00
Smoked Bacon
Lobster Grilled Cheese$24.00
Served with Fries
Basic Burger$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Add Cheese and Bacon. Served with Fries
NERAI image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

NERAI

55 E 54th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon$36.00
pan seared Faroe Island salmon served over spinach rice
Organic Chicken Platter$29.00
served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita
Greek Salad$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
Ikebana Zen image

 

Ikebana Zen

401 w 53rd street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura$12.00
4 pieces Cut Into 8
Valentine's Roll$19.50
With Pink Soybean Paper, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, spicy tuna, Massago, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce
Yellowtail Special$18.50
Yellowtail Cucumber, Green Bell Pepper, spicy yellowtail, Tempura Flakes, Serrano Pepper
Fish Cheeks image

SEAFOOD

Fish Cheeks

55 BOND STREET, New York

Avg 4.7 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Fried Rice to go$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jjm seafood and prik nam pla.
Green Curry to go$23.00
Vegan. Thai basil, red finger chili, roasted seasonal vegetables served with jasmine rice. Moderately spicy.
Corn Salad to go$12.00
Vegan. Steamed corn, cherry tomato, long beans, garlic, lime, Thai bird's eye chili. Moderately spicy.
LoLo's Seafood Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
JOHNNY CAKES + HONEY BUTTER$4.00
homemade bread + honey butter
WARM BOWL SALMON + BROCCOLI$16.00
broiled salmon + durty rice + broccoli + sauce
CRAB LEGS W/ SHRIMP STEAMPOT $36.74$36.74
1 lb. snow crab legs with 1/2 lb. Peel + Eat shrimp + potatoes + signature sauce
Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill image

 

Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill

633 Third Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Cobb$35.00
lobster, crabmeat, shrimp, avocado, blue cheese, boiled egg, bacon, scallions, tomato, buttermilk ranch dressing served on the side
New England Clam Chowder$15.00
freshly shucked clams, bacon, potato, cream
Simply Prepared Organic Salmon$37.00
broccoli rabe, roasted fingerling potatoes, butternut squash, sage brown butter beurre blanc
Arco Cafe image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$17.90
with pecorino cheese & black pepper
Malloreddos alla Campidanese$16.90
in hearty tomato & sweet sausage sauce
Branzino$24.90
Grilled Mediterranean branzino fillet served with sauteed broccoli rabe & mashed potatoes
Red Paper Clip image

 

Red Paper Clip

120 Christopher St., New York

Avg 4.3 (148 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Pork Belly Bao (2)$8.00
peanut / cilantro / suan cai
(Allergens: sesame, dairy, gluten, alliums)
Oaxaca Forever$16.00
mezcal / pomegranate / ginger
Smoked Brisket Bao (2)$8.00
scallion / hoisin / tsai tsai
(Allergens: soybean, gluten, alliums, nightshades)
Sabai Thai image

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Homemade Curry Puff$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
Gan Kiew Waan
green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, eggplant, jalapenos
Som Tam$13.00
green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, lime dressing, peanuts
Seamore's image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
New England Clam Chowder$14.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
Tuna Poke$21.00
ponzu, peanut, avocado, cabbage, white corn tortillas chips
Seamore's image

 

Seamore's

390 Broome S, New Yor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Fish & Chips$24.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
Seamore's Burger$20.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
Lobster Place image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Lobster Place

448 W 16th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy yellowfin tuna, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
Salmon, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Lobster Roll - Connecticut$18.50
Fresh claw and tail meat basted in warm butter w/ fresh chives on a buttered split-top bun
Crave Fishbar - Midtown image

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cauliflower Soup$13.00
cauliflower puree, chive gremolata, crispy fried oyster (gf, n)
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
Calabresi Fusilli with Jonah Crab$31.00
lemon, shredded brussel sprouts, thai basil, ricotta salata, calabrian chili
The Hudson image

 

The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
AWARD WINNING RIBS$26.00
Smoked for 8 hours in our Vintage Ole Hickory Smoker. Choose St Louis Style Wet or Memphis Style Dry. Comes with 1 side.
Regular- Piña$14.00
Marg-Reg$14.00
The Clam image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Clam

420 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spaghetti & Clams$28.00
Spicy tomato sauce, arugula
Za'atar Roasted Carrots$12.00
Pickled onions, crumbled feta
Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
Scampi image

SEAFOOD

Scampi

30 W 18th St, New York

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHORT HILLS Thanksgiving Dinner PICK UP WED NOV 24TH 12PM TO 5PM$250.00
Dinner for 4-
Little Gem Salad
Delicata Burrata Hot Honey,
Brioche & Italian Sausage Stuffing
Brussels Sprouts - Pancetta Vinaigrette
Baked Potato Casserole
White Bolognese Lasagna
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
MANHATTAN Thanksgiving Dinner Package PICK UP WED NOV 24TH 12PM TO 5PM$250.00
Dinner for 4-
Little Gem Salad
Delicata Burrata Hot Honey,
Brioche & Italian Sausage Stuffing
Brussels Sprouts - Pancetta Vinaigrette
Baked Potato Casserole
White Bolognese Lasagna
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
Flex Mussels - Downtown image

 

Flex Mussels - Downtown

154 WEST 13TH STREET, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai$29.50
Grand Banks image

 

Grand Banks

Pier 25, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries (to go item)$8.50
Galley french fries with seaweed salt, sage aïoli and spiced ketchup
Wicked Jane image

SEAFOOD

Wicked Jane

15 W 8th, New York

Avg 5 (35 reviews)
Takeout
El Carnival image

 

El Carnival

40 Avenue B, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Drift In image

 

Drift In

389 West St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chola image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Chola

232 E 58th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
Takeout
