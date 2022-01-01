Chelsea restaurants you'll love

Go
Chelsea restaurants
Toast

Chelsea's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Chelsea restaurants

Billy's Bakery image

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Snickerdoodle Cookie$1.25
A family tradition…chewy sugar cookie dusted with cinnamon sugar.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
Choco/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream
More about Billy's Bakery
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • PAELLA

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea

259 w. 19th street, New York

Avg 4.2 (5058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Socarrat.$29.00
Carne.$29.00
Flan.$9.00
More about Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea
Portale Restaurant image

 

Portale Restaurant

126 West 18th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo di Tonno$26.00
yellowfin tuna tartare, cucumber, radish, calabrian chili, citrus emulsion
Polpette$19.00
rioctta meatballs, pomodoro, parmigiano, fonduta, grilled bread
Torta Di Olio$14.00
olive oil cake, cherry compote,
More about Portale Restaurant
Los Mariscos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Battered Shrimp Taco
Fish Taco$3.95
Battered Fish Taco
Enchilado Taco$5.25
Spicy Shrimp
More about Los Mariscos
North Miznon image

 

North Miznon

161 W 72nd St, New York

Avg 3.9 (526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Restaurant Week: Pita + Vegetable$20.21
Choose 1 pita and 1 vegetable side
Wild Mushroom Hummus$22.00
Silky hummus topped with mixed wild mushrooms and scallions
Lamb Kebab$34.00
With homemade focaccia and fresh cut Mediterranean vegetables
More about North Miznon
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

144 West 19th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)$7.95
Fried chicken dumpling, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
Home Run Pork Curry$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Grand Slam$34.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

254 W 31st Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coke$2.50
Caesar Salad$13.00
Lamb Shank$28.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Westville Chelsea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Chelsea

246 W 18th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (4259 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Chelsea
Fonda Chelsea image

 

Fonda Chelsea

189 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Suizas$23.95
Pulled chicken filled tortillas, creamy tomatillo sauce, baked with chihuahua and Oaxaca cheeses.
Ensalada De Aguacate Y Zanahorias$11.95
Avocados, roasted carrots, toasted pecans and soft goat cheese, sprouts and bibb lettuce drizzled with a lime mustard vinaigrette.
Guacamole$15.95
Made to order, served with hand pressed tortillas, chips and pasilla de Oaxaca salsa.
More about Fonda Chelsea
Cafeteria image

 

Cafeteria

119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Cobb$16.00
avocado, blue cheese, smoked bacon, market greens, grape tomatoes hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
The Classic Burger$18.00
special blend ground beef, beefsteak tomato, butter lettuce, brioche bun
Grilled Salmon BLT$24.00
smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, beefsteak tomato, basil aioli, pizza bianca
More about Cafeteria
Miznon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Miznon

75 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1907 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lavan$14.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
Bag of Green Beans$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
Rotisserie Broken Chicken$14.50
Rotisserie chicken broken with za'atar, tahini, spicy sauce, scallions
More about Miznon
Seamore's image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
New England Clam Chowder$14.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
Tuna Poke$21.00
ponzu, peanut, avocado, cabbage, white corn tortillas chips
More about Seamore's
CHIRP image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

CHIRP

369 W 34th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad$10.00
Greens, Grapes, Potato, Walnuts, Jalapeno Aioli, Red Pepper Dressing.
Chirp Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Sweet Plantain, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Sauce. On a Ciabatta Roll.
1/4 Chicken Combo + 2 Sides$11.00
More about CHIRP
Empire Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buttermilk Biscuits$4.00
whipped butter, housemade jam
Kale Caesar$15.00
garlic lemon breadcrumbs, pecorino, elephant garlic chips
New York Pastrami Sandwich$22.00
melted swiss, coleslaw, marble rye, herb fries
More about Empire Diner
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

180 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
New York Burger Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Burger Co.

470 W 23rd StNew York, New York

Avg 4.2 (1766 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon 1000 Burger$9.75
Applewood smoked bacon + cheddar + 1000 island sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Lettuce + tomato + thyme aioli
Cheeseburger$8.50
Cheese + lettuce + tomato + house sauce
More about New York Burger Co.
OPERATION: FALAFEL image

FALAFEL

OPERATION: FALAFEL

232 7th Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 X Chicken Shawerma Pitas$9.95
with mixed pickles, carrots, mixed salad and garlic sauce.
2 X Beef Shawerma Pitas$9.95
with marinated onions, tomatoes, carrots, mixed salad, and tahini.
More about OPERATION: FALAFEL
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

141 8th Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
More about Ample Hills Creamery
City Winery - Pier 57 image

 

City Winery - Pier 57

25 11th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Bottles For $70 Pack$70.00
Choose 3 bottles from Sauvignon Blanc, Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir. Only one bottle type per order, no repeats.
More about City Winery - Pier 57
Vault Manhattan image

 

Vault Manhattan

410 West 16th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Routestock Cab Sauv Route 29 2017 Bottle
More about Vault Manhattan
The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers image

 

The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers

59 Chelsea Piers, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla Chips & Salsa$9.00
More about The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar

220 8th Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Rocco's Pizza image

 

Rocco's Pizza

148 8th Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rocco's Pizza
184 8th Ave image

 

184 8th Ave

184 8th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 184 8th Ave
La Nacional image

TAPAS

La Nacional

239 W 14 St, New York

Avg 4.6 (779 reviews)
Takeout
More about La Nacional
Creamline image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Creamline

75 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Creamline
LOS TACOS No.1 image

 

LOS TACOS No.1

75 9th Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
A La Mexicana Burrito$5.51
(Vegetarian) - Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cactus and Egg
California Burrito$5.51
Bacon, Potato, Cheese and Egg
Machaca Burrito$5.51
Shredded Beef and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1
Restaurant banner

 

Selina Chelsea

518 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yuca Fries$8.00
crispy casaba
chopped Salad$15.00
bib lettuce, plum, strawberry, radish,
ver jus vinaigrette
Sparkling Water$8.00
More about Selina Chelsea

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chelsea

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Rotisserie Chicken

Green Beans

Chicken Pitas

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Chelsea to explore

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston