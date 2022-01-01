New York sushi restaurants you'll love

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

Must-try sushi restaurants in New York

Sushi & Co image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Mixed Roll Box ( 2 Premium Roll + 2 Basic Roll)$26.95
You can mix match with Premium roll and Basic Roll. Choose 4 different roll + Choice of Salad
Make Your Own Sushi / Roll Mix Box$21.00
Save $2. Choice of 1 Roll + 4 Nigiri Sushi + Choice of Salad
Steamed PORK Dumpling$8.95
Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
More about Sushi & Co
DOMODOMO NYC image

 

DOMODOMO NYC

138-140 W Houston St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SUSHI & HANDROLL DELUXE SET FOR TWO$55.00
12 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Salmon Sashimi, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad, Rock Shrimp Tempura.
MISO BLACK COD SET$26.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Potato Croquettes, Cabbage Salad
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET$19.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad
More about DOMODOMO NYC
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

144 West 19th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)$7.95
Fried chicken dumpling, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
Home Run Pork Curry$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Grand Slam$34.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Main pic

 

Kumi

124 West 57th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Lemonade
12oz Bottle
Pepsi$3.50
More about Kumi
HALL | o.d.o image

 

HALL | o.d.o

17 W 20th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Soft-shell Crab Sandwich$13.00
Soft-shell crab and bisque sauce, cabbage, tomato, lettuce - Sauce contains shell-fish
HALL Double Patty Burger$12.00
Beef Patty glazed with  Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
HALL Single Burger$7.00
Wagyu Beef patty glazed with Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
More about HALL | o.d.o
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

567 W. 125th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Home Run Pork Curry$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Pork Katsu (1 pc.)$5.95
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
Grand Slam$34.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

235 East 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grand Slam$34.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Pork Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Coke (Can)$2.00
Can of coca-cola
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

273 West 38th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tartar Sauce$0.50
1oz. of Tartar Sauce
App Fried Gyoza Veggie (5pc)$7.95
Fried veggie dumpling, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
Pork Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kuro Edamame$8.00
Black Edamame
Cucumber$7.00
Sesame oil with sea salt
Omakase$93.00
More about Sushi Nonaka
Ikebana Zen image

 

Ikebana Zen

401 w 53rd street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura$12.00
4 pieces Cut Into 8
Valentine's Roll$19.50
With Pink Soybean Paper, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, spicy tuna, Massago, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce
Yellowtail Special$18.50
Yellowtail Cucumber, Green Bell Pepper, spicy yellowtail, Tempura Flakes, Serrano Pepper
More about Ikebana Zen
Sushi Azabu image

SASHIMI • SUSHI

Sushi Azabu

428 GREENWICH STREET, New York

Avg 4.2 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nigiri Omakase Delivery$140.00
15 pieces of nigiri, Miso soup and edamame
Negitorotaku maki$21.00
fatty tuna, scallion, & pickled radish
Botan ebi$9.00
sweet shrimp
More about Sushi Azabu
PLANTA Queen image

 

PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BAO SLIDER$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)
THE SUSHI BOX$40.00
Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice
GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER$14.25
red pepper, sesame, sweet chili (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

231 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp (1 pc.)$3.45
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Tofu Katsu Curry$16.95
Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
Home Run Pork Curry$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Sush1 image

 

Sush1

555 6th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SALMON AVOCADO$1.25
1 piece
YELLOWTAIL SUSHI$1.25
1 piece
TUNA SUSHI$1.25
1 piece
More about Sush1
Tsukimi image

 

Tsukimi

228 E 10th St, New York

Avg 4.9 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Unagi Donburi$35.00
Binchotan grilled freshwater eel over rice
(no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Four Course Dinner (for 1 person)$85.00
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Japanese Sea Bass
Dry Aged Duck Breast
Peach Parfait
*Complimentary Wagashi with Tea
(no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Wagyu Donburi$85.00
Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef striploin with Jidori egg over rice (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
More about Tsukimi
Nami Nori image

 

Nami Nori

33 Carmine St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
signature set$28.00
- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - spicy sea bass - cucumber black sesame
spicy tuna crispy rice$14.00
crispy calamari$12.00
More about Nami Nori
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

12 John Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tonkatsu Sauce$0.50
Sweet Japanese Barbecue Sauce. A Go! Go! Curry! Exclusive!
App- Shrimp Tempura (2pc)$5.95
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Pork Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Maki Kosaka image

