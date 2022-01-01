Chelsea American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Chelsea
More about Tír Na Nóg
Tír Na Nóg
254 W 31st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Coke
|$2.50
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
|Lamb Shank
|$28.00
More about Westville Chelsea
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Chelsea
246 W 18th St, New York
|Popular items
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Cafeteria
Cafeteria
119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|California Cobb
|$16.00
avocado, blue cheese, smoked bacon, market greens, grape tomatoes hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
|The Classic Burger
|$18.00
special blend ground beef, beefsteak tomato, butter lettuce, brioche bun
|Grilled Salmon BLT
|$24.00
smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, beefsteak tomato, basil aioli, pizza bianca
More about City Winery - Pier 57
City Winery - Pier 57
25 11th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|3 Bottles For $70 Pack
|$70.00
Choose 3 bottles from Sauvignon Blanc, Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir. Only one bottle type per order, no repeats.