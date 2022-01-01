Chelsea American restaurants you'll love

Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

254 W 31st Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coke$2.50
Caesar Salad$13.00
Lamb Shank$28.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Westville Chelsea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Chelsea

246 W 18th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (4259 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Chelsea
Cafeteria image

 

Cafeteria

119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Cobb$16.00
avocado, blue cheese, smoked bacon, market greens, grape tomatoes hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
The Classic Burger$18.00
special blend ground beef, beefsteak tomato, butter lettuce, brioche bun
Grilled Salmon BLT$24.00
smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, beefsteak tomato, basil aioli, pizza bianca
More about Cafeteria
City Winery - Pier 57 image

 

City Winery - Pier 57

25 11th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Bottles For $70 Pack$70.00
Choose 3 bottles from Sauvignon Blanc, Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir. Only one bottle type per order, no repeats.
More about City Winery - Pier 57
184 8th Ave image

 

184 8th Ave

184 8th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 184 8th Ave
Creamline image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Creamline

75 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Creamline

