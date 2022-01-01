New York sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in New York
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|4 Mixed Roll Box ( 2 Premium Roll + 2 Basic Roll)
|$26.95
You can mix match with Premium roll and Basic Roll. Choose 4 different roll + Choice of Salad
|Make Your Own Sushi / Roll Mix Box
|$21.00
Save $2. Choice of 1 Roll + 4 Nigiri Sushi + Choice of Salad
|Steamed PORK Dumpling
|$8.95
Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
DOMODOMO NYC
138-140 W Houston St, New York
|SUSHI & HANDROLL DELUXE SET FOR TWO
|$55.00
12 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Salmon Sashimi, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad, Rock Shrimp Tempura.
|MISO BLACK COD SET
|$26.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Potato Croquettes, Cabbage Salad
|KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET
|$19.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad
Go! Go! Curry!
144 West 19th Street, New York
|App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)
|$7.95
Fried chicken dumpling, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
|Home Run Pork Curry
|$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Grand Slam
|$34.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Kumi
124 West 57th Street, New York
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
|Lemonade
12oz Bottle
|Pepsi
|$3.50
HALL | o.d.o
17 W 20th St, New York
|Crispy Soft-shell Crab Sandwich
|$13.00
Soft-shell crab and bisque sauce, cabbage, tomato, lettuce - Sauce contains shell-fish
|HALL Double Patty Burger
|$12.00
Beef Patty glazed with Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
|HALL Single Burger
|$7.00
Wagyu Beef patty glazed with Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
Go! Go! Curry!
567 W. 125th Street, New York
|Home Run Pork Curry
|$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Pork Katsu (1 pc.)
|$5.95
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
|Grand Slam
|$34.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Go! Go! Curry!
235 East 53rd Street, New York
|Grand Slam
|$34.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Coke (Can)
|$2.00
Can of coca-cola
Go! Go! Curry!
273 West 38th Street, New York
|Tartar Sauce
|$0.50
1oz. of Tartar Sauce
|App Fried Gyoza Veggie (5pc)
|$7.95
Fried veggie dumpling, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
SUSHI
Sushi Nonaka
410 Amsterdam Ave, New york
|Kuro Edamame
|$8.00
Black Edamame
|Cucumber
|$7.00
Sesame oil with sea salt
|Omakase
|$93.00
Ikebana Zen
401 w 53rd street, New York
|Shrimp Tempura
|$12.00
4 pieces Cut Into 8
|Valentine's Roll
|$19.50
With Pink Soybean Paper, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, spicy tuna, Massago, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce
|Yellowtail Special
|$18.50
Yellowtail Cucumber, Green Bell Pepper, spicy yellowtail, Tempura Flakes, Serrano Pepper
SASHIMI • SUSHI
Sushi Azabu
428 GREENWICH STREET, New York
|Nigiri Omakase Delivery
|$140.00
15 pieces of nigiri, Miso soup and edamame
|Negitorotaku maki
|$21.00
fatty tuna, scallion, & pickled radish
|Botan ebi
|$9.00
sweet shrimp
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|BAO SLIDER
|$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)
|THE SUSHI BOX
|$40.00
Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice
|GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER
|$14.25
red pepper, sesame, sweet chili (Contains Soy)
Go! Go! Curry!
231 Thompson Street, New York City
|Shrimp (1 pc.)
|$3.45
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
|Tofu Katsu Curry
|$16.95
Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
|Home Run Pork Curry
|$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Sush1
555 6th Ave, New York
|SALMON AVOCADO
|$1.25
1 piece
|YELLOWTAIL SUSHI
|$1.25
1 piece
|TUNA SUSHI
|$1.25
1 piece
Tsukimi
228 E 10th St, New York
|Unagi Donburi
|$35.00
Binchotan grilled freshwater eel over rice
(no substitutions or special requests at this time)
|Four Course Dinner (for 1 person)
|$85.00
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Japanese Sea Bass
Dry Aged Duck Breast
Peach Parfait
*Complimentary Wagashi with Tea
(no substitutions or special requests at this time)
|Wagyu Donburi
|$85.00
Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef striploin with Jidori egg over rice (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Nami Nori
33 Carmine St, New York
|signature set
|$28.00
- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - spicy sea bass - cucumber black sesame
|spicy tuna crispy rice
|$14.00
|crispy calamari
|$12.00
Go! Go! Curry!
