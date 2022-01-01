Chelsea bars & lounges you'll love
More about Portale Restaurant
Portale Restaurant
126 West 18th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Crudo di Tonno
|$26.00
yellowfin tuna tartare, cucumber, radish, calabrian chili, citrus emulsion
|Polpette
|$19.00
rioctta meatballs, pomodoro, parmigiano, fonduta, grilled bread
|Torta Di Olio
|$14.00
olive oil cake, cherry compote,
More about Tír Na Nóg
Tír Na Nóg
254 W 31st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Coke
|$2.50
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
|Lamb Shank
|$28.00
More about Cafeteria
Cafeteria
119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|California Cobb
|$16.00
avocado, blue cheese, smoked bacon, market greens, grape tomatoes hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
|The Classic Burger
|$18.00
special blend ground beef, beefsteak tomato, butter lettuce, brioche bun
|Grilled Salmon BLT
|$24.00
smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, beefsteak tomato, basil aioli, pizza bianca
More about Seamore's
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|New England Clam Chowder
|$14.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
|Tuna Poke
|$21.00
ponzu, peanut, avocado, cabbage, white corn tortillas chips
More about Empire Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Diner
210 10th Ave, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Biscuits
|$4.00
whipped butter, housemade jam
|Kale Caesar
|$15.00
garlic lemon breadcrumbs, pecorino, elephant garlic chips
|New York Pastrami Sandwich
|$22.00
melted swiss, coleslaw, marble rye, herb fries
More about City Winery - Pier 57
City Winery - Pier 57
25 11th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|3 Bottles For $70 Pack
|$70.00
Choose 3 bottles from Sauvignon Blanc, Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir. Only one bottle type per order, no repeats.
More about Vault Manhattan
Vault Manhattan
410 West 16th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Routestock Cab Sauv Route 29 2017 Bottle
More about Selina Chelsea
Selina Chelsea
518 W 27th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Yuca Fries
|$8.00
crispy casaba
|chopped Salad
|$15.00
bib lettuce, plum, strawberry, radish,
ver jus vinaigrette
|Sparkling Water
|$8.00