Chelsea bars & lounges you'll love

Portale Restaurant image

 

Portale Restaurant

126 West 18th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo di Tonno$26.00
yellowfin tuna tartare, cucumber, radish, calabrian chili, citrus emulsion
Polpette$19.00
rioctta meatballs, pomodoro, parmigiano, fonduta, grilled bread
Torta Di Olio$14.00
olive oil cake, cherry compote,
More about Portale Restaurant
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

254 W 31st Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coke$2.50
Caesar Salad$13.00
Lamb Shank$28.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Cafeteria image

 

Cafeteria

119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Cobb$16.00
avocado, blue cheese, smoked bacon, market greens, grape tomatoes hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
The Classic Burger$18.00
special blend ground beef, beefsteak tomato, butter lettuce, brioche bun
Grilled Salmon BLT$24.00
smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, beefsteak tomato, basil aioli, pizza bianca
More about Cafeteria
Seamore's image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
New England Clam Chowder$14.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
Tuna Poke$21.00
ponzu, peanut, avocado, cabbage, white corn tortillas chips
More about Seamore's
Empire Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buttermilk Biscuits$4.00
whipped butter, housemade jam
Kale Caesar$15.00
garlic lemon breadcrumbs, pecorino, elephant garlic chips
New York Pastrami Sandwich$22.00
melted swiss, coleslaw, marble rye, herb fries
More about Empire Diner
City Winery - Pier 57 image

 

City Winery - Pier 57

25 11th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Bottles For $70 Pack$70.00
Choose 3 bottles from Sauvignon Blanc, Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir. Only one bottle type per order, no repeats.
More about City Winery - Pier 57
Vault Manhattan image

 

Vault Manhattan

410 West 16th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Routestock Cab Sauv Route 29 2017 Bottle
More about Vault Manhattan
184 8th Ave image

 

184 8th Ave

184 8th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 184 8th Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Selina Chelsea

518 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yuca Fries$8.00
crispy casaba
chopped Salad$15.00
bib lettuce, plum, strawberry, radish,
ver jus vinaigrette
Sparkling Water$8.00
More about Selina Chelsea