12 John Street, New York City
|Tonkatsu Sauce
|$0.50
Sweet Japanese Barbecue Sauce. A Go! Go! Curry! Exclusive!
|App- Shrimp Tempura (2pc)
|$5.95
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
SUSHI
Maki Kosaka
55 West 19th St., New York
|Makimono Set
|$53.00
(2pc Onigiri, 3pc Grab sushi, 5pc Futomaki)
Onigiri- (Toro scallion takuan) (Aburi scallop w/ nori)
Grab sushi-(salmon & avocado with yuzu miso) (Yellowtail w/ Jalapeno miso) (Fried Chilean Sea bass)
Futomaki- (Cucumber, Takuan, Gobo, Shiso, Kampyo, Orange tobiko)
|Sushi Roll Set B - Nori Outside Sushi Roll
|$30.00
Bluefin toro scallion, Spicy salmon, Snow crab, Sea scallop
|Ebi shinjo
|$15.00
Shrimp fish ball with Crispy Rice
SUSHI
Nakaji
48 Bowery, New York
|Sushi & Sashimi Omakase
|$138.00
Chef's Selection - Assorted sashimi, 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki
|Sushi Omakase
|$98.00
Chef's Selection - 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki
|Sushi Omakase
|$108.00
Chef's Selection - 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Salmon Mille-Feuille Roll
|$19.00
Layered spicy salmon, seared salmon, avocado, jalapeno and sushi rice. Topped with tobiko and eel sauce and spicy mayo.
|Toku-Jo Sushi
|$41.00
Deluxe assortment of nine piece sushi and one roll from basic roll list
|Misoshiru
|$6.00
Made with house blend miso paste
The Hudson
348 Dyckman St, New York
|AWARD WINNING RIBS
|$26.00
Smoked for 8 hours in our Vintage Ole Hickory Smoker. Choose St Louis Style Wet or Memphis Style Dry. Comes with 1 side.
|Regular- Piña
|$14.00
|Marg-Reg
|$14.00
Temakase
157 second avenue, new york
|Pick and Roll - LARGE BOX
|$27.00
Toro, Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Truffle Blue Crab, Spicy Scallop 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.
|Standard DIY Box
|$59.95
STANDARD DIY BOX INCLUDES: Toro, Salmon, Truffle Blue Crab, Yellowtail, Spicy Scallop. Each DIY Box makes at least 10 handrolls and feed up to 2-3 people!
|Catch of the Bay - Large BOX
|$30.00
Toro, Lobster, Truffle Blue Crab, Spicy Scallop, Yellowtail Scallion, Toro Taku 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.
Bondi Sushi
75 Kenmare Street, New York
|Spicy Tuna
|$12.00
8 Pieces
|Hotbox
|$23.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Spicy Blue Crab
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Tuna
|Spicy Mayo
|$1.50
Housemade Spicy Mayo
Bondi Sushi
275 Greenwich St, New York
|Spicy Tuna
|$12.00
8 Pieces
|Truffle Avocado
|$10.00
8 Pieces
**Vegan**
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$24.00
Seasoned rice with your choice of protein (1), veggies (3), toppings (2), and sauces (1)!
SakaMai
157 Ludlow Street, New York
|Uni Mazemen
|$35.00
sea urchin, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, wagyu reduction
|Crispy Octopus
|$22.00
togarashi lemon aioli, shiokombu, lemon oil
|Egg On Egg On Egg
|$28.00
sea urchin, kaluga caviar, scrambled egg
Bondi Sushi
246 5th Avenue, NY
|Spicy Blue Crab
|$12.00
8 Pieces
|Edamame
|$7.00
**Vegan**
|Spicy Tuna
|$12.00
8 Pieces
Bondi Sushi
1140 3rd Avenue, New York
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$24.00
Seasoned rice with your choice of protein (1), veggies (3), toppings (2), and sauces (1)!
|Salmon Crispy Rice
|$12.00
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
|Spicy Blue Crab
|$12.00
8 Pieces