SUSHI

Maki Kosaka

55 West 19th St., New York

Avg 4.6 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Makimono Set$53.00
(2pc Onigiri, 3pc Grab sushi, 5pc Futomaki)
Onigiri- (Toro scallion takuan) (Aburi scallop w/ nori)
Grab sushi-(salmon & avocado with yuzu miso) (Yellowtail w/ Jalapeno miso) (Fried Chilean Sea bass)
Futomaki- (Cucumber, Takuan, Gobo, Shiso, Kampyo, Orange tobiko)
Sushi Roll Set B - Nori Outside Sushi Roll$30.00
Bluefin toro scallion, Spicy salmon, Snow crab, Sea scallop
Ebi shinjo$15.00
Shrimp fish ball with Crispy Rice
More about Maki Kosaka
Nakaji image

SUSHI

Nakaji

48 Bowery, New York

Avg 5 (425 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sushi & Sashimi Omakase$138.00
Chef's Selection - Assorted sashimi, 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki
Sushi Omakase$98.00
Chef's Selection - 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki
Sushi Omakase$108.00
Chef's Selection - 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki
More about Nakaji
Nare Sushi image

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Mille-Feuille Roll$19.00
Layered spicy salmon, seared salmon, avocado, jalapeno and sushi rice. Topped with tobiko and eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Toku-Jo Sushi$41.00
Deluxe assortment of nine piece sushi and one roll from basic roll list
Misoshiru$6.00
Made with house blend miso paste
More about Nare Sushi
The Hudson image

 

The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
AWARD WINNING RIBS$26.00
Smoked for 8 hours in our Vintage Ole Hickory Smoker. Choose St Louis Style Wet or Memphis Style Dry. Comes with 1 side.
Regular- Piña$14.00
Marg-Reg$14.00
More about The Hudson
Bar Moga image

 

Bar Moga

128 West Houston Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1653 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Moga
Norikoh - Izakaya Bar image

 

Norikoh - Izakaya Bar

43 west 24th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Norikoh - Izakaya Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Yaso Tangbao - Midtown East

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Yaso Tangbao - Midtown East
Consumer pic

 

Temakase

157 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pick and Roll - LARGE BOX$27.00
Toro, Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Truffle Blue Crab, Spicy Scallop 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.
Standard DIY Box$59.95
STANDARD DIY BOX INCLUDES: Toro, Salmon, Truffle Blue Crab, Yellowtail, Spicy Scallop. Each DIY Box makes at least 10 handrolls and feed up to 2-3 people!
Catch of the Bay - Large BOX$30.00
Toro, Lobster, Truffle Blue Crab, Spicy Scallop, Yellowtail Scallion, Toro Taku 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.
More about Temakase
Bondi Sushi image

 

Bondi Sushi

75 Kenmare Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tuna$12.00
8 Pieces
Hotbox$23.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Spicy Blue Crab
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Mayo$1.50
Housemade Spicy Mayo
More about Bondi Sushi
Bondi Sushi image

 

Bondi Sushi

275 Greenwich St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tuna$12.00
8 Pieces
Truffle Avocado$10.00
8 Pieces
**Vegan**
Build Your Own Bowl$24.00
Seasoned rice with your choice of protein (1), veggies (3), toppings (2), and sauces (1)!
More about Bondi Sushi
SakaMai image

 

SakaMai

157 Ludlow Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Uni Mazemen$35.00
sea urchin, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, wagyu reduction
Crispy Octopus$22.00
togarashi lemon aioli, shiokombu, lemon oil
Egg On Egg On Egg$28.00
sea urchin, kaluga caviar, scrambled egg
More about SakaMai
Bondi Sushi image

 

Bondi Sushi

246 5th Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Blue Crab$12.00
8 Pieces
Edamame$7.00
**Vegan**
Spicy Tuna$12.00
8 Pieces
More about Bondi Sushi
Bondi Sushi image

 

Bondi Sushi

1140 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl$24.00
Seasoned rice with your choice of protein (1), veggies (3), toppings (2), and sauces (1)!
Salmon Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
Spicy Blue Crab$12.00
8 Pieces
More about Bondi Sushi

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New York

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Curry

Caesar Salad

Dumplings

Cake

Cookies

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston