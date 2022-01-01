Chelsea restaurants you'll love
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Popular items
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$1.25
A family tradition…chewy sugar cookie dusted with cinnamon sugar.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
|Choco/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • PAELLA
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea
259 w. 19th street, New York
|Popular items
|Socarrat.
|$29.00
|Carne.
|$29.00
|Flan.
|$9.00
Portale Restaurant
126 West 18th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Crudo di Tonno
|$26.00
yellowfin tuna tartare, cucumber, radish, calabrian chili, citrus emulsion
|Polpette
|$19.00
rioctta meatballs, pomodoro, parmigiano, fonduta, grilled bread
|Torta Di Olio
|$14.00
olive oil cake, cherry compote,
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Los Mariscos
409 W 15th, New York
|Popular items
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.25
Battered Shrimp Taco
|Fish Taco
|$3.95
Battered Fish Taco
|Enchilado Taco
|$5.25
Spicy Shrimp
North Miznon
161 W 72nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Restaurant Week: Pita + Vegetable
|$20.21
Choose 1 pita and 1 vegetable side
|Wild Mushroom Hummus
|$22.00
Silky hummus topped with mixed wild mushrooms and scallions
|Lamb Kebab
|$34.00
With homemade focaccia and fresh cut Mediterranean vegetables
Go! Go! Curry!
144 West 19th Street, New York
|Popular items
|App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)
|$7.95
Fried chicken dumpling, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
|Home Run Pork Curry
|$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Grand Slam
|$34.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Tír Na Nóg
254 W 31st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Coke
|$2.50
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
|Lamb Shank
|$28.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Chelsea
246 W 18th St, New York
|Popular items
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Fonda Chelsea
189 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$23.95
Pulled chicken filled tortillas, creamy tomatillo sauce, baked with chihuahua and Oaxaca cheeses.
|Ensalada De Aguacate Y Zanahorias
|$11.95
Avocados, roasted carrots, toasted pecans and soft goat cheese, sprouts and bibb lettuce drizzled with a lime mustard vinaigrette.
|Guacamole
|$15.95
Made to order, served with hand pressed tortillas, chips and pasilla de Oaxaca salsa.
Cafeteria
119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|California Cobb
|$16.00
avocado, blue cheese, smoked bacon, market greens, grape tomatoes hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
|The Classic Burger
|$18.00
special blend ground beef, beefsteak tomato, butter lettuce, brioche bun
|Grilled Salmon BLT
|$24.00
smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, beefsteak tomato, basil aioli, pizza bianca
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Miznon
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Lavan
|$14.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
|Bag of Green Beans
|$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
|Rotisserie Broken Chicken
|$14.50
Rotisserie chicken broken with za'atar, tahini, spicy sauce, scallions
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|New England Clam Chowder
|$14.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
|Tuna Poke
|$21.00
ponzu, peanut, avocado, cabbage, white corn tortillas chips
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
CHIRP
369 W 34th St, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Greens, Grapes, Potato, Walnuts, Jalapeno Aioli, Red Pepper Dressing.
|Chirp Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Sweet Plantain, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Sauce. On a Ciabatta Roll.
|1/4 Chicken Combo + 2 Sides
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Diner
210 10th Ave, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Biscuits
|$4.00
whipped butter, housemade jam
|Kale Caesar
|$15.00
garlic lemon breadcrumbs, pecorino, elephant garlic chips
|New York Pastrami Sandwich
|$22.00
melted swiss, coleslaw, marble rye, herb fries
Intelligentsia Coffee
180 10th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
|Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Burger Co.
470 W 23rd StNew York, New York
|Popular items
|Bacon 1000 Burger
|$9.75
Applewood smoked bacon + cheddar + 1000 island sauce
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Lettuce + tomato + thyme aioli
|Cheeseburger
|$8.50
Cheese + lettuce + tomato + house sauce
FALAFEL
OPERATION: FALAFEL
232 7th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|2 X Chicken Shawerma Pitas
|$9.95
with mixed pickles, carrots, mixed salad and garlic sauce.
|2 X Beef Shawerma Pitas
|$9.95
with marinated onions, tomatoes, carrots, mixed salad, and tahini.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
141 8th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Pint
|$10.00
City Winery - Pier 57
25 11th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|3 Bottles For $70 Pack
|$70.00
Choose 3 bottles from Sauvignon Blanc, Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir. Only one bottle type per order, no repeats.
Vault Manhattan
410 West 16th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Routestock Cab Sauv Route 29 2017 Bottle
The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers
59 Chelsea Piers, New York
|Popular items
|Tortilla Chips & Salsa
|$9.00
LOS TACOS No.1
75 9th Ave., New York
|Popular items
|A La Mexicana Burrito
|$5.51
(Vegetarian) - Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cactus and Egg
|California Burrito
|$5.51
Bacon, Potato, Cheese and Egg
|Machaca Burrito
|$5.51
Shredded Beef and Egg
Selina Chelsea
518 W 27th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Yuca Fries
|$8.00
crispy casaba
|chopped Salad
|$15.00
bib lettuce, plum, strawberry, radish,
ver jus vinaigrette
|Sparkling Water
|$8.00